DM: Duchess Kate & Duchess Meghan ‘are very different people, they don’t really get on’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to move into Frogmore Cottage, one of the prettiest “cottages” within the Windsor Castle estate. There was some talk about whether Meghan and Harry would move into a more spacious apartment within Kensington Palace, but that idea seemed doomed from the start. It would have meant relocating some elderly royals (the Gloucesters), and it would have meant having the Sussexes live next door to the Cambridges. We’ve heard in recent months that the plan is to separate the brothers’ office, and have two royal courts, the Sussex court and the Cambridge court. I thought that was a good idea. I always have. But I always thought that Meghan and Harry would have a home in central London, but apparently their rival court is now going to be in Windsor. So why is that? The Mail on Sunday claims it’s because there’s a strain between William and Harry, and that strain is because Meghan and Kate don’t get along.
They were the closest of brothers, with the loss of their mother only solidifying the fraternal bond between Prince William and Prince Harry as they grew up. But, now, as married men with responsibilities, cracks appear to be showing in their relationship – and it could be their wives who are pulling them apart.
It emerged yesterday that Harry and his wife Meghan are to move out of Kensington Palace next month to set up home at Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate. News of the move comes after reports that the princes, who both have homes at the Palace, may be ready to set up separate courts. The developments could reignite speculation of a rift between the Royal siblings – but a close friend of the Cambridges last night suggested any unease was between their wives.
‘Kate and Meghan are very different people,’ the source said, adding: ‘They don’t really get on.’
Rumours of tensions between the Sussexes and Cambridges have been bubbling away for months. In contrast to Meghan and Harry’s cottage at Kensington Palace, Kate and William have a 22-room home recently refurbished at a cost of £4.5 million. The Sussexes wanted to move into a Palace apartment currently used by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. But sources claimed the apartment ‘needs to undergo considerable lengthy refurbishments’ meaning that no one else could move in ‘for the foreseeable future’. In fact, they said, the Gloucesters were happy to downsize into a smaller property. The pair will move to the Old Stables in a different part of the palace grounds in the new year.
Huh, that’s an interesting note about the Gloucesters, isn’t it? They ARE moving, and downsizing to another royal property. It’s more than possible that all of the speculation about Meg and Kate not getting along is just rumor-mongering and “making up a story” for what is a more complicated situation with all of the palaces and renovations and such. If the Gloucesters are leaving their KP apartment in the next year, it’s totally possible – in my mind – that Harry and Meghan will eventually have that apartment, but it’s just not happening for them right now. It’s almost like royal-palace-events have conspired to separate the Cambridges and Sussexes for a year or so, just to give everyone a breather, and let Meghan give birth in peace, and enjoy a maternity leave outside of central London.
Now, as for the main speculation about Kate and Meghan not getting along – I think it’s true, in the sense that they’ve never really seen each other as friends or sisters-in-law. They were never going to be BFFs. But it’s a lot more complicated than that – Harry has needed his own court and his own press office for years before Meghan even came around. It’s not that Meghan’s entrance suddenly meant that there was a rift between Harry and William – that rift has been there all along, and Meghan’s entrance just helped define it. As much as the Keen Defenders complain about the idea that Meghan and Kate are competing with each other, the real competition has always been between William and Harry.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN and Avalon Red.
Not wild about my in-laws. Wouldn’t want to live with them either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean, if someone were to give me a Kensington apartment next to my in-laws, I’d make it work. I wouldn’t seek out that option, though.
As to the nonsense about Kate and Meghan not getting on, they are 30-something women who married into the same family. Beyond that, they seem to have very little in common. Their families, upbringings, and lifestyles were wildly different. It’s not hard to believe they wouldn’t be fast friends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it seems obvious to me that rags like the DM are inventing stories out of empty air. It’s in their interest to have Meghan and Kate *feuding* because that generates a whole line of juicy stories about it.
In reality, it simply seems that Kate and Meghan are complete polar opposites. Meghan writes her own speeches and is completely at ease talking to the public on the various issues that she finds compelling. Kate can barely get three words out at the podium without consulting her notes: “I am…” …looks at notes…”so very pleased to be here today, because…” looks at notes…”early childhood education is a vital interest of…” …looks at notes…”…mine.” I feel for her when I see how pained and labored her delivery is.
Kate strikes me as an ideal mother and spouse, but she seems like a 1950s-era woman. All of her early formative adult years were spent waiting for William to propose. Meghan had a career for years, is accustomed to being in the public eye, and has always had her pet projects and shown interest in various public/social issues.
None of that means the two of them are hostile to each other. It simply means that they are two completely different women who would never have been drawn together as friends in an ordinary setting. So why should they be besties now?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Writes her own speeches” lol yeah, ok 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with most of what you’re saying here. Kate is hugely uncomfortable in the public eye. She seems very shy and lacking in confidence. She seems almost ‘trained’ to be the perfect royal wife (I’d bet Carol had something to do with that) and as though that’s all she’s focused on, forgetting the public aspect of the job.
Meghan on the other hand seems to have actively sort out life in the public eye and enjoys the attention but she sort out the life of a celebrity and probably hadn’t even considered what Royal life was like until she started dating Harry. It’s a completely different world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Herewegoagain. No, she definitely did. The press followed up on that and it was confirmed that Meghan had been working on it for some time and the words are in her style of speaking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d lose my mind if I had to live on the same street as my sister in law, let alone next door.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can live next door to someone and never see them. It’s not like they need to run over and borrow a cup of sugar every day, I have a feeling that with 22 room flats that their entrances aren’t even close to each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The knives are out. Two very different people with two very different lives, brought together very quickly. Friendships take time especially when older.. some things take time
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is true but also they’re both educated grown women. I really doubt that there is any real rivalry or bad feeling between women. I doubt they’re BFF’s either but that doesn’t mean they can’t get along just fine. This is just the media pitting two women against each other and creating competition where there is none because it sells stories.
Kasier’s point is an interesting angle though. I wonder how much of this is competition between William and Harry and how much they’re actually using their wives to one up each other in the media.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Considering their experiences and priorities, I think it’s possible that while there’s no animosity, they simply don’t have much to talk about. I know women for whom the biggest achievement in life is getting a man to marry them and popping out a kid, and they bore me to death.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you not suppose that these two extremely privileged, widely-respected, affluent women have anything better to do with their time than act like Real Housewives? Why should they not get along, and build each other up? Why would either of them sew discord in a family to which they were not born, but were married into? It is a gift to them that they were welcomed into the family and I very much doubt either of them is going to endanger their standings by picking peasant-worthy fights.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you. Sadly for the DM Kate and Meghan won’t be throwing drinks in each other’s faces. They are smart and pragmatic and know how they should behave, but, sure, let’s concoct some feud between two women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
>It is a gift to them that they were welcomed into the family
Eh, I don’t know. A few centuries ago, maybe. It’s 2018 and it’s pretty clear there have been quite a few women who could’ve been in their place but in the end, decided their prefer their freedom to the golden cage.
Doesn’t apply to Kate obviously, she really didn’t seem to have much of a plan for her life if the William thing didn’t work out. Whether she was HIS first choice, though…
But let’s not act like Harry did Meghan some huge favor by marrying her, she would’ve been fine. He’d have to keep looking for a wife, getting dumped by one woman after another.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, Harry would not have been dumped by one woman after another. He could have married Chelsey or Cressida if he had REALLY wanted to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! Sort of like the workplace…..sometimes there is cordiality, but friendship does not develop and that should not be seen as a pejorative.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry is a married man now so it’s normal that he wants to be more indipendent. I love my sister but we don’t live almost in the same house.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also would not want to live next to my in laws, no matter how rich and powerful they may be…especially this clan
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is this 2018 or what? I mean I am no fan of any of them, but really, how long are we going to pit women against each other and the idea how everyone would just jump around two needy women who do not get on and hence everyone need to adopt and reagange their lives just because the women can not get over themselves and each other. Like women can not be profesional and well intentioned and put their differences aside.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some women can’t do that. That’s reality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gigi,
I think you meant to say some *people* cannot do that. Even then, true as it may be as a general statement about humanity, has nothing to do with this situation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BETTYROSE, I speak for myself and I meant some women as we are talking about women in this situation, but thanks. And I beg to differ as I believe it has absolutely 100% everything to do in this situation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s the DM, must be a slow news day,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. It’s the DM! Why does this runbish racist tabloid even bother to get a mention on this blog. Enough with quoting this rubbish.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Reese
I agree with you completely. Sick of seeing it being referenced here – the equivalent of Fox news spewing vitriol at everyone. It is a damaging, racist, hatred mongering publication.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Reese + 1000
This twaddle shouldn’t be recycled in any decent blog; it’s tantamount to endorsing the DM agenda, in spite of any claims to the contrary, imo. Infuriating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think part of the problem is that other media picks up and runs the substance of their articles and it becomes a thing. The British tabloids are manufacturing and controlling the narrative.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THANK YOU!
These are adult women who comport themselves with dignity. They are both mothers now, as well. Why indeed are they being treated like freaking House Wives on a reality show?
I am not very interested in the royals in general, I find royalty in the modern age to be silly at best. But this idea that women are either beatfriendsforlife or bitter enemies is even more outdated!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love my sister-in-law, we get along great, but NONE of my life-decisions have anything to do with her. Maybe they just want something different?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate and Meghan are coworkers and in-laws.
I’m sure they are pleasant with each other but they are polar opposites.
They have years to get to know each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Reading the tabloids it seems that William and Harry are a married couple and not brothers. LoL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh shock of shocks, adult siblings want to live separately, have separate careers and raise their families separately.
I know of very few normal siblings that live next to each other well into adulthood, I don’t know why anyone would think William and Harry would be different.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So true @ Lauren and it feels like the tabloids are following the current culture of doubling down when doubted. Their odious theme on women is so tired: must be a cat fight. Cats, witches, crones, bimbos, etc. ad naseum. I know I don’t read the Daily Fail and their commenters, but, honestly, on so many other places readers I never thought would jump in are and they just aren’t buying it – so push it more, of course. Blerg. They were always going to have separate courts and their bond is still so strong.
p.s. I want a cottage, but in the royal sense of “cottage.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Daily Mail will not be happy until Kate and Meghan have a “Dynasty” cat fight/brawl in a lily pond.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
100%.
They have been gunning for from the get go and are nauseatingly transparent about it.
Most in Blighty know about the DM and their rotating Royal Fights filler tales.
Every other week it’s been Camilla vs Andrew, Elizabeth vs Charles, Edward vs Anne e.t.c
They’ve latched onto this one and are never going to let go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They Cambridge’s and the Sussexes obviously are aware of these stores and how bad it looks. If i were them I would play into it and make some joint appearances. Just the girls. Even it if is fakery it would change the narrative and then they could all go on living in their chosen tax paid mansions without as much negativity from the tax payers who are footing the bill. They act like are above the gossip but they play into it also. I find the royals relationship with the media/people to be infuriating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They did show up to Wimbledon a few months ago and that when the BFF talk started, so obviously they don’t hate each other. No one can act for that long
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After all this nonsense being written l am expecting before Christmas to see some very friendly pictures of the Fab Four to emerge to show their friendship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I doubt this supposed “strain” between the brothers or the sisters in law has anything to do with their decision to live in Winsdor. Let’s be real: it is not like KP is a small building in which they would see each other all the time. It is huge. Even living “next door” , they won’t be separated by only a door lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not private, though. There were many tales of Diana having to sneak in and out of her own house to avoid the nosiness of Princess Margaret and Princes Michael. And the press are always hanging around the gates.
That said, I can see getting along fine with someone but still not wanting to live next door to them. Nothing wrong with a little distance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh, that reminds me of my mother and father in law. They are constantly in their front room which faces the street and they watch their neighbors like hawks. They have a good relationship with their neighbors directly across from them and yet they constantly comment on every move they make and speculate about where they are going. It’s bizarre to witness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate is busy getting blowouts and playing with her babies. I don’t think she cares enough to be getting into catfights with Meghan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t see it that way at all. I can see a person who’s insecure trying to defend their turf and that’s how Kate comes across to me. You don’t wait there for over 10 years if you are a strong confident woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Gigi as bland as Kate is, there is literally no need for her to ‘protect’ her turf. Simply, that is protected by the fact that she will be the Queen consort and then the Queen mum. As beautiful as Megan is, as far as turn etc are concerned, there simply is no competition. One is married to the heir and the other to the spare – thems the breaks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Clare, that is many years down the line and even the most powerful people buck up when there is a perceived threat. Considering how long the royals tend to live, it could be another 20 years before this happens. The legacy building is now, so you best believe this woman is feeling threatened. You don’t sit around for 10 years waiting and at one point chasing a man to not have some sort of manipulative bone in your body. You guys underestimate this bland woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh please! The above comments are as bad as the bs in the tabloids. A lot of projection going on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But one cannot deny that it is being King and Queen in waiting is one thing but to be popular and loved in the hearts of people is another. That is what Willam and Kate are acutely aware of.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not hard. Just do some actual work. No one loves Princess Anne, but everyone respects her. (Everyone felt the same way about the Queen until about 2006, when the film came out).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Along those lines, I was thinking that Kate comes off as such a bland vanilla basic, I didn’t think she had enough personality to not get along with someone.
There are lots of Royal properties in London. Prince Charles lived in Saint James Palace down the road for years before moving to Clarence House. Plus Kensington is big. I know everyone is on about how small Nottingham Cottage is and there’s a baby on the way blah blah but there are two bedrooms and many new parents get by in much smaller homes, so I don’t get why a move was so urgent until little Sussex got a bit older.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, well, people are not always what they seem. You only need to watch the news to see that. A smiling face can hide a multitude of sins.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Many parents get by in smaller homes because they have to. If you have bigger, better options, you take them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They need space for Doria.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Emily: that’s my take, too. IMO Kate simply does not care enough about Meghan (and other people in general) to not get along with them. She seems to be happiest with her kids and puts all her focus on them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Iit been my observation that how someone gets on with their in laws is how they perceive you will with yours. I was astonished how many people projected their own feelings about their in laws on to me and how I would interact with my sister in law.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To people who say they wouldn’t want to live next door to their in-laws: I hear you. I wouldn’t want to live that close to mine either. But neither my in-laws nor yours, I’d assume, pay for our lifestyle, our homes, our travel expenses, etc. The Windsors (cough taxpayers / state money cough) pay for Harry and Meghan’s… and William and Kate’s, and Charles and Camilla’s etc.
We’re back to the eternal William/Harry problem, which was Charles’s before them: they want all the advantages of being royalty (supreme wealth and luxury, respect, deference) and none of the “drawbacks” (as ridiculously limited as they already are) cramping their style.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That Fail article is a hatchet job aimed at the Sussex’s, esp Meghan. It starts off being all ‘Meghan is a diva and Harry is a dictator’ and then tones down into ‘Meghan and Kate are very different people’ and ‘Harry is branching out on his own as he wants to do his own thing now he has a family’.
English is a Cambridge hack and the tone if the article is aimed at making the Cambridge’s out to be the victims of Meghan and Harry’s drama. And yes I think there probably is some low level drama between the wives but its not coming from Meghan but from Kate. Kate has been trolling us with the repeats for just about every engagement she’s been doing lately – she NEVER repeats clothes like this and the press are all full of praise for her over it (while making comparisons to Meghan’s clothes and the costs). Kate is competitive and its something she admits to – given the good press the Sussex’s have been getting, she clearly wants to jump on that to repair her own damaged image.
I have no doubt Meghan is opinionated and knows what she wants and yes she is probably struggling to get her head around her new role. And yes I believe Harry is being demanding, he always was – both Princes’s have reps for being prickly and demanding (William is the worst of the 2). None of this is new if you have been paying attention.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
the constant repeating of outfits is the thing right now that makes me think there is some animosity there – or competition, or awareness, or SOMETHING.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree 100%. Add to the fact that it was a Cambridge close friend who brought up that the wives didn’t get along. That person obviously had the permission to do that. I think people see Kate as his perfect woman who is just sitting up there thinking about her kids, I don’t see that at all. I see a woman who is just as determined as Meghan is, but in a different way. You don’t sit there revolving your life around a man for over 10 years without having a long game goal in mind. The tip-off for me that Kate is probably not helpful or all that friendly with Meghan and vice versa was at Wimbledon. Kate knew that Meghan couldn’t wear that hat in the stands. Why wouldn’t she have told her that? Little things like that say a lot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you on this point. I get that the tabloids are selling this in the most sexist af way possible, but these two are as much colleagues as they are family. Yes, they are in competition in some senses, as their husbands are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. This is the same woman who owns countless coat dresses in different colors and even mild variations of one style in the same color. The same woman who has rarely ever reworn clothes from her tours let alone her normal engagements. Now she’s suddenly rewearing outfits for several engagements in a row? She’s aware of the press narrative and she’s using it to prop herself up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting thoughts DigitalUnicorn! I think that any real “tension” is between William and Meghan. Meghan is a woman with her own opinions, who built an incredible life on her own, who has her own passions and causes and loves her husband and I don’t think William knows how to handle this. For starters, William has said that he is loathe to listen to others opinions, even those who know what they’re talking about; secondly, his wife has had no life of her own since she met him, her life has completely revolved around him and his needs/wants; thirdly, William likes to pick on Harry and to my knowledge has never said anything positive about him with countering it with something negative and I don’t see Meghan sitting quietly for that at all; lastly, it seems that William has no passions of his own, no causes that really call to him. Literally everyone in the royal family has a project that they’ve started such as the Edinburgh award scheme, the Prince’s Trust, Heads Together and Invictus Games, to name a few but what has William done? what project has William started? I think Meghan is the type of woman that William has not had to deal with before and as his sister-in-law he can’t send her away as he probably has with others that displease him. This is my take on the whole “tension” issue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think you might be right with your theory. Meghan comes across as a strong woman who knows her own mind and is unlikely to stand by and let someone pick on her husband. People have pandered to William for years and he is not going to take kindly to someone who might dare to have a different opinion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Cerys – I am that person, I would not stand by and let someone put down/bully my other half even if that person what a sibling or parent. Guess that makes me a difficult diva. I would not be surprised if Meghan is encouraging Harry to stand up to William, I know that’s something I would totally do.
Its long been said that William exerted a lot of influence over Harry and we’ve certainly seen Harry get closer to his father this past year. A closeness that seems to have bothered William.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@DigitalUnicorn – my comment wasn’t meant to be a criticism of Meghan. I think she is right to stand up to William, if that is what is going on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My mom was the Meghan when my parents first got married. My dad was one of many kids and didn’t stand up for himself as much as he should. My mom is more assertive and when felt he was being taken advantage of by his family she said so. It put some noses out of joint at first but then they adjusted. While I think Charles likes Meghan a lot, William is probably not as used to Harry standing up for himself hence why we are getting the Harry is dictatorial comments. But he has a wife and child to look out for now so he may not just let things go like he did in the past. I don’t think the move was because of anything unusual though. They were always going to want their own place… and William has Amner in addition to KP and he will inherit it all eventually anyway. Harry needs to plan in the way Anne and Edward have done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@cerys – i knew that, apols if you mistook me as attacking you I wasn’t, i was agreeing with you. I was just commenting that if it is true then am just like her, difficult. LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very well said Harla. Willam must be furious about the success of the cookbook Meghan initiated. The visit of the Queen and Willam to Grenfell made Willam look good, the survivors begged Willam to visit again and he made a public promise to do so. He went back on a private visit with Harry and the survivors then asked for Meghan, and the rest is history. This was before the wedding. Grenfell started out as something that could highlight Willam the compassionate but ended up with Meghan as the heroine. Willam must be spitting mad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have to agree with everything Harla has said about the William/Harry relationship. William has always treated Harry with derision, making catty jokes always putting him down. William can no longer treat Harry like that with the formidable Meghan by his side. William must be furious, and we will definitely be hearing less of his snide remarks about Harry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe William is secretly in love with Meghan *He was a grumpy prince used to getting his way* *She was the only woman who would stand up to him*
Maybe William has banished the Sussexes to Windsor because he can’t bear to be around Meghan. *”That damnable woman,” he thought. “So opinionated!” Too opinionated for his tastes.*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@NatalieS you could write for Hallmark lol. That was pretty funny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry & Meghan will have a royal house, not a royal court. There’s no reason for a court
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. A big house, but not a royal court. It’s not 1530.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Their courts were always going to be separated when Harry got married, I just think people sort of assumed he wasn’t going to get married for some reason, and that Harry, William and Kate were going to be a “thing” for years to come. I think Meghan is PR savvy and understands things like social media a lot better than the Cambridges and the current KP press office, but I don’t think there is bad blood between them. You can be very different people (as I believe Meghan and Kate are) and not be close and still get along just fine. It may be relatively superficial, but you can still get along.
I mean maybe they loathe each other and cant stand the sight of each other, but I don’t get that vibe from the few public appearances we have seen of them together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
None of this would surprise me if it were true. I’m polite and can spend Thanksgiving with my sisters in law, but we really are completely different people and would never hang out outside of family events. And guess what, there’s nothing wrong with that! One thing in particular that I think Meg and Kate struggle with is relating to one another. Meghan experienced quite a bit of life before she got married for the second time. She also had multiple real jobs and knows what it means to pay her own bills. Kate has literally never had a real job and went straight from her parents to being a member of the royal family. I personally have a sister in law who never had a job and she’s a stay at home mom whose husband manages all of their finances and we especially struggle to relate to one another.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The daily Mail article is shameful. They call Meghan an Interloper. This racism must end, it’s disgusting
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. That word triggered me too. A spouse is an interloper when said spouse is “brown” apparently. I have never heard of any Royal spouse described using that term. It’s f’ing disgusting at this point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Could it also be anti-American? I lived in London years ago, and felt a constant, underlying, if generally subtle animosity from a certain type of Brit, a bit parochial, xenophobic, still mourning the loss of the old empire and fixated on making others feel bad for not know which fork to use when, like these are somehow hard and fast rules, rather than a few tines spearing broccoli or whatever… I have family there and love it overall, so I say this with affection…but the cultural divide can be much bigger than we might imagine… That said, tho, I avoid the DM coverage so you all may be right…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The anti-white outweighs the anti-American. It is bothersome when people try to make it anything other than what it’s really about. Everything else could be overlooked and rationalized. There is no overlooking that she is not full white and that is the main issue here. Let’s not kid ourselves. I have been black nearly 47 years and as long as I am pleasant and don’t outdo a white person, they love me. When I know more or are in a better situation than they are, then I have an attitude or am “too” something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for that Gigi, sorry to hear… I may have a sense of that as a woman, the sort of mixed messages and double binds, the tight walk of performing well…but not too well…but better work twice as hard…but don’t be upset if you get half as far, just lean in and learn to play golf, etc etc. I can only imagine the added layer of race. Thanks again tho…and good for Meghan and her Mom for showing the world what dignity and grace look like…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The media makes it sounds like they can only be bffs or enemies and nothing in between. I love my SILs, we enjoy each other’s company when we are together, but we are very, very different and rarely hang out outside family events. Just because you fell in love with members of the same family, doesn’t mean you’ll be instant bffs and not being bffs, doesn’t mean you are enemies either. Both Kate and Meaghan have their own lives, their own friends, and they might socialize more once the baby is born (playdates between Louis and his little cousin), who knows. It’s also only been a few months, they have years to settle into a dynamic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From the DM:
“…and it could be their wives who are pulling them apart”
&
“Rumours of tensions between the Sussexes and Cambridges have been bubbling away for months.”
“Rumours?” “Could be?” I’m calling BS. If the DM had anything at all, they wouldn’t be couching it as “rumours” or “could bes”.
The media is clearly making it up as they go along.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But the line “what Meghan wants, Meghan gets” is really telling.
Kate had to wait a decade for everything Meghan got in what 2 years?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This story — even by DM standards — was so schizophrenic I got dizzy reading it.
And while the DM’s coverage is often overtly racist, this one set a new level for old school sexism.
Catfight in the royal family, pulling the brothers apart. Of course it’s the fault of the women. Especially the American divorcee and did we mention she isn’t white?????
One rule of thumb – never waste brain cells on a story whose major verbs are “could” or “might”
That’s all this story was. They “might” be arguing, then again, they just might be two happily married couples who want to get on with their lives.
They’re trying to turn Meghan into this generation’s Fergie — to Kate’s virginal Diana.
Will not work and is an insult to all involved. And in the 21st century, must we continue the myth of the Female Catfight? The b.s. that all women hate each other and are just emotional, irrational toddlers? Must this be The Real Merry (House)wives of Windsor?
God it’s old, it’s tired and so, so dull.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Fail has standards?!?!!?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@DU, LOL, missed this the first time. Totally agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They might not be best buddies but they’re not mortal enemies either! Failing to see what the controversy is here. The media were the ones who were trying hard to push this ‘fab four’ narrative. William & Harry have been leading separate lives for a while now. W&K were mostly based in Norfolk up until last year & it’s not like they’re in each other’s pockets. Kate was helpful to Meghan in the beginning as mentioned in H&M engagement interview, but each couple now needs to concentrate on their own lives & families.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The comments in the Daily Fail were particularly nasty toward Meghan.
Makes me sad that her estranged family and the Racists are being believed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
PERHAPS
they just like each other…have nice conversations when they see each other but aren’t best friends otherwise. It doesn”t have to be hostile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t have jack in common with my sister in law either. I love her dearly and we get along, but we are not BFFs and that’s ok. These two are different and it’s fine. It doesn’t mean it’s mean girl time…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I bet they will move into Kensington Palace eventually. Just like the Cambridges, their child or children will eventually go to school, and if they choose a school in the city they won’t want to be living 25 miles away…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ummm they can go to school at St George’s like the Wessex kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are hundreds of good schools in the Windsor/Maidenhead area. (Probably more than in London).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Much ado about nothing. These are two different women with their own personalities and interests and families. They don’t have to be best friends. Sick of people pitting women against each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s say this is true (which makes me sad). Here’s Kate doing bare minimum for years now and along comes a strong hardworking self assured woman. I can see that rocking her world.
Either way, if I were Meghan and Harry I’d be looking at my staff. It seems they have some disgruntled leakers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I can see Kate being triggered too. Also, it was a Cambridge close friend who said that Kate and Meghan don’t get along. Seems to me, W and K want it known that there is a problem and of course, the narrative is the interloper is to blame. Works for W and K and they get to keep their hands clean.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s super odd that people expect these two men (and their families) to be attached at the hip throughout their adult lives. Yes, they were bonded closer together with their mother’s death, but they aren’t the only kids who ever experienced a catastrophic loss like that, and it doesn’t mean they have no adult independence or separate interests/desires/priorities. I like my in-laws well enough, we have warm relations with each other, but I would never want to live with them or right next door to them. It’s not only the Cambridges at KP either; there are all the other assorted, nosy relatives (ahem, Princess Michael). I doubt Kate and Meghan have any significant problems with each other whatsoever. They’re probably just very different people who are only brought together by shared work/family commitments. Everything isn’t a cat fight. These women are in their late 30s. This isn’t Fergie and Diana. I think both women are in a different place in their lives and have themselves together a lot more than either Fergie or Diana did at the time.
And fwiw, if it were me…I’d take the lovely home on the grounds of Windsor over other options any day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, something’s not right here but I don’t trust the stories coming out. If the Fail and Cambridge’s don’t watch themselves with all this ugly trash talking they’ll end up with another Diana press situation with Meghan being the victim and William looking like Prince Charles. Pitting the royal staff and Kate against her Inlaws is ubfortunate, again because just a year ago we heard they got on great and Harry was known for coming by often and eating their food, now they can’t srand each other. I don’t think it’s about JUST Kate not liking Meghan, it’s the quickness that this went sour. They’ve only been marrried 6mos, and Meghan’s lived there just over a year and the four can’t take time to get on? I’m sorry but that’s odd. No one would suggest besties but cordial and it’s way soon for backstabbing and nasty press leaks. So this jealousy thing feels accurate but unfortunate so soon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Way too soon… It’s only been 6 months, I wasn’t expecting these types of leaks so early. Something is clearly going on behind closed doors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, l think a Harry and Meghan are happy to get out of KP just now because someone is leaking gossip.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am not close with my SIL – we couldn’t be more different. Don’t hate her and don’t compete with her either. Kate and Meghan strike me as being very different too so I don’t expect they will be bff’s. On the other hand who knows what will develop? Sarah and Diana were close at first but were estranged in the end which is worse imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I admit to being a Kate Defender, because I am close in age to her and have kids about the same age. I think that Kate’s motivations, personality, and relationships with her husband and family are a lot more complex than can be boiled down in a gossip blog. There is a big difference between being in competition with a sister-in-law and just not bonding with her. I suspect they get along fine when they’re thrown together, but don’t necessarily seek out each other’s company. I also think that those kinds of friendships can develop over time, esp. Since Louis was born right after the wedding and Kate presumably has been focused on him. Life gets very focused when you have small kids. Let’s stop making this about a catfight between the women. The real tension is that Meghan is encouraging Harry to break out on his own and is pointing out all the ways that Wills has done him dirty over the years so that Wills looks better. I agree with Kaiser that the real story is that the brothers aren’t getting along because wills doesn’t want his brother to be more popular with the public than Wills is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, great way to infantilize Harry and make Meghan the villian.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the Real tension is between Harry and William. It’s convenient to blame the Duchesses!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was not an attack on Meghan, it was an attack on Wills. I like Meghan very much and I think that if she’s doing a good thing if she is supporting Harry to be independent from Wills.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ya I agree. I have become closer to my SIL’s over the years. There was never any bad blood but we were just strangers thrown together for awhile. Now we are family….still not best friends. Its a different vibe. Besides being best friends might complicate things. Also I have 3 kids about the age of Will and Kates kids age and I am also super focused. There just isn’t a lot of extra time. I save that for my actual sister and best friend. Of Course I don’t have nannies. But still!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree that the real issue is between the brothers and the fact that the younger brother is far more popular than the brother who will be heir to the throne.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Then why your statement “The real tension is that Meghan is encouraging Harry to break out on his own and is pointing out all the ways that Wills has done him dirty over the years so that Wills looks better”? Imho, that’s laying the blame right at Meghan’s feet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not blame if it isn’t a bad thing. I think William has been a broken step in that family for a long time. I don’t think highly of William and it wouldn’t surprise me if he was upset that an “interloper” has changed what the rest of the family have to grown to accept from William.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read in a recent article that Pippa is “insanely jealous” of her sister’s close relationship with Meghan. What to believe?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess I’ll go against the grain and say I find it believable that they don’t get along that well. I doubt they “fight’ but I also doubt they are that friendly. They *are* very different people, so it’s not surprising I guess. But you can kind of tell by their body language when they’re together that there’s a sense of distance or unease between them. Compare the pics at Wimbeldon with ones of Diana and Fergie back in the heyday of their friendship and you will see what I mean re: body language.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s a clip of when they’re entering the stands to be shown to their seats. Meghan is talking to someone and Kate abruptly starts rather quickly walking away to her seat and Meghan has to catch up to her. And I know that it’s such a small moment but that pushed me over to thinking that it’s just for show. Kate usually doesn’t go to the women’s matches and Meghan wanted to see her friend play so they organized something together for the pr.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are two very different personalities that would never mesh. Meghan seems to me a girls girl, very social while Kate does not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, I hope people don’t start the rudeness with Meghan’s maternity leave. The discussions surrounding Kate’s maternity leave were awful, truly awful. Every mother deserves months and months off for maternity leave. It doesn’t matter if a mum is a SAHM or works full/part-time. American maternity leave and the mindset it creates amongst women is dangerous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate wouldn’t qualify as a part-time worker.
Her mat leave is fair game since she barely did anything for years.
If Meghan does the same I would expect people to criticize her the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s it in a nutshell!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry: this was supposed to be a reply way upline! I need coffee…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IMO, they will be getting the KP apt too, next year, but optics of announcing TWO expensive gifts and renovations at the same time is bad so the home that will be ready earlier is announced first.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Quite possibly true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kaiser, I totally agree that H&M will move into that KP apartment. I imagine once the Gloucesters are out, renovations will begin. Meghan will get to enjoy a maternity leave outside of London and the family will move into KP once it’s been updated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think kate is this naïve innocent girl next-door type that her fans and the press Try to portrait her as you do not involve yourself with the future king of England without being just a little bit savvy and smart she stuck around for 10 years . Is not a coincidence that as press went hard on Meghan about the cost of her wardrobe Kate is seen repeat outfits something she never did before and now she being hailed as the thrift future queen and her sister in law looks like she spending wildly on expensive couture bespoke clothes like she out of touch with reality and only cares about paying high end items . Is it funny how all sudden Kate being hailed as oh so regal with every appearance she makes it’s omg she looks so regal so future queen so classic while Meghan is seen as always having her hair a messy her clothes don’t fit too much blush she looks tacky to some . I wonder what’s the difference between the two woman
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That Duchess Kate would bore me. I can so understand if Meghan can’t relate to a woman who did nothing for 9 years… Cultivated no interest of her own and lived out of her mother’s pocket… So many interesting roles for her to play as future queen but she plays it safe and defers to that bald idiot so she will not upset the apple cart and her mamma’s social-climbing plans to be Countess of the Piece. That mother is poison if she thinks you threaten Kate and distance from Kate is distance from Carol.
Better friendships to secure Meghan.. Politeness with the bland future queen is all that is needed at this stage. Familiarity breeds contempt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Considering that Kate has three children under 5, one a baby, I doubt she has any time to feud with Meghan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I imagine her two? Nannies and household staff free up lots of Kate’s time 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope I’m wrong but I doubt the royals are truly colour blind. At least Prince Philip is right up in your face with his racism and bigotry over the years. As for the rest of them they are tolerant for appearances sake and realize their popularity depends on them showing tolerance and feigning acceptance of those who are not white. I think because Meghan is fairly light skinned and straightens her hair she is able to fit in & it’s easy for them to “forget” she’s black. On another note I believe the late Diana was genuine in her inclusivity towards everyone however different they were from her. Probably another reason she clashed with the in laws.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Were these two ever going to be BFF though? They couldn’t be more different! I can see them being friendly and cordial to each other and they might even do the occasional event together. Maybe when Meghan has her baby, she and Kate might talk and bond more since they will both be mothers and I’m sure Kate can share a few tips on babies and child rearing. But it’s either mortal enemies or BFFs–they can’t just be friendly acquaintances/family members?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Megan and Katherine drama is demeaning to women who apparently can’t be different and still get along according to The Daily Fail.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really don’t understand the perspective on this particular aspect of the royals.
Kate and Meghan were never going to be besties. I’m not besties with my SIL either. We don’t fight or argue. We just grew up very differently and have lived different lives. And we live different lives now.
I’m a black, high school educated history buff who does domestic stuff and is the mother of 3, two of them teens. She’s a white, college educated expat whose two children are younger than my youngest though she’s only a year younger than I am and is more of an attachment parent whereas I’m more of a stop all that crying, you’ll live sort of mom.
We have a good time when we’re together. But we’ll never be besties. And that’s okay
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was just a couple months ago the DM was reporting that Kate and Meghan get along fine and Meghan reached out to Kate regularly when her family was badmouthing her EVERY SINGLE DAY. They also went to a couple tennis matches together. Now suddenly they dont like eachother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read this as: Meghan isn’t going to take any of Kate’s BS. Good on you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Samantha Markle at work
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s either they don’t get along at all or they get along like peas in a pod. Which one is it Daily Fail?
*SMH*
They pushed the same narrative for Diana & Fergie, how they hated each other, blah blah blah. It’s so tiresome to read about women always fighting women bc we are nothing but B*TCHES! Give me a break!
No matter what, Kate is married to the Heir & Meghan is marred to the Spare. They don’t have to be in competition for getting higher up the line of succession or honors or what not.
Are they besties? No, probably not. But they likely get along well enough for being sisters-in-law. I don’t think Kate is plotting behind the curtains with a knife in her hand, she has three kids to worry about. I also don’t think Meghan is fuming in anger to get back at Kate (or whatever narrative the DM ppl are pushing), she is newly wed, pregnant & too busy adjusting to her new life and also getting ready to move.
Can we please stop pitting every single famous women as rivals all the time? It’s 2018.
If anyone is plotting anything its the sexist & racist idiots at the DM.
Report this comment as spam or abuse