Joe Biden adopted a German Shepherd from a shelter, named him Major Biden

Joe Biden is probably going to run for president in 2020. He’s made moves for months, and he’s left himself open to it in interviews. So it makes sense that this is a “sign” that he’s getting serious about running: Joe Biden has adopted a shelter puppy. Joe and his wife Dr. Jill Biden apparently fostered and then adopted a German Shepherd from the Delaware Humane Society, and the DHS posted photos of their new addition. They named him Major. Major Biden!! I was hoping for something impossibly Irish, like Seamus Biden or Malarkey Biden.

Meet the newest member of the Biden family! Joe and Jill Biden adopted a German Shepherd named Major from the Delaware Humane Association on Saturday. The organization shared photos of the former vice president, 75, and his new four-legged family member on Facebook, including a photo of the pair spending time with one another at a local shelter.

“We are so happy to welcome Major to the Biden family, and we are grateful to the Delaware Humane Association for their work in finding forever homes for Major and countless other animals,” the Bidens said in a statement obtained by CNN. Major, who joins Biden’s other German shepherd named Champ, “is from the litter of German shepherd pups that were surrendered and not doing well at all,” according to the Delaware Humane Association. “Once we posted about them for your help, Joe Biden caught wind of them and reached out immediately. The rest is history!”

The Delaware Humane Association also shared that the Bidens had been fostering Major.

“Today is Major’s lucky day! Not only did Major find his forever home, but he got adopted by Vice President Joe Biden & Dr. Jill Biden!” the organization happily announced.

[From People]

I forgot about Champ Biden, who is around 10 or 11 years old. Now I feel sorry for Champ a little bit – he’s getting older, and his mom and dad wanted a fresh new puppy for the campaign trail. Enter Major, who is going to be used as a cynical prop for two years!! No, I jest. I bet Major will enjoy sitting with Joe and Jill as they watch football games and give him good-boy scritches.

Joe Biden at the presentation of the 2018 Liberty Medal to George W Bush and Laure Bush at The National Constitution Center

Photos courtesy of Delware Human Society, Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

44 Responses to “Joe Biden adopted a German Shepherd from a shelter, named him Major Biden”

  1. Ye says:
    November 19, 2018 at 7:06 am

    Man I miss Obama and Biden…

    Congratulations Major!

    Reply
  2. Izzy says:
    November 19, 2018 at 7:18 am

    LMAO the look on that dog’s face though! “Me?? Who, me? I have a new fren?!”

    Priceless.

    Reply
  3. Natalia says:
    November 19, 2018 at 7:20 am

    Yes, absolutely adorable! ❤❤❤

    Reply
  4. Lindy says:
    November 19, 2018 at 7:25 am

    I love the look on that dog’s face! Lucky doggie.

    But I really wish Biden wouldn’t run. We just need the previous generation of moderate Dems to step aside. I don’t want to see Bernie or Biden or Hilary on the ticket at all. Obviously I’ll vote for whoever’s running (and I don’t necessarily think Beto is ready for prime time yet either). But it feels hard to get excited about Biden.

    Reply
  5. Erinn says:
    November 19, 2018 at 7:27 am

    “I forgot about Champ Biden, who is around 10 or 11 years old. Now I feel sorry for Champ a little bit – he’s getting older, and his mom and dad wanted a fresh new puppy for the campaign trail. ”

    Or they realize the mortality of their dog and want to have a puppy transitioned in that can be taught how to be a good boy by their current older and wiser pup. I can’t fault them for that – losing my first pet after moving out and buying a house with my husband was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. And having another furkid to help you get through the pain of that it the smartest thing to do for a lot of people.

    Reply
    • OriginalLala says:
      November 19, 2018 at 7:43 am

      when our two cats were 10 we adopted a new kitten and I swear, having her around rejuvenated the older gals! They have alot more energy now and play like kittens again. She keeps them young :)

      Reply
      • minx says:
        November 19, 2018 at 9:25 am

        We have mixed older and younger cats and dogs and everyone has gotten along fine.

      • Erinn says:
        November 19, 2018 at 11:00 am

        When we bought our house the cat we lost in August had come with it. She was 13 at the time. We had already adopted a kitten from the shelter about two months before finding out that Patch was coming with the house. It took a lot of effort to get them to get along because Fynn just wanted to wrestle and play, and poor Patch was horrified. She was still pretty active for an older gal, but health issues eventually caught up with her. But they ended up being frienemies in the end, and got along as well as they could.

        When Patch died, Fynn mourned. I didn’t think they liked each other that much, but Fynn was just so sad afterwards. She’d cry in the night, looking for Patch. She lost a bit of weight, she was a bit nervous. She just seemed kind of lost – missing her sparring partner, I guess. When we picked up our kitten Cricket last month I was bracing for the kind of difficult introduction we had with Fynn and Patch. Fynn is about 5.5 now, so still pretty young. She wasn’t impressed at first – but never hated each other. The kitten follows her around which sometimes drives her nuts – but I catch them wrestling and chasing each other all the time now – not in an angry way, in a playful way. We got Cricket some boosters on Saturday morning and she was suuuper dopey afterwards. Fynn kept looking at the kitten, looking at us, and meowing because she was so confused that she wasn’t being tailed by a fluff ball at all times. By this morning they were back to wrestling and romping through the house, so she’s bounced back. But it’s so nice to see Fynn having an exercise outlet and play buddy after having to constantly peel her away from the elderly cat.

    • windyriver says:
      November 19, 2018 at 9:17 am

      They also fostered Major first, so already know he’s a good fit for Champ.

      And even if that hadn’t worked out, it was still good of them to foster Major, get him used to living in a home and be a potential adoption candidate for someone else. That’s a sizable animal, not everyone would be willing or able to take that on.

      Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      November 19, 2018 at 10:57 am

      We had a 12 year old beagle with back problems (she had disc surgery) when a cousin’s Golden Retriever had puppies. My cousin gave my Mom one of the pups. The beagle took charge and trained the puppy. She was housebroken in about a week. The older dog was in complete control and seemed to enjoy having a follower. She even trained the puppy to leave our older cat and her belongings alone.

      Reply
    • Avid says:
      November 19, 2018 at 2:55 pm

      I swear my mom’s dog would have died at least a year younger if not for her new puppy. She went from grumpy, creaky old lady to playful middle-aged pup for the first year he was around. It was a treasure beyond words to see her joy at her young new friend, and that quality of life made the whole thing worthwhile.

      Reply
  6. Beth says:
    November 19, 2018 at 7:28 am

    Such a beautiful dog! Champ’s lucky to have a new buddy around

    Reply
  7. Lightpurple says:
    November 19, 2018 at 7:31 am

    Look at that beautiful doggie smile! Best wishes to Major, Champ, Joe and Jill!

    Reply
  8. minx says:
    November 19, 2018 at 7:34 am

    We lost our Aussie to cancer two months ago and are just starting to search. Our dog is out there sonewhere.

    Reply
    • Maum says:
      November 19, 2018 at 7:38 am

      Sorry to hear that Minx, how sad! Good luck in your search.

      Reply
    • BengalCat😻 says:
      November 19, 2018 at 7:51 am

      I’m so sorry, Minx ❤ My old roommate had an Aussie and she was the best dog I’ve ever met. She used to ‘herd’ me around the kitchen and curl up on my bed with the cats. Your new love dog is out there!

      Reply
    • cannibell says:
      November 19, 2018 at 8:08 am

      Oh, Minx, I’ve been there. The first time I walked into the Humane Society after our Beloved Girl died, I bawled my eyes out. I wasn’t ready to *get* a dog at that point, but I was ready to look. Which I did for awhile, and on one of those subsequent trips, a little pointy-eared pup who looked enough different from Tuki but also kind of similar caught my eye….and eventually our hearts.

      Best to you and your family. xoxo

      Reply
    • Nana says:
      November 19, 2018 at 9:02 am

      I just came across ‘Dog’s last will and testament” after clicking the link on Justin Theroux’s instagram to the rescue group that he got his pit through (on a study procrastination bender…). Watched their video and the “will” at the end of it… rang so true. Never really got it until I brought home a rescue dog.
      We grieve hard for our much beloved old pets when they go, but we honour them and their memory by taking in neglected and abused animals, who live with the anxiety of being in a shelter and have experienced so little of the love we shared with our oldies.

      And that pic of Major – just beautiful :)

      Reply
      • Tiffany :) says:
        November 19, 2018 at 10:23 am

        “We grieve hard for our much beloved old pets when they go, but we honour them and their memory by taking in neglected and abused animals, who live with the anxiety of being in a shelter and have experienced so little of the love we shared with our oldies.”

        Yes!!!! I said goodbye to my old girl back in December, then rescued a dog in July.

    • noway says:
      November 19, 2018 at 11:41 am

      I had an Aussie who died too, and he was just the best dog. I still miss him, but a little less than a year later I went to the spca and adopted a hound/beagle mix. I always went and looked but never got one. He just kind of spoke to me from his cage. This dog just appreciates his home and people, every blanket, bed and sofa. You can see it in his face he’s happy to be rescued, and he rescued me from missing my Aussie. At first I thought I wanted another Aussie, cause mine was just so great then when I went to look this dog just caught me. Your new dog is out there, and it’s so hard to lose your fur buddies, I’m sorry.

      All I have to say is go Vice President and Dr. Biden. Thanks for living the talk and adopting a pet when you can. That dog is also just so happy like shelter dogs get when they find their true people.

      Reply
  9. aaa says:
    November 19, 2018 at 7:48 am

    Major’s facial expression is everything!

    Reply
  10. Pansy says:
    November 19, 2018 at 7:58 am

    I have a GSD, and my goodness he’s the best, sweetest, smartest thing ever. I laugh and say (but mean every word) that he literally reads my facial expressions. Congrats Biden family!

    Reply
  11. girl_ninja says:
    November 19, 2018 at 8:00 am

    Where’s Jill? I miss Dr. Biden.

    Reply
  12. Esmom says:
    November 19, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Aw, so sweet. I love that they fostered him, too. That is what is known as a “foster fail,” I believe, lol. Unless the goal was to eventually adopt him, of course.

    Reply
  13. ojulia123 says:
    November 19, 2018 at 8:59 am

    What a beautiful doggo!

    Reply
  14. Div says:
    November 19, 2018 at 9:27 am

    I actually don’t think Biden is running. He campaigned for a lot of people, but he’s avoiding spending time significant time in New Hampshire etc. which is pretty common for people who run. He’s not my first choice, but I think he would be a good president.

    Also, that is one cute dog

    Reply
  15. Veronica S. says:
    November 19, 2018 at 10:47 am

    I like that Jill got referred to by her doctorate title along with her name. We tend to ignore those honorifics way too often when discussing women.

    That’s a very cute dog. I’m not a huge canine person (they’re great pets, but I find them exhausting and prefer cats), but if I had to have one, I’d probably go for one of those larger breeds. There’s something very satisfying about a large, solid dog.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment