Donald Trump got up at 3 am to hate-tweet CNN, and more pipe bombs were found

Bright and early this morning, Donald Trump was up. And when I say “bright,” I don’t mean it. Mornings in October are rough, as it is pitch black up until about 7:30 am (Daylight Savings can’t come soon enough). So think of him there, in the Lincoln Bedroom, with cheeseburger wrappers surrounding his body, his orange skin glowing in the only light in the room, the tint from the TV. He is unsettled, and stupid. He’s thinking about how the MAGA Bomber is targeting all of his enemies, and how he (Trump) is being blamed for it. So at 3:14 am, he tweeted this:

So his answer to being blamed for his hateful and violent rhetoric towards Democrats and media outlets is to… continue criticizing media outlets, and get his GOP bros to do the “both sides” thing. As many have noted, the problem was never with both sides. This is all about Trump being so thin-skinned, he doesn’t know what to do when he’s being criticized, so he just threatens and bullies people. This is about right-wing violence and how leaders are stoking that violence. Speaking of, James Clapper and Cory Booker were targeted by the MAGA Bomber too.

A device addressed to New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker has been intercepted in South Florida. The FBI confirmed that a suspicious package addressed to Booker had been recovered, adding that it was “similar in appearance” to the 10 other packages this week addressed to prominent Democrats and media figures.

Separately, the New York Police Department is investigating reports of a suspicious package in midtown Manhattan that is also similar in appearance to the other suspected explosives. NBC News reported that the package, found at a mail facility at 52nd Street in Manhattan, was addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

These are the eleventh and twelfth pipe-bomb devices found. I’ve been low-key keeping my eye on the FBI investigation, and they seem to think the packages were sent from Florida. Floridans, do you know any MAGA-types who know how to make rudimentary pipe bombs? If so, contact the FBI and/or your local law enforcement.

Update: The FBI has made an arrest. All we know at this moment is that he’s a dude in his 50s with a white van, and the van is covered in Trump photos and the presidential seal. I mean…

A giant 'Baby Trump' inflatable, an enormous balloon that depicts President Trump as a yellow-haired, diaper-clad baby holding a cell phone, is launched over the Los Angeles Convention Center, the site of the weekend Politicon convention

49 Responses to “Donald Trump got up at 3 am to hate-tweet CNN, and more pipe bombs were found”

  1. jan90067 says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:04 am

    Add sleep deprivation to the ever creeping dementia (rambling speech, weird hand movements, incoherent language)…AND the fact that he uses a compromised phone that Russia and China are listening in to… yeah, a winner combo for a US President.

  2. isabelle says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:05 am

    You know I really never took true viewer notice of Jim Clapper until the bomb terrorism. If Clapper is triggering the deplorables this much, I think I may start watching Clapper. Trump can’t play the nice game very long. Guarantee he will let it all spew by this weekend. He is a horrible human being with no empathy. He cares for nothing other than himself. Hate coming out of tiny fingers, the only surprise he didn’t do it sooner.

  3. Marjorie says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:06 am

    It’s 25th amendment time in America.

  4. Cojii says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:12 am

    It’s baffling how anyone can still support him. I fear we ate in danger of a Rwanda-type genocide if his disgusting rhetoric continues unchecked.

    • Murekatete says:
      October 26, 2018 at 11:48 am

      As an American who has lived in Rwanda for over 10 years, I can’t tell you how much I agree with these comments. I’ve been calling Fox ‘TV Mille Collines’ for many years. Going to the memorials, being reminded of the rhetoric that led to the tragedy here, the echoes of it in our president’s speech are deafening.

  5. Lightpurple says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:14 am

    This is an act of terrorism and our President is more concerned about himself than he is about the innocent people who could die. I said yesterday that one of my brothers works for the USPS. He sorts and delivers packages. They are on high alert and he fears for his life right now. Meanwhile, remember that color coded Homeland Security alert system?

    • Annaloo. says:
      October 26, 2018 at 10:41 am

      Amen! And Trump’s (small) hands are part of it! Face it, we are in a second civil war bc Trump’s nation of aggrieved, Americana-abusing, white trash mob obsessed with a life ideal that NEVER really existed, are puppets who follow his every word and act on them. This is so dangerous!

  6. Darla says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:15 am

    Don’t take me into that bedroom! All I can smell is farts!

    I’m sorry but he looks to me like someone who is always trying and failing to hold in gas!

  7. Indiana Joanna says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Uday Trump, Jr. (I hope you don’t mind if I borrow your name for Jr on Twitter) has begun a ‘but nobody cared about me when I was threatened so the Dems are faking it’ screed. The adult drump children are vile, pathetic, stunted little brats.

    drump needs the media to focus only on him and his aggrieved self pity. I really believe we need to impeach him. He has destroyed so much already.

  8. Steff says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:20 am

    You know how in horror movies the paranormal activity starts at 3:00am? Same goes for the White House.

  9. khy says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:26 am

    it’s that florida man again

  10. Vinot says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:26 am

    The sundowning is real. People with dementia tend to have worse symptoms in Fall/Winter due to lack of sunlight and the disorienting effect it has on your circadian rhythm. Buckle in, folks, he’s going full dr. demento from 5pm to 8am until Spring 2019.

    • isabelle says:
      October 26, 2018 at 10:42 am

      How has he gotten worse? He is the same as he was two years ago and surprised people didn’t see this two years ago. He just now has the power and no competition. This is an out of control ego of a narcissistic ashat that “won”.

    • Beth says:
      October 26, 2018 at 10:47 am

      My dad has dementia, and my mom said it gets worse in the evening, and he’s awake all through the night, wondering around confused, and makes no sense when he talks to her. I wouldn’t doubt Trump has dementia, and the responsible thing for his family and the government to do would be to remove him. Trump has always been a narcissistic, sexist, bigot, but he’s showing signs of dementia too

  11. adastraperaspera says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:27 am

    Funny how Trump doesn’t seem at all surprised by these bombs. He also doesn’t seem at all concerned for his own safety. Confident, crazy, or did he know they were coming?

  12. Digital Unicorn says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:37 am

    Ivanka clearly hadn’t been there to change his soiled nappy, so poor didums had to sit in and twitted sh!t at everyone.

  13. Marianne says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:42 am

    Would it be so hard to say “I do and will not support this kind of behavior. Anyone who does this is not my ally” or whatever.

  14. tw says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:56 am

    2 things:

    1. This is so obviously being carried out by right wing extremist, gun nut from Florida.

    2. The Republican congress has shown us that they will never check this insane, unfit president as long as it means power for them.

  15. Lightpurple says:
    October 26, 2018 at 11:01 am

    Local police are reporting a suspicious package in Cambridge, MA. Add Warren to the list.

  16. Beth says:
    October 26, 2018 at 11:03 am

    A suspect was arrested, but there’s not much information about him. I hope he’s the right guy, and that he’s the only one involved. It was a guy in Florida and there was forensic evidence

  17. Kiki says:
    October 26, 2018 at 11:07 am

    I KNEW IT. Who would’ve thought that it would be a Trump supporter or supporters? In addition, I bet you that these Trump MAGA loving supporters are xenophobes who want nothing more for their America to be “white and European”.

    I know for a fact that they will catch them extremely soon because they’re so stupid to make return addresses on the packages (whether not if it is theirs). Even Isis knows better than that, that’s how dumb MAGA deplorable are.

    I am just glad that senators, news and media outlets and citizens of America are safe and hopefully they can contain more pipe bombs away for innocent people. Also, catch these idiot SOBs.

  18. Maylee says:
    October 26, 2018 at 11:19 am

    You know, this would be the perfect opportunity for him to (obviously) criticize a domestic terrorist and use his hate speech towards someone who actually deserves it, and “look” presidential, and he could actually use that approach to get some votes. And he attacks CNN and dems instead. Jesus, he’s an idiot and I don’t get it. (I do)

  19. meme says:
    October 26, 2018 at 11:34 am

    Because CNN is not the President of the United States???

    This guy is clearly low IQ or a best – unintellectual. Clearly a malignant narcissist.

    He won’t denounce racism in Charlottesville and won’t denounce a bomber targeting his political opponents. These people are human beings and their lives have been threatened and he says this crap? He is a sick sick sick individual.

    I just received my ballot yesterday. At least I have that.

  20. PlayItAgain says:
    October 26, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    He’s an unhinged, orange douche.

    He knows exactly what he’s doing. He just doesn’t care about any collateral damage. In that way, he is sociopathic. He only cares about himself. He says and does whatever he thinks will help him in any given moment, depending on the audience. Everything is about him and his obsessive need for adulation and approval. There is no strategy beyond that.

    He is uninterested and incapable of actually governing. Any policy decision is made solely based on what he’ll get out of it, whether it’s the approval of his base or friends, or money in his pocket. If it has any impact on real people, good or bad, that’s incidental. He just doesn’t care.

    • hogtowngooner says:
      October 26, 2018 at 1:37 pm

      Perfect description. His wealth kept him immune from consequences for anything he did, so the only thing he serves is his own ego. Nothing else matters. It’s amazing that his base of deplorables think he genuinely cares about them. As soon as it’s convenient for him, he’ll throw them all under the bus.

  21. Q T Hush says:
    October 26, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    Donald’s Deplorables actually think he wants to share the wealth with them. That’s the last thing cheetolini would ever do. He keeps his rabid dogs hungry,so when or if they get the smallest piece they’ll be happy. Dickhead has them so easily controlled and they are unable to see how he is using them for his and only his gain.

