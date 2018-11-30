“The Women of Wakanda are EW’s Entertainers of the Year” links

Queens of the Kingdom: The women of @theblackpanther@Lupita_Nyongo, @DanaiGurira, @letitiawright, and @ImAngelaBassett inspired several generations with their fierce and funny performances: https://t.co/jjVhUTZTWv pic.twitter.com/rJvOcaRb29
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 29, 2018
The women of Black Panther are Entertainment Weekly’s Entertainers of the Year. Good call! (Cardi B was also named EOTY.) [LaineyGossip]
This lady is an absolute genius, and she got to meet Michael B. Jordan. [Dlisted]
Tom Hanks will go Full Geppetto. [Jezebel]
Justin Trudeau keeps on looking out for the LGBTQ+ peeps. [Towleroad]
Is Tyra Banks okay? This outfit, my lord. [Go Fug Yourself]
It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia gag reel! [Pajiba]
I mean, the OG Queer Eye guys made an impact in middle America too? [OMG Blog]
Lisa Vanderpump sure is making a lot of noise about leaving RHOBH. [Reality Tea]
Patricia Clarkson (yay!) in a Marchesa dress (boo!). [RCFA]
We never freeze. #BlackPanther @EW https://t.co/j5SzdimKPe pic.twitter.com/Aty1hcJimI
— Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) November 29, 2018
YASSSSSSS 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🐱🐱🐱
I love this cover, and the ladies from CRA have one too!
That MBJ story is the best thing ever. Pure goals!!!
That’s awesome!
I think it’s a spin off of another viral story where a woman was searching for a friend she’d made on vacation as a kid. I saw her MBJ post in that story after everyone on twitter found the woman in a few days.
That EW cover is fantastic.
Yesssssss.
Love Angela Bassett
YES!! Exceptional women!! And Angela Bassett is stunningly beautiful and such a talented actor. She takes on her character and you find yourself seeing her as her character and not AB.!! Though I still adore Viola Davis and I wish she was on that cover as well. She is in preproduction staring as Harriet Tubman.
Cynthia Erivo will play Harriet actually and they’ve just wrapped 🙂
I want to unreservedly love JT and I wish he’d put the same thought into treatment of the indigenous people of Canada. Their women, just as our Native women, experience high rates of murdered and/or missing while little thought or investigation is channeled that way, is just one example.
Beautiful ladies.
Yes!!!! Love, love, love!!!!!
This cover made my night. Such joy radiating from the cover, beautiful
I want my copy now! Probably won’t get it till next week.
So glad they included Shuri in the one, she’s my fave.
I was very surprised that Black Panther/Wakanda outfits wasn’t the costume of the year in my south side Chicago neighborhood this Halloween. Are these kids recycling their Iron Man and Captain america stuff? Thought they grew too fast to re-wear Halloween costumes? Can anyone explain?
PGC – I was a bit surprised too in the LA area that that wasn’t the case.
My daughter was the General, I had a hard time finding the costume at our local Target – I shopped early (after looking online at Target) and the person assigned to the department said that they were not carrying it. I finally found it behind a bunch of completely different superhero costumes . WTF people – I am trying to spend money, pay attention.
