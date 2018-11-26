Donald Trump’s regime is literally tear-gassing women & children at the border

Nevermind the fact that Donald Trump hadn’t tweeted a word about the fakakta “caravan” since the midterm election. Nevermind the fact that all of the immigrant-bashing was just an electoral strategy that only worked in a few Senate races. Nevermind that the immigrant-bashing and the fact that the Trump regime puts babies into cages is one of the reasons why the GOP lost the House so thoroughly. Nevermind all that – clearly, the GOP sees anti-immigration and anti-brown-people as their only political North Star, the only thing they can cling to at this point. So with that in mind, the Trump regime’s agents carried out a chemical attack on women and children on foreign soil.

The Mexican border was closed for hours Sunday at the San Ysidro Port of Entry after a group of migrants in Tijuana stormed the area, prompting the U.S. Border Patrol to fire tear gas at the group. The incident marks a serious escalation in the tensions that have roiled Tijuana in recent weeks as thousands of migrants from Central America have amassed there with hopes for entering the United States. President Trump has vowed to seal off the Mexican border in recent days and pushed to keep any migrants in Mexico as they await the immigration process. Board Patrol officials said they used the tear gas after migrants threw objects at them. The gas was used to “dispel the group because of the risk to agents’ safety. Several agents were hit by the projectiles,” the agency said in a statement.

[From The LA Times]

So that’s where we are. Nothing shocks me, and I’m not saying that in a wise, cynical way. Nothing shocks me, because we can’t even get through a long holiday weekend without agents of the Trump regime committing war crimes. Trump and his political supporters are going to burn in hell, obviously, but what was going through the minds of those Border Patrol agents? Or are they like ICE agents, in that they’re the worst of the worst and the Trump regime has made them feel like they’re off the leash?

