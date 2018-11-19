Dolly Parton’s husband took her to McDonalds on their first date: deal breaker?

dolly-parton-cover
I’m so happy to see Dolly Parton on the cover of People Magazine. She has songs on the soundtrack to Jennifer Aniston’s upcoming Netflix film, Dumplin. The title character, Aniston’s character’s daughter, also loves Dolly and is a fan. I only wish she had a cameo in this. Dolly talked to People about her relationship with her husband of 52 years, Carl Dean. People have a lot of interest in their relationship because Carl is rarely seen in public. In fact I can’t find a photo of him that’s recent, although there are a lot of cute vintage photos of the two of them together. Maybe due to that, there are rumors that Dolly has been in a long term relationship with her female best friend, which she has denied. Dolly told People that Carl took her to McDonalds on their first date. Not only that – it was McDonald’s drive through.

“I’ve been married for 53 years come next May, and my husband and I have a great relationship,” says the star, 72. “We’ve been together most of our lives.”

Dean has long shunned the spotlight and never appears at public events with his superstar wife — and that’s just the way the couple likes it.

“I always joke and laugh when people ask me what’s the key to my long marriage and lasting love,” says Parton, who recorded six new songs for the soundtrack of Dumplin‘, Netflix’s upcoming film (starring Jennifer Aniston) about an overweight teen inspired by the “Jolene” singer. “I always say ‘Stay gone!’ and there’s a lot of truth to that. I travel a lot, but we really enjoy each other when we’re together and the little things we do.”

On her days off, Parton and Dean take mini trips in their “little camper” and have picnic lunches in the Tennessee countryside. They also forgo glamorous date nights for low-key dinners at their favorite local restaurants.

“When I met my husband, he wanted to take me out to dinner. He pulled up to the drive-in window and got our food at McDonald’s,” recalls Parton about their early courtship. “We know a few little places we can go without being bothered. He only likes to go places where he can be comfortable!”

And though Parton certainly loves to get dolled up — “He knows I’m always going to kind of be fixed up for him because I don’t believe in going home and being a slouch” — she is most grateful that Dean sees her inner beauty. “He doesn’t care what I wear as long as I’m happy,” says Parton. “He loves me the way I am.”

[From People]

I did find an interview Carl did for his 50th anniversary with Dolly. They actually renewed their vows for their 50th. Carl said at the time that he knew he would marry Dolly when he first saw her and that the day he met her “Was the day my life began. I wouldn’t trade the last 50 years for nothing on this earth.” Maybe this McDonald’s story just reveals Carl’s personality. He’s low key, he’s happy to let Dolly be the star, and that works for them.

A McDonald’s trip on a first date might be a deal breaker for me. I guess it depends on the guy and the circumstances. Maybe it would be ok if it wasn’t a date-date and we were just hanging out for some other reason. Also that’s not to shade McDonalds. I prefer Wendy’s, their fries are only a dollar now and I get the free frosty keytag every year, but I just ate McDonald’s yesterday. I should probably cut back on fast food.

wenn32301173

photos credit WENN and via Instagram, People

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

56 Responses to “Dolly Parton’s husband took her to McDonalds on their first date: deal breaker?”

  1. Steph says:
    November 19, 2018 at 10:05 am

    Lol, when you really like someone or at least for me I don’t care of he takes me to a fast food restaurant or park, I just enjoy the the moment.

    Reply
  2. anna2222222 says:
    November 19, 2018 at 10:07 am

    There are guys that would take you to a drive through because you mean nothing to them, and there are guys that are so right it wouldn’t matter if he took you to eat out of a trash can because all you can see is each other. Dolly knows her worth so he was obviously the latter.

    Reply
  3. jess says:
    November 19, 2018 at 10:08 am

    This must have been in the 60s. I wonder if McDonalds was a fancier establishment then?

    Reply
  4. Elena says:
    November 19, 2018 at 10:09 am

    McChicken or Big Mac any day over the stuffy, too small too weird too expensive food, craft-whatever artisan anything everyone in their handlebar mustache, axe-throwing, waistcoat wearing Food Network TV is stanning for

    Come at me bro.

    Reply
  5. Ashley says:
    November 19, 2018 at 10:12 am

    Dolly is such a treasure!

    Reply
  6. Ceecu says:
    November 19, 2018 at 10:14 am

    For a first date? I would say McDonald’s is fine. These days it’s coffee and I don’t even like coffee so fast food would even be better. You don’t want to spend a bunch of money on someone you’re just meeting and then if it doesn’t work out it’s like you wasted it.

    Reply
  7. Isabelle says:
    November 19, 2018 at 10:16 am

    It was, many had the old fashioned car pull ups like Sonics and nicer on the inside.

    Reply
  8. Scal says:
    November 19, 2018 at 10:17 am

    In 1965 McDonald’s had only been around for a decade so it was still a new thing. They prob still made everything fresh, and it wasn’t like fast food like we think of it today.

    Also she would have been 18 and he was 21 at the time. Maybe that was the best that he could afford.

    Reply
  9. PlaidSheets says:
    November 19, 2018 at 10:17 am

    At that age? No- not a problem. Plus it didn’t have the stigma then as it does now.

    My husband and my first date involved the dollar store and an ice cream cone. We had a blast. First dates should be comfortable so you can talk and get to know each other.

    Reply
  10. Isabelle says:
    November 19, 2018 at 10:21 am

    Don’t judge the man based on the restaurant he takes me to on the first date but more of how he operates out in public. Is he nice to those around him he doesn’t know, lets small things get to him, etc. My Dad told me growing up don’t judge people by what they wear, that men in suits (he was talking about salesman & bankers mostly lol) were often more dangerous to your bottom line & future than men in tattoos. My dad was right IMO. It is honestly to me a shallow way of judging a persons heart/intentions over a cheeseburger.

    Reply
  11. paranormalgirl says:
    November 19, 2018 at 10:27 am

    My first date with my now husband was to Sonic. We listened to the Afghan Whigs and had burgers and shakes and talked and laughed in the car the whole time. We were in our late 40′s at the time. I will always love Sonic because of that.

    Reply
  12. Oliviajoy1995 says:
    November 19, 2018 at 10:34 am

    Going to McDonald’s on a date in 1965 seems like it was probably the norm. Glad They’re still together. Love her!

    Reply
  13. cannibell says:
    November 19, 2018 at 10:37 am

    She was 19 when they got married. Take out and a picnic sounds like a great date at any age, but particularly when you’re young and presumably broke. #TeamCarl

    Reply
  14. SamC says:
    November 19, 2018 at 10:38 am

    They were teenagers in a poor, rural town and I’m guessing coming up with money for even MacDonalds was a stretch. Remember back then they also weren’t doing dollar menu, etc. And they made it 50 years, clearly not a deal breaker!

    Reply
  15. Jerusha says:
    November 19, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Dolly moved to Nashville right after graduation. They met at a laundromat IIRC. Both poor. McD’s was fine then. I’ve mentioned before that one of my former students worked at Dollywood. She said Dolly was one of the nicest people in the world.

    Reply
    • Christin says:
      November 19, 2018 at 12:28 pm

      One of my husband’s former co-workers grew up near Dolly, and remembered her as just another a skinny girl he played with as a child.

      In the 1970s, my parents and I went on a backroads journey during one of our Pigeon Forge trips, to find one of Dolly’s childhood cabins. This was several years before she had the theme park…Thanks to a nice teenager in a pickup truck, we were directed to a very narrow road where the cabin was, with Dolly’s parents’ brick home on the opposite hill.

      Reply
  16. Nancy says:
    November 19, 2018 at 10:50 am

    I want to go to Dollywood. We will someday. I don’t necessarily agree with the “stay gone” approach to a good marriage. I’ve heard couples say one or the other travel a lot and it makes for great homecomings. But Dolly, what is HE doing while you’re out there on the road…lol. If my husband is gone for more than a couple days, my heart hurts. It really does. 💔

    Reply
  17. Olive says:
    November 19, 2018 at 10:57 am

    no. i had a guy take me to white castle on a first date once – that was a dealbreaker. mcdonald’s is a step up from that!

    Reply
  18. Mash says:
    November 19, 2018 at 11:08 am

    sooo on the anniversary of my Fiance and I’s relationship we just got takeout and sat on the couch…I had been in realtionships where we would go all grand and I think this time, this relationship we were cash strapped and didnt want to put it on a credit card….BEST ANNIVERSARY EVER

    Just enjoy the moment.

    Reply
  19. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    November 19, 2018 at 11:38 am

    My cheater ex husband who I divorced five years into the marriage took me to a steak house for our first date. My hubs now, we’ve been together 25 years, took me to a blues dive bar then Whataburger for a late-night dinner. Who knew.

    Reply
  20. JRenee says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    52 or 53 years ago in rural America, sounds like a very cool date

    Reply
  21. Christin says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    Dolly met Carl outside a laundromat right after she moved to Nashville. They were both very young. Maybe he offered her a ride and they went to McDs.

    I grew up a couple of counties away from Dolly, and McD’s was a big deal then. Fast service was a newer concept, and I recall my parents talking about going to McD’s in the 1960s to eat and watch how quickly the staff assembled orders. I think they were all walk-in service back then, which is what Dolly is probably calling a “drive-thru”.

    Reply
  22. StrawberryBlonde says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    Our first date was at a Starbucks. I don’t even drink coffee and DH hates Starbucks but it was just a place with a couch and an easy casual way to get to know each other. We shut the Starbucks down – we were there for 4 or 5 hours talking. It was my best first date ever, and his too.

    Reply
  23. holly hobby says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    If you watched the Michael Keaton movie, The Founder (all about the guy who robbed the McD concept from two brothers), McD version of fast food was actually cook as you order but done fast. Not what you see now.

    Vintage Carl and Dolly pics are priceless. They look so happy.

    Reply
  24. Betsy says:
    November 19, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    I’m dying at your “I should eat less fast food” last line.

    Reply
  25. paddingtonjr says:
    November 19, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    Dolly is a goddess! Not only is she an incredibly talented performer and songwriter, she is a successful businesswoman, starting in the 1960s when it was difficult for a woman, much less a poor one from smalltown Tennessee, to succeed on her own terms. She is also a philanthropist who has worked hard to help those in her hometown as well as the world.

    Some couples have unconventional marriages that work well for them. It certainly seems to be the case with Dolly and Carl. She can be the “Backwoods Barbie” and follow her dreams but can do that because there’s someone at home who loves her for who she really is and doesn’t expect her to be “on” all the time. He can run his business and live his quiet life in Tennessee while enjoying simple time with his wife when she’s home.

    For me, it’s the company more than where we eat. One of my favorite memories with my wealthy ex-husband was when we were still in college and visiting his parents in Greenwich, CT for Thanksgiving. One night, we got some McDonald’s and headed out to the beach; it was cold and dark and we just sat on the beach wall and talked for hours.

    Reply
  26. dota says:
    November 19, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    People used to put on decent clothes to go to McDonalds in the 1960s and it was maybe a weekly thing if you were splurging.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment