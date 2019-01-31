Police release a grainy image of the ‘persons of interest’ in Jussie Smollett’s attack

As I was researching this update on Jussie Smollett and the racist, homophobic hate crime against him, I searched his name on Twitter and I saw that common searches this week are “Jussie Smollett hoax” and “Jussie Smollett lied.” I’m shocked…that it took this long for the tin-foil MAGA conspiracists to really get going. It was always going to happen, as soon as the detail about his attackers saying “this is MAGA country,” there would always be wingnuts looking to claim that Smollett was lying about this, that or the other. Unsurprisingly, TMZ has started getting shady in how they present certain details too. The update is that Chicago police have released grainy, blurry images of the two “persons of interest” in connection with Smollett’s assault. Here’s the image:
Police search for persons of interest in alleged attack against Jussie Smollett https://t.co/mrtiKcSr2G pic.twitter.com/6Dnm8naiby
— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 31, 2019
Chicago police are asking for help identifying these two figures, but I have my doubts about whether anyone will really know much simply from this photo. Right now, these men are just being called “persons of interest wanted for questioning” not “suspects.” Here’s some of TMZ’s reporting:
Jussie says two men in ski masks jumped him, beat him up, doused him with bleach and left a rope around his neck before fleeing. He says they yelled, “MAGA country” as they got away. We’ve confirmed Jussie’s manager Brandon Z. Moore told police he was on the phone with Jussie during the alleged attack. Brandon says he told cops he clearly heard the MAGA comment as well as the racial and homophobic slurs.
Cops say the two people in the image were walking on New Street near the intersection with E. Illinois Street between 1:30 AM and 1:45 AM. They’re about a block from the Subway restaurant Jussie had gone to Tuesday morning … and roughly halfway between the restaurant and Jussie’s home. Our law enforcement sources tell us detectives have scoured camera footage in the area and, to this point, haven’t seen any sign of the alleged attack or Jussie’s assailants.
According to local reporter, Rob Elgas, Smollett was seen on surveillance camera walking on the opposite side of the street at the two persons of interest. Elgas claims both Smollett and the unidentified people then walk off camera (on different cameras). Smollett is unaccounted for on camera for about 60 seconds. He then reappears on surveillance entering a condo building with what appears to be street salt on his sweater and the rope around his neck. Jussie arrives at a friend’s place where police arrive to take a report.
We’ve confirmed with law enforcement sources that Smollett refused to turn his cellphone over to authorities after telling them he was on the phone with his manager during the incident.
“We’ve confirmed with law enforcement sources that Smollett refused to turn his cellphone over to authorities after telling them he was on the phone with his manager during the incident.” That detail is supposed to be telling us something, but all it’s telling me is that Jussie didn’t want his cellphone to sit in police evidence for months. Surely there are a million other ways to confirm that Jussie was on the phone with his manager? Phone records, perchance? Anyway, this is the moment when everything Jussie has said and done will be nitpicked and investigated, not only by the police, but by MAGA conspiracists. As I said, it was always going to happen. Be vigilant.
It sure didn’t take long for the conspiracies to start. Can’t blame him for not giving up his phone, I don’t see why the cops would need it anyway, it’s his right to say no, he isn’t a criminal
I’m guessing they need to ascertain who knew exactly where he was and when..this isn’t some random crime, and if he texted somebody that he was going for a sandwich, I’d sure be checking the recipient, would also check out any pa’s that knew his travel schedule..it was obviously planned, and so they have to know who had the info to plan it. Those vague pics aren’t going to help unfortunately.
my boss told me yesterday that he thinks it’s a hoax. he also told me about how he just bought six maga hats. 😑😑😑
Time to find a new job?
I think there’s a cover up. That’s the ONLY footage they could find? I smell a rat. Poor Jussie.
Oof if that’s the only image they have, that’s a problem. Probably best to put up a heck of a reward and hope they brag to the wrong person.
There’s avenues to investigate though. He was clearly targeted and I’d say would have been followed. No offence to Mr. Smollett but I could trip over him and wouldn’t know who he was. You’d have to be a pretty big Empire fan to recognize him on a dark street in the middle of the night (not likely here). They’ll have been around, they’ll have made contact at some point. They were waiting for an opportunity.
I believe him and don’t think he’d risk his promising career on a criminal lie. Internet “sleuths “ are already calling this a hoax and many sites I’ve been on say this is just a liberal anti-Trump witch hunt. 🤬
I can go on my phone account and see exactly what calls were made and received. No reason to take the phone.
The smear campaign has only just started on Jussie. The tabloids, MAGA supporters etc are probably right now digging through every aspect of his life, past and present to discredit him.
This is why I worry for my baby brother who is gay and living in a big city. In this time of Trump, no minority is safe.
I hate this story and what they did to him. I pray they catch these guys.
The hoax stories started right away. I agree, I don’t think he would risk his career for a lie like this. There is no talking or reasoning with Trumpers.