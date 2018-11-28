Angelina Jolie asked the court for an extension so she & Brad could continue negotiating

Angelina Jolie leaves The BFI after attending a Sexual Violence seminar

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were supposed to be locked in last minute negotiations with their lawyers this week, and next week. Originally, they were due in court on December 4th to begin their contentious custody hearing, which would decide on custody of the five youngest Jolie-Pitt children. I’m still not 100% sure why they chose to tackle custody first, before they had even worked out a preliminary financial agreement, but I suspect that the financial stuff is tied to custody, as in… if Angelina gets primary custody, Brad will owe her more in support. Still, it feels like after two-plus years, they should be a lot further along. Unfortunately, the process seems to be slowing down – Angelina just asked for an extension while her lawyers negotiate with Brad’s lawyers.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are locked in discussions to try and reach a settlement on the custody of their children and just asked the court to give them more time with the private judge so they can reach the finish line. According to documents, obtained by The Blast, Jolie filed a stipulation to extend the appointment of the Honorable John Ouderkirk as the judge dealing with the custody issue in their divorce. As we reported, Ouderkirk is the same guy who officiated the Pitt-Jolie wedding in 2014.

Jolie, who notes that Ouderkirk is privately compensated by the two stars, wants to make sure he oversee all the pre-trial motions and requests, and then handles the private custody trial, if necessary. The couple is asking that the judge be extended until December 31st, 2019. Ouderkirk was previously slated to be on board until June, so it seems the stars are making sure they have enough time to reach a settlement without going to a trial.

My reading of this is that the custody hearing – if it happens – will be pushed back until 2019, but both sides are truly trying to settle this part out of court. I still don’t know how I feel about that, incidentally. Like, I do think that an actual custody hearing will be difficult for the kids, but I also think that Brad will probably get more generous terms from an out-of-court settlement deal. Maybe I’m wrong? Like, a year ago, I would have said that Angelina would never even sit down and talk about a deal. But she seems to have softened a bit. Or maybe there’s some other angle I’ve haven’t considered.

Angelina Jolie departs after a Sexual Violence seminar at The BFI in London

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

14 Responses to “Angelina Jolie asked the court for an extension so she & Brad could continue negotiating”

  1. Amelia says:
    November 28, 2018 at 8:03 am

    I was wondering if it had to do with Maddox becoming a legal adult? From all reports, he was the one who had an altercation with Brad and no interest in spending time…Just checked though and he won’t be 18 until August 2019.

  2. Loopy says:
    November 28, 2018 at 8:08 am

    What is a private judge? It seems in US you can get a private anything.

  3. Maya says:
    November 28, 2018 at 8:10 am

    Incorrect – the actual filing shows that the respondent aka Brad filed for yet another extension.

    Blast lied so they could protect Brad again and take a swipe at Angelina.

    Brad has requested for extension 3 times now, wonder why?

    He still hasn’t submitted his financial…

  4. Adorable says:
    November 28, 2018 at 8:14 am

    In viewing the actual court filings,it seems like Brad(The respondent)is the one(YET AGAIN)Who asked for this extension,so I don’t get why it’s reported as if Angie asked for it.

  5. Everley says:
    November 28, 2018 at 8:18 am

    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DtCmIpQV4AA-l_q.jpg
    Brad did the filing not her. Why do they have to lie when the evidence is out there for everyone to see?

  6. Alex says:
    November 28, 2018 at 8:18 am

    There’s one tiny little problem with this story and headline- it wasn’t Angelina who filed the extension with the court. The extension was filed by Pitts lawyers on the 26th, so I have no idea why the blast is claiming it was filed by Angelina when they have to know it wasn’t? The documents aren’t publicly available yet, so i haven’t read them myself. All three extensions over the last year have been filed by Pitts lawyers. I’m struggling (not really) to understand why The Blast keeps lying so blatantly about this case and Angelina.

    11/26/2018 Stipulation and Order (Re: Stipulation To Extend Appointment Of Privately Compensated Temporary Judge )
    Filed by Respondent

    • Maya says:
      November 28, 2018 at 8:36 am

      Brad & team trying so hard to smear Angelina even lying outright.

      They are following Trump’s playbook by lying knowing due to the media and Brad being a white man, some people will believe the lies.

      I think Brad is getting desperate since Samantha came onboard. Laura was on their side so they managed to smear Angelina and drag it out for months.

      Since July, Brad team asking for extension after extension. They are trying everything they can to get the public’s support before damaging information about Brad comes out.

  7. Jessica says:
    November 28, 2018 at 8:42 am

    Great lipstick.

  8. anp says:
    November 28, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Brad and his lousy team requested extension. What ever happen to the Truth.

  9. Harlow says:
    November 28, 2018 at 9:03 am

    Listen, It’s quite clear that the reason for yet another extention is the fact that the evaluator is not recommending joint custody at this stage. The last Blast leak only mentioned “significant time” for BP, i.e. AJ would maintain physical custody. Given how bad it would look, especially considering how easy/regular it is to be awarded joint custody in the state of California, Brad will extend this part of the divorce until it is awarded. I have to say the fact it is taking this long does not reflect well, at all, on Brad Pitt. And the fact he is stalling with regards to concluding the other parts of the divorce (he is yet to complete preliminary disclosure, you cannot bifurcate until this is done), also does not reflect well on him.

  10. Tahara says:
    November 28, 2018 at 9:08 am

    I cannot stand women that want full custody just out of spite! Kids deserve both their parents.

  11. LadyT says:
    November 28, 2018 at 9:11 am

    “An “answer” is a legal form filed with the court by the “respondent” in a court case. In a family law case, the “petitioner” is the person who starts the case by filing a “petition” with the court. The other side is the “respondent.” … the petitioner gives the respondent legal notice of a contested hearing date.”

    Brad is the respondent. He is responding to Jolie. She asked for the extension. Get it right.

