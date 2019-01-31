Marie Kondo: Most people have three times the amount that they think

Embed from Getty Images
I used to live in Germany and I can speak German somewhat, but I know I sound clueless and my grammar is atrocious. It really challenged my sense of self, particularly professionally, as I didn’t feel confident using a different language. (That’s how and when I started CB!) Seeing Marie Kondo be a boss and speak Japanese on her show and in interviews is inspiring to me. We should have more experts and famous people just doing interviews and shows in their first language. Netflix is particularly groundbreaking by featuring so much content in other languages, and I hope this trend continues.
Marie did an interview with Access Live with her interpreter, Marie Lida. (You can learn more about Marie Lida here. She’s worked hard to get where she is! I wonder if it’s confusing that they have the same first name.) I really enjoyed this interview, you can see it below, and I have transcribed some of it. Kat Hoover fangirls over her and it’s cute.
When did you realize that your show was a sensation?
One week after the show went on the air I saw the reaction on social media.
What do you think is resonating with so many people?
Tidying has the ability to change and transform your life and you can see that on the show.
What about thrift stores getting more donations?
It surprised me that after the show [people] took action and implemented my method.
How did your method happen?
I have been interested in tidying since I was 5 years old. I’ve made it my life’s mission to figure out how we can tidy better. The method came to me in high school.
Why do you tackle categories not rooms?
Things are scattered around our homes. This way you can get an accurate assessment of how much you own in each category.
What about ‘respect your belongings’
The method is not a superficial method, it’s about figuring out what you want to cherish, who you are and what your values in life are.
On figuring out if something sparks joy
It’s so important that we touch each item. By doing so, you’re confronting each item and seeing how you react to it physically you get a positive emotion or a negative emotion. That allows you to understand what you like to surround yourself [with]
On thanking things you’re getting rid of
It teaches us the kind of things that we don’t have use for. By posing this question to yourself it allows you to learn more about yourself and it also affects the way you shop moving forward.
On laying everything out on the bed
By making this big pile of clothes it’s only when you do that that you become aware of how much you possess. Most people have three times the amount that they think they do.
After that, at 6:33, they show Marie’s folding method and her enviable drawers. As I’ve mentioned before, I never quite got the hang of her folding probably because I send hate through my hands, not love like she recommends. I beat my clothes into submission and they revolt. These quotes are all things we’ve heard from Marie on the show, but I like to hear them again I need to adopt her method. As for having three times the stuff you think you do *raises hand*. I know I need to do this, I know I need to make a pile of all my clothes especially and to purge, but I’m scared! My house is superficially clean, my closets are not disaster areas, and I donated and purged so many things about a year and a half ago. I could do much more though. I don’t know if I can connect to items emotionally. Maybe I’m just dead inside, but not much sparks joy in me lately.
The thing with her clothing folding method is that you have to do it every time you do laundry and I am the sort of person that puts away the clean stuff when she needs to use the basket again. And I actually do fold my t-shirts and jeans the way she says, but I can’t get them to stand up like she does. So I still have to stack things, or else have a completely full drawer, otherwise they end up all messy again. Also, I’m NOT pulling everything I own and putting it in one big pile. I’m just not going to do that.
I am trying though, and I think ultimately that is the point. I whittled away one storage box worth of christmas decorations (down to five from six) and already have one black bag of clothes, and that’s only going through half of one of my closets!!
Yeah, I’m doing laundry for 4 people — I would love to have drawers like hers, but realistically most days I’m just trying to get stuff put away quickly before the baby wakes up or my three year old asks me to play. If she wants to make that a priority, good for her, but I decided not to let myself feel guilt for not having perfectly organized drawers.
@Celebitchy wo hast Du gewohnt in Deutschland? Und warum? Grüße aus Düsseldorf!
Also don’t worry about your current lack of joy. I’m pretty sure it’s temporary and it will come back after the next election.
I go through and Purge my clothes once a year, so I’m not too worried about that. honestly the only things I could really Purge would be movies and books, and I’m not doing that.
I used to interpret English-Spanish and it’s hard. You have to do it in real time, too. You take something in one language and not only do you have to understand it completely, you have to be able to retell it in another language, as faithfully as possible. After a whole day your head is mush.
We recently had a house fire and our house has been emptied of everything. When we move back in 6 months from now, there is going to be a reckoning! And a huge garage sale. 🤗
I *really* want to do this – my family moved a lot when I was a kid and we always left loads of stuff behind (moved continents multiple times), and I think for this reason I struggle to get rid of things that I may some day need, or feel like I should keep for ‘memories’.
Need to rethink and reevaluate the value and purpose of things!