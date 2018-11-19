Did James Middleton get paid to attend the German GQ MOTY Awards?

James Middleton attended the German GQ Men of the Year Awards last week… for some reason. I still don’t why he was invited or why he attended. James has had a purposefully quiet year, and I wouldn’t blame him if he wanted to hide out and not get any attention, especially considering the state of things. Like, Boomf has been shuttered – James crashed yet another business, and this time he lost millions of dollars in investment because, as it turns out, marshmallows are not the future. James is currently working as some kind of tour guide/host at his brother-in-law’s family’s Scottish estate. James is no longer dating (or pretending to date) Donna Air. I would guess that he’s in debt up to his eyeballs too. So, again, why did he fly to Berlin to attend this GQ event? Perhaps he was paid to attend, and perhaps he was paid to give an interview to a German outlet:
With two new nephews in the family, Christmas is set to be an exciting time in the Middleton household and now youngest sibling James has opened up about what the festive season with Kate and Pippa is really like. In an interview on German TV channel, Leute Heute, the entrepreneur described how Christmas is all about family and gives the Middletons a chance to ‘regroup’.
His comments suggest that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may once again skip Christmas at Sandringham with with Queen in favour of spending 25th December at the Middleton home in Berkshire. Describing the warm reception guests can expect to receive at Michael and Carole’s £4.7million mansion in Bucklebury, Berkshire, James, 31, said: ‘I welcome people into our family home. I want it to feel like it’s their home. There’ll be turkey, champagne and some wine. For me it’s all about family. It’s one where we can all regroup.’
If he got paid for this, that’s probably a pretty good deal for him – no one is asking him to spill major details about his sisters or his royal in-laws, but he gave enough info to cause some speculation. As for the Daily Mail’s question about whether the Cambridges will attend the Windsor Christmas at Sandringham… well, they did last year, and they tend to trade off years. This would be the year we could expect another “royal Bucklebury court” Christmas pap stroll. Except I doubt Kate and William will go to Bucklebury this year. They’ll probably host Christmas for the Middletons at Anmer Hall, because Will and Kate will be especially keen to be seen at Windsor Christmas again this year. I’ll let you guys figure out why, dare I offend anyone’s sensibilities.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Digging that Christopher Lee vampire pose…
LOL. I was just going to say he gives me the CREEPS.
German award shows often pay international guests to attend. Just look at the Bambis where you get an award just for showing up. Though he seems to be an odd choice because he isn’t really known in Germany.
I find him so……bizarre. Like, what does he DO??? I know we joke about the marshmallow business, but there are a few gourmet marshmallow companies here in the states that seem to be doing pretty well (although the pumpkin spice flavor was kind of gross). Why doesn’t he start taking over Party Pieces – or is PP not doing so well?
Carole and Michael middleton seem to have a good work ethic, and its kind of weird to me how all their adult children seem to lack that.
I don’t get it either. I thought taking a handed-to position at a successful company from mom and dad was what guys like this live for.
Ah, the joy and luck of being born into the right family! You will never have to worry about being invited anywhere. You just will be!
he’s got a couple failed businesses under his belt, i doubt his parents want him near PP now lest he run it into the ground with more hare-brained ideas about custom marshmallows
I agree its sad that Ma and Pa Mids didn’t instil the same work ethic they had to make PP a success into their children. Given how involved Carole is with the Cambridge children, I expect those 3 kids to grow up with the same entitled and lazy grifting attitude as William and the 3 Mid siblings.
So by your conclusion if Doria is involved with raising the Sussex children they too will end up divorced & filing for bankruptcy like their grandmother? Whatever our preconceived opinions are of W&K or H&M we should not drag their children into it. Unless you have a crystal ball & can see into their future I think it’s unfair to label any young child as lazy, entitled & grifting.
Not to mention nobody here actually knows how much or how little time Carole spends with the kids or is involved in Kate and Will’s day to day lives. I know we all like to joke and speculate that she lives in a Granny pod in the backyard, but the truth is none of us actually know anything about it.
Divorcing Thomas Markle is not a personal failing at all.
I don’t think he lacks work ethic, just not good at choosing the business or not good at business…
The Markles are cruel but the Middletons are just….silly. How did Carole and Mike, two individuals with such work ethic raise James Pippa and Kate? I don’t mean to be rude, just very curious
I wonder the same thing too Lily, and if Kate had been dating the local mechanic for 8 years would they have still funded her like they did while she was dating William.
Come on. None of us would do that.. Even if she hadn’t married him, dating him and meeting his friends would have opened up connections and a whole new world. What’s wrong with that? It would still have been a good investment. Isn’t that why so many people attend Ivy League Schools – to make connections. And more power to you, if you make connections while dating someone.. Marissa MAyer started off by dating one of the google founders..
A lot of self-made parents are like that. After having worked very hard to get somewhere in life they want to see their children enjoying life. What might look like lazying about to everyone else, to the loving parent is just living a good life.
I have relatives with kids in their twenties. The parents handle everything including grocery shopping and cooking. The kids are supposed to focus on school and work. Public and monetary accomplishments. The kids are nice people, just IDK, it’s weird. Without their parents, they flat out would not be able to handle the details of being an adult. The parents have strong work ethics and talk a lot about how much they do for their kids and pretend to complain but they seem weirdly proud of it at the same time.
The Middleton kids are capable of dedication and focus when it comes to sports and self-promotion and socializing but when it comes to making money, I guess they always had their parents (who used to have a double mortgage on their other Bucklebury house) for that which is why they didn’t bother. And Carole always seems willing to show up and help out. The issue with James is he hasn’t managed to marry into a wealthy family like his sisters.
Many Asian families are like that.. and most of us grow up ok and able to handle the world:-)
I think that he is working as a tour guide at the place his in laws own, as a way of trying to repay them for all their lost investments in his businesses.
They aren’t his in-laws! Pedant alert.
thank you! neither the royals nor the matthews’ are his in-laws – he’s not married, he has no in-laws. his sisters have in-laws.
But William would call James his BIL, so why would the reverse not be true?
I think he is working as a guide because the rape charges against David Mathews may have tamped down reservations at Glen Affric. James, being vaguely royal adjacent, is there to attract overseas visitors who may not be aware of the scandal. Plus James needed a job and a place to stay. It’s a win-win of sorts.
Depends on what culture you come from. The Matthews family gave Pippa’s brother a lot of money, simply because he is her brother, I can’t think of a better word to use than ‘in laws’. Extended family ties are closer in some cultures.
Why don’t the Mids get him a job at PP? That would be one way of paying them back.
He’s not an unattractive guy but he really does give off creepy vibes and its not just the beard. Of course he got paid for this, they all get paid for turning up at events or giving ‘interviews’.
They will all be at Amner Hall this year and they will all be at the Church on boxing day for the pap stroll. No way this year will they be at Mid Manor.
I’d also expect being payed if I had to turn up in those trousers! 😉
i like the trousers but not with that awful velvet jacket and shiny shoes.
That was some scroll down tuxedo fug surprise! I truly lol’d, and I don’t exactly hate it, but it’s unwittingly hilarious and pretentious, Just like he seems to be.
I think the velvet jacket with tartan trousers is a great look. His sisters are always so uninspired and uninteresting in their style — I was surprised by James’ flair.
Those trousers are classic eccentric English gentleman – Wodehouse and Bertie Wooster:-)
Christmas is a tough one for the Cambridges this year. First Christmas with Harry and Meghan and first Christmas with Louis and Arthur. Hosting at Anmer seems like the best option for them, but Pippa may not agree.
His face is giving me George V vibes in that photo. Creepy.
Get a job! Stop mooching off the people in your family.
Maybe he is trying to turn himself into a celebrity which doesn’t seem like a bad idea given his failed business history.
I think he actually looks really good here (from the waist up) like he’s giving me Jude Law vibes and I’m not mad about it.
It’s so random that I really can’t imagine any other reason he would be there.
IMO he totally looks like Jude Law in these pics. That’s all I’ve got.
