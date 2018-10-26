Donald Trump got up at 3 am to hate-tweet CNN, and more pipe bombs were found

Bright and early this morning, Donald Trump was up. And when I say “bright,” I don’t mean it. Mornings in October are rough, as it is pitch black up until about 7:30 am (Daylight Savings can’t come soon enough). So think of him there, in the Lincoln Bedroom, with cheeseburger wrappers surrounding his body, his orange skin glowing in the only light in the room, the tint from the TV. He is unsettled, and stupid. He’s thinking about how the MAGA Bomber is targeting all of his enemies, and how he (Trump) is being blamed for it. So at 3:14 am, he tweeted this:

Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing, yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, “it’s just not Presidential!” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2018

So his answer to being blamed for his hateful and violent rhetoric towards Democrats and media outlets is to… continue criticizing media outlets, and get his GOP bros to do the “both sides” thing. As many have noted, the problem was never with both sides. This is all about Trump being so thin-skinned, he doesn’t know what to do when he’s being criticized, so he just threatens and bullies people. This is about right-wing violence and how leaders are stoking that violence. Speaking of, James Clapper and Cory Booker were targeted by the MAGA Bomber too.

A device addressed to New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker has been intercepted in South Florida. The FBI confirmed that a suspicious package addressed to Booker had been recovered, adding that it was “similar in appearance” to the 10 other packages this week addressed to prominent Democrats and media figures. Separately, the New York Police Department is investigating reports of a suspicious package in midtown Manhattan that is also similar in appearance to the other suspected explosives. NBC News reported that the package, found at a mail facility at 52nd Street in Manhattan, was addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

These are the eleventh and twelfth pipe-bomb devices found. I’ve been low-key keeping my eye on the FBI investigation, and they seem to think the packages were sent from Florida. Floridans, do you know any MAGA-types who know how to make rudimentary pipe bombs? If so, contact the FBI and/or your local law enforcement.

Update: The FBI has made an arrest. All we know at this moment is that he’s a dude in his 50s with a white van, and the van is covered in Trump photos and the presidential seal. I mean…