Will Doria Ragland ‘move in’ to Frogmore Cottage when Meghan gives birth?

Prince Harry is currently on a two-day trip to Zambia. The trip was announced a few weeks ago, and it was first announced as just a Prince Harry trip – as far as I knew, Meghan was never going to Zambia. But according to the British outlets, the trip was originally conceived as another Royal Sussex tour for Meghan and Harry. Meghan said “nope” because she’s so tired and pregnant, and because her mom is in town:
An ‘exhausted’ Duchess of Sussex has pulled out of a visit to Zambia over fears about the Zika virus – deciding to spend quality time with her mother Doria instead. Prince Harry will now complete the two-day tour of the African country alone while his pregnant wife rests up with her mother, who is visiting Britain. Officially, Harry was always supposed to make the trip alone but palace insiders say that it was intended to be a joint visit.
Meghan, 37, is believed to have been told to avoid foreign trips that risk exposing her to the Zika virus.
An insider told the Sun: ‘As far as those on the ground in Zambia were concerned both Meghan and Harry were going. But Meghan is exhausted and, understandably, expressed serious concerns about travelling to a country with even the smallest Zika threat. In the end it was agreed Harry would go it alone and Meghan could rest-up and spend some quality time with Doria, who is down in the UK visiting.’
Considering Meghan managed to do, like, 95% of her schedule during the Sussex South Pacific Tour while pregnant, I think she’s more than proven that she’s the kind of pregnant woman who just gets up and does things and has a work ethic. That being said, in recent appearances, she has looked a tad barfy, and I’d be willing to bet that while her pregnancy has been relatively easy, she probably IS legit tired and her stomach isn’t 100%. As for Doria Ragland being in town – Doria’s visit means, to me, that Meghan probably wasn’t ever really considering the trip to Zambia. It also means that there’s fresh speculation that Doria will be moving into Frogmore Cottage next year:
Prince Harry and Meghan are planning to move into a bigger home so her mother can become a regular ‘live-in’ nanny. It emerged yesterday that Harry and his wife Meghan are to move out of Kensington Palace next month to set up home at Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate. This move would allow Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, who has just moved to the UK, to join them, and there would be room for a live-in nanny.
The 62-year-old, who lived in Los Angeles, is said to want to be a hands on gran and it is believed to the couple want her to have a wing of their next home.
This isn’t the first time we’ve heard this speculation, and note how the Daily Mail’s language changes – they don’t have any kind of confirmation that Doria is moving to the UK full-time, nor do they have any sources claiming that Doria is hellbent on being a “nanny” to her grandchild. My theory is the same as it was months ago – of course Doria is going to want to spend more time with her ONLY CHILD and her first grandchild. Of course Doria will visit a lot, and maybe even have a home in the UK somewhere. But I think most of the pearl-clutching from the Daily Mail is just racist bulls–t about a black woman with dreadlocks “moving in” with the royal family.
Interesting. Apparently Zambia has never had any Zika cases. Seems a bit racist to just act like “anywhere foreign where darker skinned people are” has Zika.
Zambia is nearly surrounded by countries with Zika and mosquitos have very little regard for borders. So, I don’t think it’s racist to think there might be a risk. Zika virus is only dangerous if someone is pregnant. The actual symptoms aren’t bad and could be easily over looked. I don’t think Meghan was ever going to go anyway though. It’s a long way to go for only a few days and a handful of engagements while pregnant.
She wasn’t worried about Zika or Dengue fever in Tonga and Fiji, so I’m thinking she was never planning to go for reasons like it’s a bloody long flight for two days of engagements. First class or not, that has to be a chore.
If I recall correctly, it can be sexually transmitted as well.
It is all nonsense concocted by DM to enable a negative Meghan story.
Daily Mail is so racist. It’s horrible.
I was just about to comment the same thing. Oh my god the smear campaign over the weekend has been out of this world. They really really do hate her and it such a shitty thing to do.
It’s racist, bullying and abusive. And please Kate apologists do not answer this comment by saying that this “happened to Kate too”. That’s bs. Thus is on a whole other level. It’s sickening at this point.
the british tabloids really bully the royals, specially the women, don’t they? and duh, Ineed to get a life and stop commenting on these posts. Down with a migraine..
I don’t know whether this story is really about her race or the fact that she’s American to be honest. I still think that the British have a harder time with Americans having anything to do with the royals than a person of colour but the Americans read it that way because race issues run so deep in the US. I really think a British person of colour would have an easier time of it.
Your comment is quite nonsensical; I am a British woman of colour and I cannot imagine that a woman from the Commonwealth would have had an “easier time” as you put it. From my view, the perceived angst is because the Duchess is American.
Some white people never think things are about race. What a privileged world they live in.
Maddog&englishmen, Your basically agreeing with Roux, that the issue is due to her being an American. I agree, I think the main issue people have is that Harry married a foreigner, and not an English rose.
What? Gigi la moore is just assuming I’m white based on…? I’m not white – try again.
If my Mama were Doria…and I was in this situation…I would have her over here PERMANENTLY with a quickness…and folks would have to get used to it….
Ahhh…the blowback from the Markles…will be a —–storm!!!! And again…they would have to get USED TO IT!
+1
If Doria were to move here permanently, very quickly, more than a few eyebrows would be raised from the public because many Brits can’t bring over their relatives so easily. It’s a hard process sometimes. It would be seen as bending the rules. I think she will come for extended visits, though.
Just so that I understand your comment…….immigration authorities and taxpayers should just deal with anything that the Duchess wants? including moving her mother to the UK, when she herself is still on a visa? Do you realize that there are tons of people who have family members including spouses that are awaiting entry to the UK (members of my family included), but “Royalty” should just jump the line of people waiting?
There is a lack of knowledge and understanding of the UK, in general, and the BRF, in particular, on this site. It fuels conspiracy theories and feeds into a desired narrative about MM. I can appreciate that fans want what they want (haha) but it’s the taxpayers who support the BRF and MM was ALWAYS going to have to bend to the will of the monarchy and the laws of GB. She will not be a celebrity in the way some may wan. Any efforts on her part to circumvent laws (she won’t, she’s too smart) will be swiftly knocked down. She’d be wise to lay low for a while. Her brand is taking a beating. She was never going to be the People’s Princess.
100% agreed, both. I like Meghan, but if she is perceived as circumventing immigration laws, in any way, it won’t just be the Daily Mail that is writing stories like these.
I don’t understand why people assume the mum would want to live with her daughter when she has a baby. She’s obviously got her own life in America and may very well not want to move to the UK to be harassed by the press. It’s a quaint notion but until she’s actually living there I don’t believe it.
IIRC Doria just in the last few years achieved her goal of becoming a social worker. I can’t imagine giving up a dream so quickly. I predict lots of visits to Harry, Meghan, and Baby Sussex but not a full-time move.
Agree. She’ll visit but not live there.
Plus, if / when Doria moves to the UK, she’ll have her own life simply because she does now and she’s used to being independent. It’s kind of like Michelle Obama’s mom. Her mother lived with them in the WH but did her own thing. Although, HM’s setup will have 10 rooms, supposedly, but living up close in someone else’s drama—mother/daughter/son-in-law can get pretty tight and testy I would think. Depending on how the cottage is interiorly remodeled Doria will probably find her own place if she moves to the UK permanently as HM’s family size increases.
Very true. Plenty of mothers have lives and don’t live just to serve their offspring.
Exactly Roux when I had my first I would have begged my mum to mkve in (I probably did) but she was firm that it was essential my husband and I created our own family. I’m sure she’ll be loving and supportive but also sensible
Exactly!!! Totally agree with your point and I think it’s ridiculous to assume otherwise. Of course she has her own life and has raised her own child … I’m sure she’d love to visit but it’s actually insulting to her for people to think she’s moving in to be the nanny
Smh….
Exactly. I see Doria spending lots and lots of time in England, maybe months at a time, but not giving up her life.
Yes, that’s how I see it as well.
Meghan needs Doria not so much to look after the baby but to watch Meghan’s back. The servants are the ones who spread rumours around to other Royal households. The spotlight on the Sussexes is so intense that they will want as little as possible about their day to day domestic arrangements leaking out. The move to Frogmore is definitely to accommodate Doria and l will be amazed if they decide not to hire a nanny.
I expect Doria will be a frequent guest to their home.
They can’t win. If they hired a nanny, the tabloids would fault them for spending taxpayer dollars to pay the nanny. If they have Doria around to help, they’re accused of letting Megan’s mom freeload. Having relatives willing to provide childcare is blessing (trust me), even if one is well-off.
@samthepink, you think they are not going to hire an actual nanny?
No matter what gets floated to the press, there will be a nanny.
Exactly. They will have at least one nanny and a whole load of other staff. If Doria is also a ‘nanny’ that will just mean the odd evening of babysitting and trips to the park.
To be fair, we heard all of these stories when Kate was expecting George too. Her mum was going to pretty much be a nanny and they weren’t going to be hiring. Complete and utter BS.
I just saw a Royal reporter confirm that Doria is not moving in.
I just hope that if Meghan wants her there, then Doria can be with her
On another note, Doria seems so serene and dignified. I love that about her. I would want her around too if she was my mother. Her presence must be so calming for Meghan.
Yes, my thought too when seeing these photos again. Doria’s amazing from all I’ve seen – it just emanates from her. My take fwiw, is that she’ll want to be there often, but Doria does have a separate life and friends. Who knows, though? Lots of couples, celebrity and otherwise, do that, Chrissy Tiegan’s mom lives with them. We always talk in our family of having a compound so we can all be together, but have space too. It’s a wonderful way for a child to grow up, in my experience and our culture.
She has a grace and elegance to her, and I love the way she and Meghan seem to be strong, independent yet also very supportive of each other. Love that she’s a social worker too.
This seems like such a non-story. It sounds like Meghan was never scheduled to go on the trip, so making it sound like she changed her mind because of the pregnancy just sounds like the DM is trying to make her look bad. I’m sure if Meghan was scheduled to go on the trip Doria would not have scheduled a trip to the UK at the same time…..
Also, I can believe that Doria will have a room (or two) at FC. I imagine she probably will come stay for a month or two at a time, so having her own room makes sense, especially if she can leave a few basics there. Heck my brother and SIL lived halfway across the country for a few years and my dad kept things like running shoes there lol so he didn’t have to pack them every time he visited.
This is a much more realistic observation. Of course the Duchess would and should have her mother with her with a newborn, but the stories of her emigrating and moving in are just too much. In any event….what man wants his mother-in-law living in his home on a full-time basis?
Welllll president Obama had his MIL stay full time in ‘his’ home…so some dudes are up for it, and it’s cool. But as you said in your other post, as an immigrant who jumped through 749265 hoops to naturalise (Brit husband) I’d be pretty irked if Ms Doria was given special treatment because her kid married a guy with a title.
Yes, I believe Michelle’s mother moved in to keep an eye on other people in the White House who may have tried to undermine the Obama’s, this is why Meghan needs Doria.
I doubt Dora is moving to London. I expect her to make a lot of visits and extended stays but the coverage is over the top. The media is acting like Dora is getting millions in support and is trying to live off of Meghan and Harry. There’s nothing to indicate that.
her name is Doria, not Dora
The Doria moving to England story keeps changing every time she visits the UK. TBH I think she’ll be a regular visitor who, once the baby arrives, will probably spend extended times here.
Frogmore is lovely and I thought they would live there – all the Cambridge stans seem to forget that they spend the first few years of their marriage hiding out in Norfolk and have only this year based themselves in London.
There’s a difference with the Cambs – their official base was always Kensington Palace. When they were in Wales, they were still seen regularly in London at KP.
The Sussexes will still need a London base.
I don’t buy Meghan was ever meant to be going, she went to fiji and tonga with zika warnings too. The trip is very harry centred so don’t think she was ever meant to be there.
It was DM maliciously stirring the pot.
Why did they use the word ‘nanny’? She’s not hired help, she’s the child’s grandmother. Michelle Obama’s mother also moved into the White House to help with the children. In Michelle’s case, her mother is a widow, and in Meghan’s case, her mom is single and has no other children. Why wouldn’t she want to be close to her only child and grandchild?
I hate to go there, but we all know Carole Middleton spends significant time at KP. She even has rooms, doesn’t she? Does Carole get referred to as a ‘nanny’? Didn’t think so.
I see what you’re doing, Daily Mail.
Also highly doubt Meghan was ever supposed to be on this trip, Zika didn’t just appear a week ago. They’ve just got the knives out lately for some reason.
The only reason I could see Doria being ‘hired’ as a nanny is so that she can live in the UK full time if she wants to. I am not saying this is what the want to do or should do. It was just a wondering thought I had in my head since people seems to really be watching the immigration statue of Meghan and Doria.
People are watching their immigration status because it’s hard to be admitted to live in the UK. Many of us, at least in London, have friends (and relatives) who are waiting for our people to be allowed to come in. I have absolutely no problem with Doria living with M&H for 180 days at a time, as a visitor visa permits. But many people in similar positions are not permitted to bring their parents over permanently, and the royals need to follow the rules strictly.
I can’t imsgine Doria agreeing to being the nanny lol. I can assume you want space for mom to visit but any residence they took would provide that. The fact that Meghan isn’t respected or liked by staff or W/K would mean I wouldn’t trust my new baby with anyone though but my mom or some new nanny hire. I don’t think KP staff can be trusted with their kid. As for Doria being a tax issue, I think the rest of the world is rolling our eyes at the made up snark intended with that headline.
Also, going to Zambia to continue the M/H tour seems fake news. They don’t seem attached at the hip.
Daily Mail knows there are no plans for Doria to move in but are just using her to strike fear in racists.
- no visa outlines her situation(“my only kid is a Duchess”)
- frogmore is in windsor; it’s a public estate, the optics would be weird. (Although, I do think Frogmore Cottage is a private residence now, it is Frogmore House that is public).
- and the more importantly Doria probably doesn’t want to move to a new country, she’s worked hard for her career and has her church and all friends in LA. She’ll visit of course but moving to the UK is a bit of a stretch…..
As SCJ Sonia Sotomayor once said on Sesame Street, “Princess is not a career.” Visa rules apply to everyone.
I agree with all of you who point out that Ms. Ragland has a well-rounded life and satisfying career and so a full-time move is unlikely. I also think there is some issue about spending more than half a year in the UK – either visa or tax issues.
As I recall, it was so many years ago, but around the 5 month of my first pregnancy it was all I could do to keep my eyes open. I would go to work, come home crawl into bed and sleep until dinner time and the immediately go back to bed and sleep until morning. So I’m not at all surprised that Meghan might truly be “exhausted” and not able to make this trip.
I hope she DOES spend loads of time with her kid and grandkid. Maybe a reality check now and then from the lovely (lovely!) Doria will keep H+M from turning too much into W+K part deux, with the whole multi million £ renos on tax payer dime etc.
Having said that, I hate the use of ‘nanny’ in the context. She’s the kids granny for f’s sake, not hired help.
I know! Grandmothers aren’t hired nannies!!
Doria is going to Frogmore for visits and of course there will be a room for her. I hope the Markles are having a meltdown.
Chelsy Davy has a house in Zambia & her jewel business is mined there. I wonder if Harry will be paying her a personal visit while he’s out there. He & Chelsy also vacationed in Zambia when they were dating.
Here we go again with this narrative that chesly is the true love of Harry life it’s only matter time before Harry realizes his mistakes and run off with chesly right ?
Probably the same person that is waiting for Prince William to run off with Jecca Craig too. Eye roll.
We had the William & Jecca innuendos when he recently traveled to Africa so it was only a matter of time that people would bring up the Harry & Chelsy rumors when next he traveled to Africa. Frankly I find both suggestions to be distasteful & immature but unfortunately these kind of talk are rife on gossip sites.
It’s always nice to do the country thing when the kids are little……no school runs yet etc.
Note to self: Do not google zika while 20 weeks pregnant. I had myself convinced I needed to contact my OB and be screened. Then I realized there has not even been a confirmed case in my state.
As for the idea Doria would room with H&M when she is visiting, I think that makes sense especially if she is not going to live in the UK full-time. I hardly see how that is different that Carole Middleton spending so much time with Will and Kate following the birth of George. If I recall she had her own apartment within their residence. Funny how it was okay then but when Meghan’s mother wants to do the same everyone is up in arms.
Meghan’s mother is quite attractive. Meghan, to me, not so much.
Meghan can visit her mother too since Doria works.
