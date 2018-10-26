Caitlyn Jenner finally admits that she was wrong to support Donald Trump

Throughout the past three years, it’s been horrifying to see where and when people have finally had enough of Donald Trump. Horrifying because for many people, they were totally fine with him demonizing immigrants. They were totally fine with him demonizing all Muslims. They were totally fine with him mocking prisoners of war, veterans and gold-star families. They were fine with his barely-veiled anti-Semitic dog whistles. They were fine when he ghettoized the black community writ large. But then slowly it dawned on those people: oh, right, he hates a lot of white people too. Oh, right, he’s a fascist who is literally putting children in cages. Oh, right, he thinks Nazis are “very fine people.”

Caitlyn Jenner was actually fine with all of that. She still supported Donald Trump and the Republican party even though they hated her. She still supported Trump even when it was clear that he believes women are sub-human. It was only this week, when it was discovered that the Trump Administration is going to try to define transgender out of existence, that Caitlyn is finally over Trump. She wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post, which you can read in its entirety here. She details she believed that Trump would stand up for the LGBTQ community, and she remained “optimistic that this was how I could leverage my privilege for change.”

I believed I could work within the party and the Trump administration to shift the minds of those who most needed shifting… Despite the criticism I received from segments of the LGBTQ community for engaging with this administration, I remained hopeful for positive change. Sadly, I was wrong. The reality is that the trans community is being relentlessly attacked by this president. The leader of our nation has shown no regard for an already marginalized and struggling community. He has ignored our humanity. He has insulted our dignity. He has made trans people into political pawns as he whips up animus against us in an attempt to energize the most right-wing segment of his party, claiming his anti-transgender policies are meant to “protect the country.” This is politics at its worst. It is unacceptable, it is upsetting, and it has deeply, personally hurt me. Believing that I could work with Trump and his administration to support our community was a mistake. The recently leaked Department of Health and Human Services memo that suggests — preposterously and unscientifically — that the government ought to link gender to one’s genitalia at birth is just one more example in a pattern of political attacks. One doesn’t need to look back far to witness the president assault our nation’s guardians with a ban on trans people serving in the military or assail our nation’s future with a rollback of Obama-era protections for trans schoolchildren. It’s clear these policies have come directly from Trump, and they have been sanctioned, passively or actively, by the Republicans by whose continued support he governs. My hope in him — in them — was misplaced, and I cannot support anyone who is working against our community. I do not support Trump. I must learn from my mistakes and move forward.

[From The Washington Post]

Again, she was totally fine with all of the sexual assaults, and the mockery of assault victims. She was totally fine with the children in cages. She was totally fine with the Nazi rallies. She was totally fine the Muslim Ban. She was totally fine with the flagrant collusion with Russia. She was totally fine with the thick veins of racism, Islamophobia, jingoism, nationalism, nativism and anti-Semitism that run through this administration. She was only not-fine with it when Trump’s open and blatant transphobia bashed her in the face… after two years. Give me a f–king break, Caitlyn.