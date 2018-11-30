“The Women of Wakanda are EW’s Entertainers of the Year” links
  • November 30, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The women of Black Panther are Entertainment Weekly’s Entertainers of the Year. Good call! (Cardi B was also named EOTY.) [LaineyGossip]
This lady is an absolute genius, and she got to meet Michael B. Jordan. [Dlisted]
Tom Hanks will go Full Geppetto. [Jezebel]
Justin Trudeau keeps on looking out for the LGBTQ+ peeps. [Towleroad]
Is Tyra Banks okay? This outfit, my lord. [Go Fug Yourself]
It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia gag reel! [Pajiba]
I mean, the OG Queer Eye guys made an impact in middle America too? [OMG Blog]
Lisa Vanderpump sure is making a lot of noise about leaving RHOBH. [Reality Tea]
Patricia Clarkson (yay!) in a Marchesa dress (boo!). [RCFA]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

15 Responses to ““The Women of Wakanda are EW’s Entertainers of the Year” links”

  1. Annika says:
    November 30, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    YASSSSSSS 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🐱🐱🐱

    Reply
  2. Snazzy says:
    November 30, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    I love this cover, and the ladies from CRA have one too!

    Reply
  3. Lucy says:
    November 30, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    That MBJ story is the best thing ever. Pure goals!!!

    Reply
  4. Koneullee says:
    November 30, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    Yesssssss.
    Love Angela Bassett

    Reply
  5. Lilly (with the double-L) says:
    November 30, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    I want to unreservedly love JT and I wish he’d put the same thought into treatment of the indigenous people of Canada. Their women, just as our Native women, experience high rates of murdered and/or missing while little thought or investigation is channeled that way, is just one example.

    Reply
  6. minx says:
    November 30, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    Beautiful ladies.

    Reply
  7. TQ says:
    November 30, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    Yes!!!! Love, love, love!!!!!

    Reply
  8. ZGB says:
    November 30, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    This cover made my night. Such joy radiating from the cover, beautiful

    Reply
  9. Wood Dragon says:
    November 30, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    I want my copy now! Probably won’t get it till next week.

    Reply
  10. Murphy says:
    November 30, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    So glad they included Shuri in the one, she’s my fave.

    Reply
  11. PGC says:
    November 30, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    I was very surprised that Black Panther/Wakanda outfits wasn’t the costume of the year in my south side Chicago neighborhood this Halloween. Are these kids recycling their Iron Man and Captain america stuff? Thought they grew too fast to re-wear Halloween costumes? Can anyone explain?

    Reply
    • youbemom says:
      November 30, 2018 at 7:29 pm

      PGC – I was a bit surprised too in the LA area that that wasn’t the case.

      My daughter was the General, I had a hard time finding the costume at our local Target – I shopped early (after looking online at Target) and the person assigned to the department said that they were not carrying it. I finally found it behind a bunch of completely different superhero costumes . WTF people – I am trying to spend money, pay attention.

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment