Josh Groban has a theory that aliens are us from the future after nuclear war



I’m am thoroughly enjoying Busy Tonight. Busy Philipps is so easy going that the show’s format seems off. She’s the buzzed girl at the party who acts like you’re her best friend and tells you everyone’s business. Busy just doesn’t care and I want some of that. She’s an expert at putting people at ease, although part of that is plying them with drinks. Keep that in mind when you read these quotes by Josh Groban. He was drinking chardonnay, he only had one but he kept saying he felt tipsy, and he was just shooting the sh-t with Busy. I don’t think either of them were serious, although Busy is somewhat of a space cadet so she might really believe some of this. Busy was saying that she thinks we’re in a computer simulation like The Matrix, then they both agreed that aliens were real and that’s when it got weird. The video is below and here’s what they said.

Do you believe in aliens too?

Of course. We grew up in the X-Files Days. I would sit in my window and just go ‘take me.’ Aliens are real.

I feel like there would be way more footage of UFOs if they were coming to visit us. At the same time I do feel like we’re not alone. This is not a refill [of wine]. I think that the little gray men, when people say I was abducted… I think they’re us from the future after nuclear war and implants and all the things that have made us hairless and weird with big eyes. We’ve learned how to time travel and my publicist is going to kill me. I also believe in a form of Terminator and I believe that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are terminators. It’s possible Josh that you also are a Terminator

It’s possible but then the guy who programmed the sim of me made the virus that I don’t know I’m a Terminator.

[From Busy Tonight]

That was hilarious when he said he publicist was going to kill him. Plus it really took a turn there at the end. No one else is doing what Busy is doing and just talking random sh-t like this, I love it.

In The Demon-Haunted World, Science as a Candle in the Dark, Carl Sagan argues that alien visitations are of course a figment of the human imagination, but he also makes the point that in pre-modern times people described being visited by angels and saints in scenarios similar to alien abductions. Aliens weren’t part of shared culture until recently. Experiments show that stimulations to the temporal lobe of the brain can cause people to believe that they’re being visited by supernatural creatures. Thank you for coming to my TedX Talk. I agree with Josh, if aliens had visited wouldn’t we have proof? Also no one from the past who hadn’t seen scifi shows would imagine that scenario where aliens are us. And why don’t aliens look like lizards or birds or something? Why do they always look like freaky fetuses? (I stole that idea from Carl Sagan.)

Her outfits though.



Also Busy went through Josh’s tweets, found one where he wished there were more benches in LA, so she made it happen for him on her set.