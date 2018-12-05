Jon Gosselin gets sole custody of son who was sent away; Kate missed court date

Whenever we stop covering someone, know that it’s a choice. We stopped covering a handful of reality stars whose lives got messy and that’s because they’re too exhausting and not famous enough. (See Farrah Abraham, Jenelle Evans, Teresa Giudice, and of course the Gosselins.) So Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin have still been fighting through the press, years after their show wrapped, but it just didn’t seem newsworthy or notable. This does – somewhat. Kate Gosselin sent one of her sextuplet sons, Collin, now 14, to live in a long term care facility when he had problems. I believe he first got sent away in 2016. It’s unclear exactly what Collin’s issues were, but he did return to film a reunion of the show with his mom and siblings, only to go back into care. Well Jon Gosselin has been fighting for custody of Collin and he just won. Kate didn’t bother to show up for court, which you know was deliberate. That woman is so type A she would never forget a court date. Another one of Jon’s sextuplets, Hannah, 14, has also been living with him.
Jon Gosselin appeared in court on Tuesday, December 4, for a hearing regarding the custody of his 14-year-old son Collin. His ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, and her lawyer did not show up.
“Jon won sole physical and sole legal custody of Collin,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “All other matters were moved to a future court date.”
Kate had asked a day earlier for the hearing to be postponed, but her request was not granted.
A source close to Jon told Us exclusively in November that the teenager was thriving at a new facility. “Collin is very intelligent. He was always questioning Kate and talking back. Kate doesn’t like that,” the source told Us. “They work closely with Jon and really do care about Collin.”
I’m not team anyone in this because I witnessed what a cliche Ed Hardy-wearing womanizer Jon Gosselin was during his divorce. He works as a DJ now and he’s had the same girlfriend for a few years from what I can tell. He seems like he’s trying to step up as a dad, and he has spoken out against his children being on camera since his split. He’s been consistent about that. At least Collin can live with one of his parents now. He’s going to be released into Jon’s custody before the holidays, according to US. I hope Jon is able to give him a stable home.
I’m pretty sure these are the kids who are left with Kate, four of the sextuplets and her two older twins, Mady and Cara, now 18.
I’m glad that Jon got custody of their son. I feel that Kate sent Collin to a school for children with special needs because she didn’t like his behavior which was probably normal behavioral problems. But to her she just didn’t like what he had to say or how he acted towards her. I hope Collin finally gets the freedom and love that he needs so desperately. For her to not even bother to show up for a court date regarding her son’s custody speaks volumes about her character and parenting.
I wouldn’t assume that the boy is any better off with his dad. A special needs school can do amazing things for a kid that needs it. And both these parents are trash.
Oh, I know. Our daughter is severely disabled and schooling is essential to her development. Much different than what Collin is experiencing. I hope Jon gets him the resources that he needs if there really is a genuine issue going on.
Kate isn’t just trash, though. She’s abusive. For all of Jon’s faults, I’ve never heard him verbally abuse his kids.
I always wondered if one of the main reasons he was sent away is because he started acting out re: constantly being papped and having his life and his ridiculous parents scrutinized under a media microscope. Maybe he got to a point where he wasn’t capable of playing the game anymore and the things that were happening with him just weren’t “camera friendly”. In short, I suspect that she sent him away because he was inconvenient.
@bears, That has always been my assumption with Collin as well. I feel so bad for him. Well, for all of the kids really but especially Collin.
We don’t know the specifics of Collin, but one would ASSUME that many kids don’t get enough attentiveness. My ex had all parent rights & labeled our kid “special needs” put him in an autism spectrum program. I took ex back to court & won–now my son is in a college prep school & all tests show zero spectrum issues. It was a fake thing made up by his dad to cover abuse. WE haven’t seen that dad in 3 years, he disappeared. My point is sometimes kids get labeled because they become the overwrought parent’s blame for everything.
Good. She is a horrible mother.
I’ll never forget the time the family was doing a talk show. The kids were waiting backstage with Kate and asked for water. Kate told them to sit down and be quiet, no water for them. She then proceeded to pull out a bottle and take a long sip. She’s a shit parent.
Yeah, she’s a piece of work. She treats everyone in her life like shit. There’s going to be a time when the kids will start talking, and it’s going to drive her crazy.
I remember that water thing. It was disturbing.
I have so many thoughts on this that my head is aching.
Yes, no doubt, I believe Kate is a control freak and beyond. It’s almost as though she feels she has enough kids so what’s a few to lose should they get out of line or call her on HER unacceptable behavior. As a mum of an autistic child, it’s insulting to send a child away and then miss an important court date. Clearly, she’d rather have her son with her ex than with her and cannot be bothered to discuss further residential treatment. Just like with Hannah; whomever is inconvenient to her, she turns her back on. Plenty more where they came from type of deplorable mindset.
A woman like this should not be a mother to one much less so many. She wanted to produce robotic slaves and money makers, to keep Jon in check and lock him in, not to actually nurture and raise human beings.
As for Jon, had he been given custody of ALL the children, maybe he, too, would’ve turned his back on a few. He always seemed easily led and weak. At this point, he’s probably happy to have custody of at least any of his kids. Who knows how he’d deal with 8.
That said, I sense he’s probably the better parent to kids who have a mind of their own. He might be too permissive; she, too stringent. But I’ll bet Collin and Hannah have a pretty decent life with less pressure than their mum would put on them.
Meanwhile, all she wants continues to be the same: money, dating, celebrity,travel and all kids lined up like The sound of music.
It’s terribly disheartening to watch.
Yes! And there’s so mich video evidence of it…remember the one where the kids are begging for water while they are waiting to be interviewed. Kate asks for a bottle of water, takes a sip, lays it away from the children, tells them to be quiet, wait for the interview and she will see about drinks for them after. It’s mind boggling. Ive hated her since then honestly
That is so messed up. What parent wouldn’t give their water to their kids !?!!! Heck anytime I have food my small kids end up eating it even though I want it …but like what parent doesn’t provide for their offspring first
I saw just one episode of that Jon &Kate plus 8. I thought that Kaye was highly abusive toward Jon. When they split, I thought that Jon just escaped.
She does seem like a wretched human. I feel bad for those kids.
I think Collin just refused to conform to her rediculous standards and she just dismissed him. She only keeps you around if she can benefit from you.
I’m actually kind of surprised that she didn’t do that with Mady, but it seems Kate was able to harness her attitude to use to her advantage (Mady is always her go-to when she needs one of the kids to trash their father), whereas Collin refused and was sent away and Hannah just shut down and left.
I mean…maybe that’s true but does that alone qualify him to be in a care facility? Because teenagers talking back to their parents is pretty typical and the punishment is usually getting grounded, not admitted into an inpatient care facility.
So yeah, I tend to believe that there’s something more serious going on with Collin–maybe severe behavioral issues or a personality disorder. Because if it’s simply a matter of a teenager rebelling against his parents, then this is a complete abdication of their duty to raise him. You don’t send your child away because he’s being mean to you.
ETA: I’m no fan of Jon but I have always thought that Kate is a terrible person. JMO and I’m sure I’m not alone.
@kitten there’s a blind item I read that sounds like it is about him. Apparently he’s been physically violent towards her and his siblings and she’s afraid of him.
I think he might be on the autism spectrum, possibly? Or it could be some other kind of disorder, but I’m not sure if it’s ever been said. I think there was rumors that he and a sister had been ‘let go’ from a private school over abuse – not sure what kind. I remember Kate saying something about him having special needs and needing help with coping strategies and stuff like that. Beyond that – I don’t think Kate had kept him in the loop on where Collin had been sent or anything like that.
She’s honestly vile. Jon was a moron for a lot of years, but he seems to have been getting his life together. I think there was a lot of unhealthy coping on his part and acting out like an idiot once he was out of the marriage. But the kids look a lot more relaxed and happy with him – and I’m glad he’s at least stepped up and is trying to be a good dad to the kids. I can only imagine being in a solid, healthy relationship now helps.
From what I vaguely remember from the show, I think Colin was more social, behavioral, & academic delayed (I don’t know the correct terminology). That could be the reason he was sent away.
I think Hannah is one of the older twins. Her not showing up to the court date of her son’s custody case speaks volumes.
no Hannah is one of the 6. The twins are Cara and Mady.
@Murphy you’re right! It’s been like 12 years since that show was on!
12 wonderful years!
I think Kate Gosselin is a horrible person. What’s ironic is when they were little kids, Hannah was her obvious favorite, her “Kim.” She treated Jon like garbage and he took it until he literally had enough. She never treated Colin like the rest of the kids and good old TMZ had the receipts. She was physically abusive to him. Never thought I’d side with Jon, but it appears to me, he is the better parent. She was all about the money and tv. She turned against her parents and siblings. Total bitch. Hope Jon gets custody of Hannah as well. When they were younger, Maddie was a problem child and it always seemed she favored Jon. I can only imagine the books that will come out later on. Nowhere to hide Katie….wonder if she broke up with her married bodyguard.
She just seems so militant(is that the right word) and unapproachable even to her kids. I understand she has a lot of children so she needs to have a system in place, but is clearly very extra when you own kids wish to live elsewhere like Rocco Richie.
I think after living with such a narcissistic, controlling witch, Jon may have been swinging to the other extreme for a while during his douchey days, and i can forgive that, though that’s not going to be a popular opinion. I can’t imagine trash articles being written about me constantly either while losing and finding myself and feeling out of control of my own narrative, and I don’t know many who wouldn’t have a little breakdown, or a big one. He seems like a good dad, and glad Collin has somewhere quieter and more stable to go now.
I can get down with what you’re saying. I think Jon went a bit wild there after leaving her controlling ways, but he seems like he’s stepped up to the plate. The fact that Kate or her lawyer never showed up says everything
never watched the show and am not a “fan” of either, but I agree with your assessment.
he DID act like douche dude-bro when they first split, but I agree he was probably trying to find his way and be his own “boss” after so many years of having to follow the orders of his wife. he seems like he’s settled down and is trying to just live his life.
I agree; Jon looked like a teenager away for the first time at college after years of captivity. He’s still weak af, but he looked like a man who just busted out of prison and off probation.
I once read an interview with someone who worked on the show (but wanted to remain anonymous, for obvious reasons: he said that Jon was a nice guy who was well-liked by the show’s crew but unfortunately let fame go to his head. I’ve never heard of anyone saying anything nice about Kate (her fans don’t count). She is estranged from her entire family – parents, siblings, nephews and nieces, cousins – that tells you something, doesn’t it?
I wish Collin well. My parents sent me away several times to various relatives, first to my mother’s parents was when I was less than a year old because they couldn’t be bothered & they were still in the honeymoon period & then to my aunt’s when I was starting first grade. It had such a negative impact on me to realise how I was treated differently compared to my other siblings. Plus my relatives from my mom’s side knew how my parents treated me so took that as a sign to not pay much attention to me. My only saving grace was my Grandma without her, I have no doubt, I would have gone off the rails. When I became pregnant, I vowed to myself and my baby that he will never experience that. That the vicious cycle will stop with me. He is currently two years old but to see him thriving and growing up to be someone with empathy to others including strangers warms my heart. He doesn’t know of my side of the family. My mother ghosted me when I told her I was pregnant as I’m not married but my partner’s side of the family more than make up for the lack of love from my side.
That sounds so hard. Good for you for recognizing the cycle and breaking it. Good luck.
Your life seems so similar to mine. I’m no contact with my family and it’s amazing. They will never be able to abuse me or my child.
OK so I am POSITIVELY TICKLED that my local is included in the ads for his DJ-ing here!
He’s been to this place a few times, always fills the place and, from what I’ve heard, is a very nice and gentlemanly dude. Never met him, but that’s the word from those I know who have.
That’s nice to here but I have to say that poster advert is so embarrassing. It looks like if an out of touch dad was trying to “pose cool”. They should have gone with literally anything else for the poster 😅😱
well, THEY didn’t produce it, it was on Gosselin’s insta.
but I agree with your assessment. 🙂
Ed Hardy Douche-Wear. I’d forgotten about that line of clothing. That was a huge crash and burn.
Jon isn’t just a DJ. He works for on the Comouter Network team for a NonProfit Hospital in Lancaster, PA area. I see him and talk to him at trade shows and conferences all the time and he is very, very quiet and just trying to do his legit job. I think he is really trying to live a normal life.
God, I can’t stand that woman.
She’s 43?
She came across as excessively controlling and star struck. After years of being with a person like that, Jon’s post split behavior seems almost understandable.
I can’t imagine not showing up at a custodial hearing for my child..
Yes, on the show Jon seemed like a weak person that was easily led and was not averse to all of the freebies that came with fame. But he was also the parent that actually seemed to love and care for his kids, unlike Kate who seemed to resent that she needed them to become famous. I fall in the camp that believes Collin may have some developmental or behavioral issues. But I also believe that her attitude toward the children and their needs has always been dismissive, and his issues must have been exacerbated by the experience of growing up on camera with such abusive treatment as having bowel movements broadcast on national television. Then he stopped being visually small and cute, so she sent him off to a facility as it was too much of a bother for her to coordinate with a care team to let him stay at home
Jon always struck me as the better parent. He was an absolute dude-bro MESS during the divorce and completely played into the TLC/Kate narrative. He served himself up on a platter with no fore-thought or savvy. They had been separated for a while before the media found out he was ‘cheating’ and it was a train wreck after that. He wasn’t allowed to speak freely bc of contracts so he basically just acted out. I’m glad he found a way to rebuild himself bc it looked like he went through a mental breakdown.
Jon didn’t react well during the divorce period but my God, the stress of living all that out in the public eye would be enough to make anyone lose their shit. He seems to have gotten his act together and is trying to give his kids the normal life they deserve. They’ll all need extensive therapy but hopefully they see that he really, truly does care about them beyond dollar signs. By all accounts he’s a decent dude.
Kate is trash and always has been.
I suspect that a lot of Collin’s challenges were a direct response to Kate’s narcissistic, domineering, hierarchical, and abusive parenting. He may have emotional, developmental, or educational challenges. But I think that Kate approached them in the worst way possible and made a challenging situation worse. Of course it’s all Collin’s fault in her eyes and she was able to convince people of what a saint she is for tolerating such an abusive and disobedient child. I hope he thrives with Jon and his sister.
I only watched one episode of the show – it was a post-divorce episode where she and the kids went camping in Alaska with the Palin family. I’ve never seen a more self-absorbed, selfish woman. At the campsite, all she did was complain, whine and moan – she was cold, she was bored, she didn’t like the food offered, she wasn’t comfortable, and so on and on and on. Her kids were having the time of their lives and she couldn’t care less. They were supposed to spend the night but she cut the trip short because she wasn’t happy. When the kids protested, she threatened to disown them unless they left with her immediately so they did, even though it was clear they were very unhappy.
Maybe Collin had some issues, but I think Kate’s behavior must have made them worse. She basically said in her diaries that he was her scapegoat and that she was violent towards him.
She didn’t even have him home to spend his birthdays with his siblings. Honestly, I’ve been around people with various issues and getting treatment, I have never seen anyone whose treatment didn’t allow them to spend special occasions with their loved ones.
I always give a huge grain of salt when reading gossip, it’s fun but I’m always honestly surprised when it turns out to be true. Call me naive. But kate not even bothering to show up to the court date? Collin will know that happened, if not now when he’s older. They’ve lived their life in the public. What a devastating message to send your kid. Not, ‘I’m here to say I believe he’d be better off with his father and his siblings and I can visit. This decision was not made lightly, I care enough to show up.’ That sends a much different message than not even showing up. What is wrong with her, seriously? I agree she wants kids to be compliant? You kid challenges you? To a certain extent that is very normal. The duggars are the kind of people who want compliant kids, no personality of their own, very controllable.
I have always felt that Kate is abusive and controlling with her kids. Maybe not physical, but definitely emotionally. Jon was no prize for many years, but I think he has finally grown up and seems to love his kids. I am glad these two got away and I’m curious if a few of the others might follow. These kids are going to have quite a tell-all when they are able to break away from mommy dearest…