Hollywood is going to remake ‘Clueless’ because everything is awful now

There are several films from the 1990s which are, in my opinion, untouchable classics. Pulp Fiction, The Usual Suspects and Clueless all make that list. Those are three films where I know every line of dialogue off the top of my head. This is dating myself, I know, but I don’t care. I was in high school when Clueless came out and it was a staple. It’s still completely watchable, and while all of the jokes aren’t completely workable in the current era, it still remains an absolute classic. And now… it’s being remade. WHY ARE YOU DESTROYING MY TEEN MEMORIES, HOLLYWOOD?

As if! “Clueless” is getting a remake. Paramount Pictures is developing a remake of its 1995 comedy with “Girls Trip” writer Tracy Oliver producing. Marquita Robinson, a story editor and writer on the Netflix comedy series “GLOW,” has been hired to write the script.

“Clueless,” directed and written by Amy Heckerling, was set at a Beverly Hills high school and starred Alicia Silverstone as Cher Horowitz, along with Paul Rudd, Breckin Meyer, Jeremy Sisto, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, and Dan Hedaya.

No. I mean, I’m all for ladies getting work. But can we not? Part of the genius of Clueless – which I only realized as I got older – was how seamlessly Jane Austen’s Emma could be updated to a modern-day story, written by the brilliant Amy Heckerling. Seriously, go back and re-read Emma and then watch Clueless. The Clueless script one of the most underrated and brilliant adaptations of all time, in my mind. What would be interesting from Hollywood is a refusal to “remake” a classic like Clueless, and instead merely try to do what Heckerling did, which is adapt a Jane Austen story to modern day. Start with the original text of Emma, or Pride & Prejudice, or Sense & Sensibility, or g–damn PERSUASION, and try to adapt it with a modern setting. Can you tell I’m hungry for more Persuasion adaptations?? Why isn’t there a modern-day Persuasion adaptation??

65 Responses to “Hollywood is going to remake ‘Clueless’ because everything is awful now”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:22 am

    No. Just no.

    And as you say, there are so many other works they could use this technique on.

  2. Riemc526 says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:24 am

    I really wish Hollywood would stop ruining so many classics with all the remakes, prequels, and sequels. There’s nothing wrong with originality.

  3. dietcokehead says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:25 am

    No! No matter how good it turns out (and I have my doubts), it will never live up to the original. Sometimes you gotta just let stuff be.

  4. Indiana Joanna says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:28 am

    Persuasion is my favorite of all Jane Austen. I love it. I was blown away by Austen writing a second chance novel for a woman who had faded and society thought unmarriagable ie unlovable (for those times). It just reads so generous. I love that novel.

  5. JadedBrit says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:28 am

    Why, why, why, why, WHY???? *Facepalm* *Headdesk* #howaboutsomeoriginality

  6. Chaine says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Sorry, the 90s weren’t that long ago that we need a remake, what are they going to remake next, American Pie? Something about Mary?! *sarcasm*

  7. Ladychef83 says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:34 am

    That’s the dumbest shit ever but why should we be surprised. Hollywood can kiss my lily white ass.

  8. BooRadley says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:35 am

    I don’t understand, what would be the point? It was such a specific period Of time the 90s, the Valley Girl. these aren’t things that would translate now in 2018. This makes no goddamn sense!

  9. Eric says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:37 am

    You’ll never get the combo of a cute Silverstone, a very young Brittany Murphy, a relative unknown Paul Rudd, and the unsung scene-stealer Dan Hedaya.
    Plus you had The Bends-era Radiohead playing in the background, which Cher called “complaint rock.”
    Magic.

  10. Ceedee says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:40 am

    Nooooo! Leave Clueless alone, Hollywood!!!!

  11. Sayrah says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:42 am

    Looking for a reason they would do this is like looking for meaning in a Pauly Shore movie.

  12. Lucy says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:43 am

    Yeah, this will suck. As far as modern day Austen adaptations go, The Lizzie Bennet Diaries (a Youtube series) is, to me, one of the best. It has a few years now, but it’s still absolutely relevant. The book is great, too!

  13. Lex says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:44 am

    Yes it matches Emma so perfectly we studied them together in high school as a sort of comparative literature task. That and Bridget Jones vs Pride & Prejudice

  14. Beth says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:47 am

    No! All these remakes, sequels and reboots are proof that Hollywood is running out of ideas for new movies and TV shows. I love Clueless, and it should never be remade

  15. Bettyrose says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:49 am

    I was in college majoring in English when Clueless was released, and I’ll argue to this day that it’s one of the best -the best? – adaptations of Jane Austen. Hollywood and British production companies love reducing Emma and Pride & Prejudice to silly romances, whereas Emma especially is a commentary on class inequality, which Clueless captures brilliantly. Also, it gave us Brittany Murphy.

    • Bettyrose says:
      October 26, 2018 at 11:40 am

      And while we’re on this topic, Emma ends up marrying into her own family because who else is good enough for her? But that was common enough 200 years ago, so we accept it. The Clueless adaptation with Cher losing her virginity to her older (ex) step-brother who her own father loves as a son is creepy AF. But they made his character such a puppy dog played by the eternally adorable Paul Rudd that we’re totatlly fine with it. No way a remake can navigate that with such finesse.

  16. aang says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:53 am

    This is so sad. I love this movie and watching it with my daughter as a way of explaining the 90′s to her was such a joy. The 90′s was such a special time. Post cold war, pre re 9/11when it seemed like like the world would just keep getting better and more progressive. She loves Cher and we re-watch every so often when we need to snuggle and block out the world. This is a classic and needs to be left alone.

  17. EllieMichelle says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:56 am

    This is so weird because just yesterday I was in my car and the Kim Wilde Kids in America song and it made me think of the remake of it at the beginning of Clueless. I thought to myself they’ll never remake Clueless because it had such a 90s vibe and it wouldn’t be as good set two decades later. Guess I was wrong! Ugh I’m so tired of remakes. Action or horror reboots are fine but remakes of already great movies seem pointless. However I did like the recent A Star is Born- so what do I know?

  18. SundaySundaySunday says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:04 am

    NO!

  19. Sayrah says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:06 am

    You look confused…
    well, I thought they declared peace in the Middle East

    Some of the best lines ever.

  20. Sayrah says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:07 am

    Donald Faison!!

  21. Canadiangirl says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:13 am

    No!!!!! The best cast, era and fashions! You can’t remake or replace that! Pls no!

  22. Lila says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:22 am

    UGH! AS IF!!!

  23. TaniaOG says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:34 am

    Sigh. Why!? The original is PERFECTION. I too was in highschool during this time (I’m 42) and I am NOT ok with people stealing everything great about the 80s and 90s.

  24. Steff says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:47 am

    Hollywood needs to expell these lazy execs who choose to do sh*t like this. On a side note, the latest wave of 90s nostalgia is depressing me (sings that song 999 that just came out sung by people who were 3 in 1999).

  25. hnmmom says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:53 am

    As if!

  26. Gaby says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:07 am

    Please nooo!! Leave this perfect movie alone and create something original for a change.

  27. BANANIE says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:56 am

    My vote is for Sense and Sensibility as the source material. But then, maybe it’s just because I loved the original. I think those characters could translate really well to teens!

  28. adastraperaspera says:
    October 26, 2018 at 11:30 am

    Whatever. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  29. KK2 says:
    October 26, 2018 at 11:58 am

    Glad I’m not the only one who can still quote this movie extensively. I was 11 or 12 when it came out and I was obsessed. It’s one of those movies that I will still stop on every time I am flipping through the channels. I guess I could be ok with a more modern, multicultural remake. Like Zendaya or Lana Condor as Cher. Figure out a way to work in modern social media culture. Definitely not a direct remake.

  30. Stacy Dresden says:
    October 26, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    Persuasion is depressing.

  31. Fluffy Princess says:
    October 26, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    No. Just no. Will not be giving my money to go to the theatre or rent or whatever. JUST NO.

    Reply
  32. Clementine says:
    October 26, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    There are so many other movies that had a great premise, but failed miserably in their execution. Why not remake them? WHY remake one of the few perfect ones? It is asking for failure, nothing more. I’m out.

  33. Mo' Comments Mo' Problems says:
    October 26, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    Why can’t this country stop with the f**king remakes and reboots? Like, enough IS ENOUGH! :evil:

  34. Class Ceiling says:
    October 26, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    Remake America Great Again 💩

  35. Miss Margo says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    Kaiser, you should adapt that!!!! Write that script girl!

