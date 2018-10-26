Was Jennifer Garner’s new boyfriend prepared for his divorce details to go public?



As I mentioned yesterday, I think that Jennifer Garner’s new boyfriend, John Miller, was prepared in theory to go public. He had to know that his identity would be revealed and that the press would quickly find publicly available information about him, like this YouTube video where he’s describing his company’s use of facial recognition technology. Did he know that the press would find his divorce filing though? He has a law degree from Stanford so he must have had an idea that would happen. Like just about everyone’s divorce filing, the details aren’t that flattering to him. His ex’s 2014 divorce declaration stated that he “feels satisfaction from controlling me and making me pay the price for ending the marriage.” Yikes.

Miller, 40, and Campbell, 38, married in April 2005. He filed for divorce from the violinist in June 2011, but they reconciled the following February. The pair filed divorce papers again in October 2014. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Miller and Campbell reached an agreement in October 2016 that they would share joint legal custody of their two children: a 12-year-old son and a 9-year-old daughter. The musician — who has performed duets with artists including Andrea Bocelli, Sting, Michael Bublé and Chris Botti —also requested to continue to receive benefits from the businessman’s CaliBurger employee health plan. Campbell said in a September 2016 declaration that she and Miller have “major differences in our personalities, communication styles and approaches toward conflict resolution.” She continued, “John was the national debate top prizewinner in college and graduated in the top 10 percent of his Stanford Law School class in 2003. He thrives on fast paces, vigorous argument and competition. In contrast, I am a freelance musician and am verse to conflict. I rely on emotional connections and avoid verbal confrontations. Because of these differences, resolving conflicts in a fair and amicable way has been challenging at best.” Campbell further claimed that Miller “is accustomed to being the CEO of companies he starts” and therefore “feels satisfaction from controlling me and making me pay the price for ending the marriage.” The estranged couple reached an agreement in their divorce on Monday, October 22. They are now waiting for a judge to sign off on the paperwork to finalize the case.

Miller’s ex is a concert violinist and is somewhat of a public figure, but on a much different level than Garner of course. She and her boyfriend are conventionally attractive people who occasionally attend red carpets together and post to Instagram about it. She also does interviews about her music career. Can you imagine how annoying it must be to her that the details of her divorce are being discussed in US Magazine? It was pretty easy to find her Instagram and her boyfriend’s Instagram given the fact that US printed their full names. (I’m not including those, it feels icky even though I looked of course and their Instagrams are public.) I just still question how much of this we need to know. I also wonder if Jen considered keeping this new relationship quiet for longer instead of going the usual route of blanketing the gossip press. I bet she thinks she’s being reserved by waiting six months. Also, note that Miller just reached an agreement in his divorce. The timing of this rollout was right after that.

“Although the divorce was just finalized, Jen has considered herself single for a long time. Dating is just a natural step,” the source says. “Jen will always care about Ben and help him be the best dad. She was very ready to move on though. She seems very excited about the future and is in a great place both personally and professionally.”

“The divorce was just finalized.” We’ve heard that for over a month. Just saying that TMZ or another outlet would have picked it up if it was official.