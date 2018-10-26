Donald Trump got up at 3 am to hate-tweet CNN, and more pipe bombs were found

Bright and early this morning, Donald Trump was up. And when I say “bright,” I don’t mean it. Mornings in October are rough, as it is pitch black up until about 7:30 am (Daylight Savings can’t come soon enough). So think of him there, in the Lincoln Bedroom, with cheeseburger wrappers surrounding his body, his orange skin glowing in the only light in the room, the tint from the TV. He is unsettled, and stupid. He’s thinking about how the MAGA Bomber is targeting all of his enemies, and how he (Trump) is being blamed for it. So at 3:14 am, he tweeted this:
Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing, yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, “it’s just not Presidential!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2018
So his answer to being blamed for his hateful and violent rhetoric towards Democrats and media outlets is to… continue criticizing media outlets, and get his GOP bros to do the “both sides” thing. As many have noted, the problem was never with both sides. This is all about Trump being so thin-skinned, he doesn’t know what to do when he’s being criticized, so he just threatens and bullies people. This is about right-wing violence and how leaders are stoking that violence. Speaking of, James Clapper and Cory Booker were targeted by the MAGA Bomber too.
A device addressed to New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker has been intercepted in South Florida. The FBI confirmed that a suspicious package addressed to Booker had been recovered, adding that it was “similar in appearance” to the 10 other packages this week addressed to prominent Democrats and media figures.
Separately, the New York Police Department is investigating reports of a suspicious package in midtown Manhattan that is also similar in appearance to the other suspected explosives. NBC News reported that the package, found at a mail facility at 52nd Street in Manhattan, was addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.
These are the eleventh and twelfth pipe-bomb devices found. I’ve been low-key keeping my eye on the FBI investigation, and they seem to think the packages were sent from Florida. Floridans, do you know any MAGA-types who know how to make rudimentary pipe bombs? If so, contact the FBI and/or your local law enforcement.
Update: The FBI has made an arrest. All we know at this moment is that he’s a dude in his 50s with a white van, and the van is covered in Trump photos and the presidential seal. I mean…
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Add sleep deprivation to the ever creeping dementia (rambling speech, weird hand movements, incoherent language)…AND the fact that he uses a compromised phone that Russia and China are listening in to… yeah, a winner combo for a US President.
It’s insanity. Pure insanity.
I can’t wait until this orange turd is finally flushed.
Did you hear that Faux News BLURRED OUT ALL OF THE STICKERS ON THIS NUTJOB’S VAN??? BECAUSE THEY’RE ALL PICS OF TRUMP/PENCE as well as Clinton, Obama, and CNN.
He also threatened to blow up a Miami Power/Light Co. and he said, I quote “This will be worse than 9-11″. And the Right will NOT call this home grown terrorist attacks!
I know, right? JFC. And if I hear one more word about the “fake bombs” being the work of the Dems, I’m going to hurl my laptop out the window. I feel like the deplorables minds go there because it is something their warped minds would concoct.
I hate that Trump demonizes the media, but I hate that seemingly functional humans have jumped on board with him on that even more. It’s infuriating and, frankly heartbreaking.
I’m seeing on the news and reading that conservative radio clowns like Rush Limpdick, TV stations like Fux News, and Trumpster tweets are insisting that these are fake bombs being sent by the Democrats themselves because it’s so close to midterm voting. WTF is wrong with these people?! The worst part about them peddling these BS lies, is that people gobble them up and believe it all.
Someone on FB whom I have now deleted was all “the Dems sent the bombs to themselves! Hur hur.”
Like….do you not realize you can slap ANY name and address on the return label? Heads would be ROLLING if someone sent these to Republicans.
Oh Meghan, you know they’d be screaming “assassination attempt” from the rooftops, like they did with Steve Scalise. Because that’s what this was. And yet they have once again done a pretty bang up job of shifting the narrative to cast doubt and throw blame instead. I am beside myself with rage and despair. It just never ends.
Anything to convince themselves they aren’t really as awful as the rest of us know they are.
Well, if they’ve got the right guy here, this is encouraging (insofar as it looks like motive probably really was Trump-worship, not a misguided attempt to make the Trump-supporting Republican party look bad): https://boingboing.net/2018/10/26/florida-man-arrested-in-packag.html
Continuing to read up on this guy as more info becomes available and, just, WOW. Now I understand why the bombs looked so cartoonishly Trump-y that I was worried someone was faking it. My imagination just wasn’t wild enough.
You know I really never took true viewer notice of Jim Clapper until the bomb terrorism. If Clapper is triggering the deplorables this much, I think I may start watching Clapper. Trump can’t play the nice game very long. Guarantee he will let it all spew by this weekend. He is a horrible human being with no empathy. He cares for nothing other than himself. Hate coming out of tiny fingers, the only surprise he didn’t do it sooner.
It’s 25th amendment time in America.
He isn’t crazy. He is just a narcissistic POS in an office where he has no idea what it details and his role in it. This is what happens when a narcissist gains power.
No matter what label anyone tries to pin on Trump, he’s clearly unfit for office.
I think it’s more than that. I believe he is a violent sociopath, based on his history as well as his current behavior. Violent sociopath definitely fits my personal definition of “crazy” and certainly warrants, at the very least, an investigation into his fitness for office.
It’s baffling how anyone can still support him. I fear we ate in danger of a Rwanda-type genocide if his disgusting rhetoric continues unchecked.
As an American who has lived in Rwanda for over 10 years, I can’t tell you how much I agree with these comments. I’ve been calling Fox ‘TV Mille Collines’ for many years. Going to the memorials, being reminded of the rhetoric that led to the tragedy here, the echoes of it in our president’s speech are deafening.
Have never been to Rwanda, but having spent some time reading about the genocide and the run-up to it, I completely concur. Echoes of the more recent Rohingya genocide in Burma as well.
This is an act of terrorism and our President is more concerned about himself than he is about the innocent people who could die. I said yesterday that one of my brothers works for the USPS. He sorts and delivers packages. They are on high alert and he fears for his life right now. Meanwhile, remember that color coded Homeland Security alert system?
Amen! And Trump’s (small) hands are part of it! Face it, we are in a second civil war bc Trump’s nation of aggrieved, Americana-abusing, white trash mob obsessed with a life ideal that NEVER really existed, are puppets who follow his every word and act on them. This is so dangerous!
Don’t take me into that bedroom! All I can smell is farts!
I’m sorry but he looks to me like someone who is always trying and failing to hold in gas!
He eat a lot of junk foods, so Ugh i can’t imagine how he smells.
He looks like he smells his own farts (and enjoys it!).
Add on the alleged incontinence issues and yeah it’s not a place for the faint hearted to go. I suspect that this is the real reason he is often up at odd hours in a rage. He can’t even control his own bowel movements like alone anything else.
Doesn’t the word ‘trump’ actually mean fart in the UK? Donnie is such a stinky trumphead
When I saw that he was tweeting at 3:00 am I got to thinking about how the F he even functions. If I go more than a couple days without adequate sleep and/or decent meals, I am an unfocused, emotionally volatile mess. But that is his normal state, apparently. I don’t know how he hasn’t just keeled over.
Uday Trump, Jr. (I hope you don’t mind if I borrow your name for Jr on Twitter) has begun a ‘but nobody cared about me when I was threatened so the Dems are faking it’ screed. The adult drump children are vile, pathetic, stunted little brats.
drump needs the media to focus only on him and his aggrieved self pity. I really believe we need to impeach him. He has destroyed so much already.
I was wondering when Junior would change his tune. He actually condemned this yesterday or the day before, which astonished me. Clearly he couldn’t pretend to be civil for more than a short stretch. Grr.
And he was also lying because the media was all over this when his wife got the envelope full of powder. I see he has dementia too.
You know how in horror movies the paranormal activity starts at 3:00am? Same goes for the White House.
it’s that florida man again
The sundowning is real. People with dementia tend to have worse symptoms in Fall/Winter due to lack of sunlight and the disorienting effect it has on your circadian rhythm. Buckle in, folks, he’s going full dr. demento from 5pm to 8am until Spring 2019.
How has he gotten worse? He is the same as he was two years ago and surprised people didn’t see this two years ago. He just now has the power and no competition. This is an out of control ego of a narcissistic ashat that “won”.
My dad has dementia, and my mom said it gets worse in the evening, and he’s awake all through the night, wondering around confused, and makes no sense when he talks to her. I wouldn’t doubt Trump has dementia, and the responsible thing for his family and the government to do would be to remove him. Trump has always been a narcissistic, sexist, bigot, but he’s showing signs of dementia too
Funny how Trump doesn’t seem at all surprised by these bombs. He also doesn’t seem at all concerned for his own safety. Confident, crazy, or did he know they were coming?
Ivanka clearly hadn’t been there to change his soiled nappy, so poor didums had to sit in and twitted sh!t at everyone.
No, she’s spending our tax money on a tour of the South to promote herself. She stayed in NC last night instead of celebrating her wedding anniversary with Tom Riddle.
Would it be so hard to say “I do and will not support this kind of behavior. Anyone who does this is not my ally” or whatever.
We could say the same thing about pretty much any issue that affects our country/crosses his desk. He’s incapable of normal reactions, emotions or responses.
2 things:
1. This is so obviously being carried out by right wing extremist, gun nut from Florida.
2. The Republican congress has shown us that they will never check this insane, unfit president as long as it means power for them.
Local police are reporting a suspicious package in Cambridge, MA. Add Warren to the list.
A suspect was arrested, but there’s not much information about him. I hope he’s the right guy, and that he’s the only one involved. It was a guy in Florida and there was forensic evidence
I KNEW IT. Who would’ve thought that it would be a Trump supporter or supporters? In addition, I bet you that these Trump MAGA loving supporters are xenophobes who want nothing more for their America to be “white and European”.
I know for a fact that they will catch them extremely soon because they’re so stupid to make return addresses on the packages (whether not if it is theirs). Even Isis knows better than that, that’s how dumb MAGA deplorable are.
I am just glad that senators, news and media outlets and citizens of America are safe and hopefully they can contain more pipe bombs away for innocent people. Also, catch these idiot SOBs.
You know, this would be the perfect opportunity for him to (obviously) criticize a domestic terrorist and use his hate speech towards someone who actually deserves it, and “look” presidential, and he could actually use that approach to get some votes. And he attacks CNN and dems instead. Jesus, he’s an idiot and I don’t get it. (I do)
To add: I hate trump more than words can express. I’m thankful he’s being an idiot here, because this is making him look really bad right before the midterms. Just astounded (not really) that he doesn’t see the opportunity.
Because CNN is not the President of the United States???
This guy is clearly low IQ or a best – unintellectual. Clearly a malignant narcissist.
He won’t denounce racism in Charlottesville and won’t denounce a bomber targeting his political opponents. These people are human beings and their lives have been threatened and he says this crap? He is a sick sick sick individual.
I just received my ballot yesterday. At least I have that.
He’s an unhinged, orange douche.
He knows exactly what he’s doing. He just doesn’t care about any collateral damage. In that way, he is sociopathic. He only cares about himself. He says and does whatever he thinks will help him in any given moment, depending on the audience. Everything is about him and his obsessive need for adulation and approval. There is no strategy beyond that.
He is uninterested and incapable of actually governing. Any policy decision is made solely based on what he’ll get out of it, whether it’s the approval of his base or friends, or money in his pocket. If it has any impact on real people, good or bad, that’s incidental. He just doesn’t care.
Perfect description. His wealth kept him immune from consequences for anything he did, so the only thing he serves is his own ego. Nothing else matters. It’s amazing that his base of deplorables think he genuinely cares about them. As soon as it’s convenient for him, he’ll throw them all under the bus.
Donald’s Deplorables actually think he wants to share the wealth with them. That’s the last thing cheetolini would ever do. He keeps his rabid dogs hungry,so when or if they get the smallest piece they’ll be happy. Dickhead has them so easily controlled and they are unable to see how he is using them for his and only his gain.
