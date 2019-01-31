Marie Kondo: Most people have three times the amount that they think

Embed from Getty Images

I used to live in Germany and I can speak German somewhat, but I know I sound clueless and my grammar is atrocious. It really challenged my sense of self, particularly professionally, as I didn’t feel confident using a different language. (That’s how and when I started CB!) Seeing Marie Kondo be a boss and speak Japanese on her show and in interviews is inspiring to me. We should have more experts and famous people just doing interviews and shows in their first language. Netflix is particularly groundbreaking by featuring so much content in other languages, and I hope this trend continues.

Marie did an interview with Access Live with her interpreter, Marie Lida. (You can learn more about Marie Lida here. She’s worked hard to get where she is! I wonder if it’s confusing that they have the same first name.) I really enjoyed this interview, you can see it below, and I have transcribed some of it. Kat Hoover fangirls over her and it’s cute.

When did you realize that your show was a sensation?

One week after the show went on the air I saw the reaction on social media. What do you think is resonating with so many people?

Tidying has the ability to change and transform your life and you can see that on the show. What about thrift stores getting more donations?

It surprised me that after the show [people] took action and implemented my method. How did your method happen?

I have been interested in tidying since I was 5 years old. I’ve made it my life’s mission to figure out how we can tidy better. The method came to me in high school. Why do you tackle categories not rooms?

Things are scattered around our homes. This way you can get an accurate assessment of how much you own in each category. What about ‘respect your belongings’

The method is not a superficial method, it’s about figuring out what you want to cherish, who you are and what your values in life are. On figuring out if something sparks joy

It’s so important that we touch each item. By doing so, you’re confronting each item and seeing how you react to it physically you get a positive emotion or a negative emotion. That allows you to understand what you like to surround yourself [with] On thanking things you’re getting rid of

It teaches us the kind of things that we don’t have use for. By posing this question to yourself it allows you to learn more about yourself and it also affects the way you shop moving forward. On laying everything out on the bed

By making this big pile of clothes it’s only when you do that that you become aware of how much you possess. Most people have three times the amount that they think they do.

After that, at 6:33, they show Marie’s folding method and her enviable drawers. As I’ve mentioned before, I never quite got the hang of her folding probably because I send hate through my hands, not love like she recommends. I beat my clothes into submission and they revolt. These quotes are all things we’ve heard from Marie on the show, but I like to hear them again I need to adopt her method. As for having three times the stuff you think you do *raises hand*. I know I need to do this, I know I need to make a pile of all my clothes especially and to purge, but I’m scared! My house is superficially clean, my closets are not disaster areas, and I donated and purged so many things about a year and a half ago. I could do much more though. I don’t know if I can connect to items emotionally. Maybe I’m just dead inside, but not much sparks joy in me lately.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images