Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend’s ex heard about her divorce being finalized from US Mag

Last week, in one of many articles about the state of their new romance, US Magazine claimed that John Miller, Jennifer Garner’s new boyfriend, had finalized his divorce. We heard twice, months ahead of it being true, that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s divorce was finalized too. I wrote that Miller and his wife probably hadn’t really finalized their divorce, since a Garner source used that same tactic during her long divorce. Well that was the case, because there was yet another standalone article that Miller’s divorce was finalized and this was news to his ex wife, a violinist who posted about it on Instagram:
News to her! John Miller’s ex-wife, Caroline Campbell, was surprised to learn about her divorce online.
“Performed tonight in Texas with the always incredible and charismatic @chrisbottimusic and oh, apparently my divorce is finalized,” the violinist, 38, wrote on Friday, November 16. “I just found out on the internet.. Lol!! Tomorrow night we play Dallas – can’t wait!!”
The county clerk called me to tell me that my divorce was finalized. I emailed my ex to tell him and he emailed me back. That’s how my divorce went, ok although it was sad. I do credit celebrities with that somewhat. As annoying as Gwyneth Paltrow is, she started a trend. I also saw friends going through contentious divorces and I didn’t want that to be me/us. That said, I doubt Miller’s divorce went easily at all, judging by the tea that got spilled in the divorce papers along with the fact that his ex found out online about her divorce being finalized. Wonder how US got that news before she did.
Oh and US had another story last week that we didn’t cover yet, about how amazing Garner and Miller’s relationship is going. The source tells US “Jennifer is extremely happy with John. Jen has been thankful for John’s stable love and support during issues she has faced with [Ben's] sobriety. He isn’t jealous and understands Jen’s commitment to helping Ben. Jennifer does refer to John as her boyfriend. John is absolutely head over heels in love with Jennifer.”
photos credit: WENN
Is this a replay of Gyneth and Brad, where they got together loong before the marriage separation? Because Jennifer was also seen as still hung up on Been, nobody thought that she could have been cheated. This rollout is so confusing and exhausting.
After reading the article linked to in the post text and seeing his photo – he has douche written all over him.
That dress looks it’s in the bottom three on Project Runway.
Lol!
from The season opener, no less
UGH.
She’s addicted to drama and PR games. Take your millions and natural smarts and build an empire, OUTSIDE the tabloids Jen! C’mon. You are smart enough.
That is a perfect way to put it. Thirsty, thirsty.
If that’s how she heard it then she has a shitty lawyer.
My thought exactly.
Right? I kind of think that the narrative that he is somehow a douche for the way she found out her divorce was finalized is a stretch at best. Girl, stay on top of that stuff. How else are you going to plan a divorce party??
Yeah it’s a super weird situation. I can’t imagine she would be completely in the dark and suddenly is finding out via tabloids.
I mean, maybe.
But I also had an aunt who we tried to give a wedding invitation to multiple times over a two week span. She knew we were trying to get it to her. In the end mom dropped it off in her mailbox the same time she dropped one off to another aunt-by-marriage. She got her nose all out of joint that she didn’t get her invitation before the aunt-by-marriage and didn’t go to the wedding. Even though she KNEW we kept trying to get the invite to her well before the other aunt got hers.
I kind of wonder if it’s something like that. Not answering a call, or emails or voicemails or something, and ignoring the situation instead of getting back to someone and then she finds it online. Who knows.
As a lawyer, absolutely correct! Not her ex’s obligation to keep her advised of the status of her legal proceeding – it is her lawyer’s job. People seem to be directing shade at the wrong individuals.
I took her post to mean that US magazine made it up to make her ex’s new relationship with Jen seem “pure”. Like: “oh really, I’m divorced? News to me, my lawyer and the courts!” Am I reading that wrong? Or perhaps Jen used her money connections to speed up the divorce behind the scenes and get it notified before even her or her lawyer were notified?
Either way there is some skepticism and mockery in her statement. At the very least, her ex should have had the decency to drop her a text. So Jen has forewarning that this guy is ending a relationship behaving like a jerk but she will ignore it. Fast forward to 10years when Jen finally realizes this new guy is a jerk and she gets excused for not knowing ahead of time. Hopefully this time she doesn’t bring more children into this clusterfart. Girlfriend is either dumb as rocks or delusional!
So uncool.
Ewwwww, I’m getting iffy vibes off this guy. I was about to ask what she sees in him…and then I remember she spent a decade married to Ben Affleck white he repeatedly cheated on her and seemed barely interested in her presence. Her bar is not that high.
But wait weren’t there just a bunch of stories about how she doesn’t call him her boyfriend? Now she does? Who are the dueling publicists here? Just trying to create interest I suppose. That baby food won’t sell itself!
She was probably dating him when People Mag reported she was dating someone last year and she vehemently denied it. She cleverly waited until her divorce was finalized publicly to roll this out. How silly and juvenile to think that people would not see through this. It is amazing to me that AJ gets ragged on as PR minded in everything she does when imho Jen Garner is the queen of it. The church visits, the pics with the ex, the intervention, the confrontation with the paps about her ex. I mean its enough to vomit. What is she selling? Good of fashion girl next door sweetheart nice girl to the minivan majority who sucks up everything she sells.
It is funny as hell tho. Girl take their ignorant money. JA wasn’t clever enough to do it. She just buys houses and resells at a grotesque price pretending to be into architecture. She and Pitt are soulmates. I guess she just bored him to death.
I think at that point, she would have taken Ben back in a heart beat. She might have used the divorce and boyfriend as levers to try and get Ben back but in the end, their marriage still came to an end.
She calls him her boyfriend
He’s head over heels in love with her.
Lol. That made me laugh.
“Ya know. I guess I’m okay with a label”. He’s all like “let’s spend our lives together.”
Wait so homewrecker or no? That would be like having your home destroyed by a single scoop of store brand sugar free vanilla ice cream hahahaha
He had been separated for quite awhile. I think long before he started dating Jennifer.
They filed for divorce in 2014.
I am probably missing something here, but it can take a very long time for a divorce to be finalized. Am I wanton for thinking it’s OK to date someone who is not only separated but also clearly in the process of divorcing? Or do y’all mean she started even earlier? I don’t know; if there’s no proof, I usually give people the benefit of the doubt. And I’m not sure she’s able to orchestrate everything printed about her.
So the tabloiids knew that Caroline’s divorce was finalized before Caroline’s attorney? Nobody knew about this divorcing couple before it was published that Jen was dating John Miller. They have been trying to legally divorce since 2014.( Even before Ben & Jen announced their decision to divorce) They could not reach an agreement & now it has come out that John is dating Jennifer Garner suddenly it is finalized ? Something is fishy here…..
Finding out online? Dont believe it- that seems like a way to manipulate the narrative
Drama drama drama
I think she is full of it and trying to come off like she doesn’t care about her ex by pretending like she couldn’t be bothered to find out her divorce was finalized from own lawyer because she is soooo “over it. ”
I’m not blaming her at all but I can see she probably wants to portray to the public she is over her ex husband and doesn’t care about him dating Jennifer Garner.
She probably has a news alert on her ex husband and Jennifer Garner and thats how she found out more realistically hahah
You are really wondering how US mag got the divorce info first? Really? What does Jen do besides call the paps, parade herself and her kids in front of them, and leak stuff to the tabloids? She let everyone think that Ben was the big baddie for dating someone who was still legally married and he was legally married himself. Meanwhile, she’s been doing the same thing.
right? I despise this manipulative woman, mediocre yet super ambitious
I don’t know if they operate like TMZ, but TMZ has people stationed at the court house that scan documents all day. If it is public record, then TMZ will get a copy.
Is it “US weekly” like “‘you-and-I” us, or is it “US” like “US”(A)?
US as in “you and I.”
US magazine
This relationship is boring AND exhausting already. You handled your divorce and a-hole ex with a lot of grace, now STFU Jen and keep the PR goodwill before people get sick of hearing about your new sketchy boyfriend.
I would run if I were her.
