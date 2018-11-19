Did James Middleton get paid to attend the German GQ MOTY Awards?

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018

James Middleton attended the German GQ Men of the Year Awards last week… for some reason. I still don’t why he was invited or why he attended. James has had a purposefully quiet year, and I wouldn’t blame him if he wanted to hide out and not get any attention, especially considering the state of things. Like, Boomf has been shuttered – James crashed yet another business, and this time he lost millions of dollars in investment because, as it turns out, marshmallows are not the future. James is currently working as some kind of tour guide/host at his brother-in-law’s family’s Scottish estate. James is no longer dating (or pretending to date) Donna Air. I would guess that he’s in debt up to his eyeballs too. So, again, why did he fly to Berlin to attend this GQ event? Perhaps he was paid to attend, and perhaps he was paid to give an interview to a German outlet:

With two new nephews in the family, Christmas is set to be an exciting time in the Middleton household and now youngest sibling James has opened up about what the festive season with Kate and Pippa is really like. In an interview on German TV channel, Leute Heute, the entrepreneur described how Christmas is all about family and gives the Middletons a chance to ‘regroup’.

His comments suggest that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may once again skip Christmas at Sandringham with with Queen in favour of spending 25th December at the Middleton home in Berkshire. Describing the warm reception guests can expect to receive at Michael and Carole’s £4.7million mansion in Bucklebury, Berkshire, James, 31, said: ‘I welcome people into our family home. I want it to feel like it’s their home. There’ll be turkey, champagne and some wine. For me it’s all about family. It’s one where we can all regroup.’

[From The Daily Mail]

If he got paid for this, that’s probably a pretty good deal for him – no one is asking him to spill major details about his sisters or his royal in-laws, but he gave enough info to cause some speculation. As for the Daily Mail’s question about whether the Cambridges will attend the Windsor Christmas at Sandringham… well, they did last year, and they tend to trade off years. This would be the year we could expect another “royal Bucklebury court” Christmas pap stroll. Except I doubt Kate and William will go to Bucklebury this year. They’ll probably host Christmas for the Middletons at Anmer Hall, because Will and Kate will be especially keen to be seen at Windsor Christmas again this year. I’ll let you guys figure out why, dare I offend anyone’s sensibilities.

2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

39 Responses to “Did James Middleton get paid to attend the German GQ MOTY Awards?”

  1. Sara says:
    November 19, 2018 at 9:42 am

    Digging that Christopher Lee vampire pose…

    Reply
  2. Zee says:
    November 19, 2018 at 9:44 am

    German award shows often pay international guests to attend. Just look at the Bambis where you get an award just for showing up. Though he seems to be an odd choice because he isn’t really known in Germany.

    Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    November 19, 2018 at 9:48 am

    I find him so……bizarre. Like, what does he DO??? I know we joke about the marshmallow business, but there are a few gourmet marshmallow companies here in the states that seem to be doing pretty well (although the pumpkin spice flavor was kind of gross). Why doesn’t he start taking over Party Pieces – or is PP not doing so well?

    Carole and Michael middleton seem to have a good work ethic, and its kind of weird to me how all their adult children seem to lack that.

    Reply
  4. Lily says:
    November 19, 2018 at 9:57 am

    The Markles are cruel but the Middletons are just….silly. How did Carole and Mike, two individuals with such work ethic raise James Pippa and Kate? I don’t mean to be rude, just very curious

    Reply
    • harla says:
      November 19, 2018 at 10:12 am

      I wonder the same thing too Lily, and if Kate had been dating the local mechanic for 8 years would they have still funded her like they did while she was dating William.

      Reply
      • someone says:
        November 19, 2018 at 8:36 pm

        Come on. None of us would do that.. Even if she hadn’t married him, dating him and meeting his friends would have opened up connections and a whole new world. What’s wrong with that? It would still have been a good investment. Isn’t that why so many people attend Ivy League Schools – to make connections. And more power to you, if you make connections while dating someone.. Marissa MAyer started off by dating one of the google founders..

    • Rhys says:
      November 19, 2018 at 10:31 am

      A lot of self-made parents are like that. After having worked very hard to get somewhere in life they want to see their children enjoying life. What might look like lazying about to everyone else, to the loving parent is just living a good life.

      Reply
    • Natalie S says:
      November 19, 2018 at 12:20 pm

      I have relatives with kids in their twenties. The parents handle everything including grocery shopping and cooking. The kids are supposed to focus on school and work. Public and monetary accomplishments. The kids are nice people, just IDK, it’s weird. Without their parents, they flat out would not be able to handle the details of being an adult. The parents have strong work ethics and talk a lot about how much they do for their kids and pretend to complain but they seem weirdly proud of it at the same time.

      The Middleton kids are capable of dedication and focus when it comes to sports and self-promotion and socializing but when it comes to making money, I guess they always had their parents (who used to have a double mortgage on their other Bucklebury house) for that which is why they didn’t bother. And Carole always seems willing to show up and help out. The issue with James is he hasn’t managed to marry into a wealthy family like his sisters.

      Reply
  5. Princessk says:
    November 19, 2018 at 10:00 am

    I think that he is working as a tour guide at the place his in laws own, as a way of trying to repay them for all their lost investments in his businesses.

    Reply
  6. Maria says:
    November 19, 2018 at 10:34 am

    Why don’t the Mids get him a job at PP? That would be one way of paying them back.

    Reply
  7. Digital Unicorn says:
    November 19, 2018 at 10:42 am

    He’s not an unattractive guy but he really does give off creepy vibes and its not just the beard. Of course he got paid for this, they all get paid for turning up at events or giving ‘interviews’.

    They will all be at Amner Hall this year and they will all be at the Church on boxing day for the pap stroll. No way this year will they be at Mid Manor.

    Reply
  8. Capepopsie says:
    November 19, 2018 at 10:55 am

    I’d also expect being payed if I had to turn up in those trousers! 😉

    Reply
  9. Megan says:
    November 19, 2018 at 11:20 am

    Christmas is a tough one for the Cambridges this year. First Christmas with Harry and Meghan and first Christmas with Louis and Arthur. Hosting at Anmer seems like the best option for them, but Pippa may not agree.

    Reply
  10. Mel says:
    November 19, 2018 at 11:39 am

    His face is giving me George V vibes in that photo. Creepy.

    Reply
  11. TheOriginalMia says:
    November 19, 2018 at 11:42 am

    Get a job! Stop mooching off the people in your family.

    Reply
  12. TyrantDestroyed says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    Maybe he is trying to turn himself into a celebrity which doesn’t seem like a bad idea given his failed business history.

    Reply
  13. Dani says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    I think he actually looks really good here (from the waist up) like he’s giving me Jude Law vibes and I’m not mad about it.

    Reply
  14. Starryfish29 says:
    November 19, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    It’s so random that I really can’t imagine any other reason he would be there.

    Reply
  15. Elisa says:
    November 19, 2018 at 3:02 pm

    IMO he totally looks like Jude Law in these pics. That’s all I’ve got.

    Reply

