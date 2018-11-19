Did James Middleton get paid to attend the German GQ MOTY Awards?

James Middleton attended the German GQ Men of the Year Awards last week… for some reason. I still don’t why he was invited or why he attended. James has had a purposefully quiet year, and I wouldn’t blame him if he wanted to hide out and not get any attention, especially considering the state of things. Like, Boomf has been shuttered – James crashed yet another business, and this time he lost millions of dollars in investment because, as it turns out, marshmallows are not the future. James is currently working as some kind of tour guide/host at his brother-in-law’s family’s Scottish estate. James is no longer dating (or pretending to date) Donna Air. I would guess that he’s in debt up to his eyeballs too. So, again, why did he fly to Berlin to attend this GQ event? Perhaps he was paid to attend, and perhaps he was paid to give an interview to a German outlet:

With two new nephews in the family, Christmas is set to be an exciting time in the Middleton household and now youngest sibling James has opened up about what the festive season with Kate and Pippa is really like. In an interview on German TV channel, Leute Heute, the entrepreneur described how Christmas is all about family and gives the Middletons a chance to ‘regroup’. His comments suggest that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may once again skip Christmas at Sandringham with with Queen in favour of spending 25th December at the Middleton home in Berkshire. Describing the warm reception guests can expect to receive at Michael and Carole’s £4.7million mansion in Bucklebury, Berkshire, James, 31, said: ‘I welcome people into our family home. I want it to feel like it’s their home. There’ll be turkey, champagne and some wine. For me it’s all about family. It’s one where we can all regroup.’

If he got paid for this, that’s probably a pretty good deal for him – no one is asking him to spill major details about his sisters or his royal in-laws, but he gave enough info to cause some speculation. As for the Daily Mail’s question about whether the Cambridges will attend the Windsor Christmas at Sandringham… well, they did last year, and they tend to trade off years. This would be the year we could expect another “royal Bucklebury court” Christmas pap stroll. Except I doubt Kate and William will go to Bucklebury this year. They’ll probably host Christmas for the Middletons at Anmer Hall, because Will and Kate will be especially keen to be seen at Windsor Christmas again this year. I’ll let you guys figure out why, dare I offend anyone’s sensibilities.