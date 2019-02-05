Anna Kendrick hospitalized in Atlanta for kidney stones: ‘I was terrified’

Anna Kendrick had a rough end to her January. She tweeted last week that she had just been hospitalized for kidney stones. Kidney stones are bits of minerals and salt that form into hard ‘stones’ inside the kidneys and work their way out in what I’ve been told is a pain on par with childbirth. What was noteworthy about Anna’s medical condition was not that she got kidney stones, 1 in 10 people will in their lifetime, but that she took the time to thank the doctors and nurses who treated her. And Anna articulated a very common problem, especially among women, that we ignore pain.

On Friday, Anna tweeted the following thread:

This was very sweet of Anna. My pediatrician said after Jimmy Kimmel publicly thanked his son’s medical team it was appreciated because nurses and other medical staff deserve the same amount of credit as doctors. Anna wants to acknowledge how they made her feel comfortable and heard. And that’s what got to me the most about her tweets. I can’t count the times I’ve denied myself medical attention because I was so worried I would upset the medical personal if it wasn’t something serious. Like, I don’t deserve to be there unless I’m holding a severed limb in my hand. If we should err on the side of caution for anything, it should be our health.

Anna is set to star opposite Toni Collette in a Sci Fi thriller called Stowaway. The story is not entirely unique – a mission to Mars experiences life threatening problems – but it pits Toni and Anna against each other and that intrigues me. I’ll bet they play off each other really well. Then again, I thought Anna and Blake Lively played beautifully off each other in A Simple Favor but it wasn’t enough to save the film.

7 Responses to “Anna Kendrick hospitalized in Atlanta for kidney stones: ‘I was terrified’”

  1. Janey says:
    February 5, 2019 at 7:12 am

    I really think Anna is great (and hilarious). Its nice she thanked everyone in this way and brought attention to how people think a medical professionals time and attention is somehow more important than our own. I also thought the same about ‘not bothering’ GPs, nurses etc until I had a disabled son, now they earn their money!

    Reply
  2. Erinn says:
    February 5, 2019 at 7:20 am

    Kidney stones ARE terrifying. You pretty much just jump to “oh god, am I dying” if they’re bad enough.

    Reply
    • Birdix says:
      February 5, 2019 at 7:56 am

      I had a big one a week after giving birth—it was more painful. And to Hecate’s point, when I went to the ER, the smug dude doing the ultrasound told me it was probably gas (and then screwed up and missed it on the ultrasound). Came back to the ER a few days later again in searing pain, only then did they find it and take me straight to the OR for a stent.

      Reply
  3. CharliePenn says:
    February 5, 2019 at 7:40 am

    So, what’s with this new thing where every statement needs to start with the word “so”?! It’s actually sooooo annoying.

    So, I have never had a kidney stone but have a close friend with chronic kidney stones and I hate it for her. It’s extremely painful. I hope I never have one!

    So, I know what she means about how women are urged to swallow pain. How many times have women heard “oh you shouldn’t be in pain”, when you clearly ARE in pain?! For example my ovulation is debilitatingly painful every other month. I was told that I “shouldn’t” be in that much pain that often. Well guess what, doc? I AM in that much pain!

    So…

    Reply
  4. Other Renee says:
    February 5, 2019 at 7:43 am

    Poor Anna. I’ve had them twice. One of those times the stone was so big I needed surgery to remove it. The pain was so bad that if I’d had a knife in my hand, I’d have done away with myself. After the second incident, they did a 24-hour urinalysis (you collect a day’s pee in a special container and it’s sent for testing) and determined that it happened because I wasn’t drinking enough water!! So yeah, I repeat, poor Anna!

    Reply
  5. CooCooCatchoo says:
    February 5, 2019 at 7:52 am

    Kidney stones are no parade down Main Street. I thought I might be having appendicitis, which is the only reason I went to the doctor. But I worried it was going to be nothing and that I’d be wasting their time. Last December, I let what I thought was just a bad sinus infection go until I literally couldn’t get out of bed one morning. Turns out I had pneumonia. I tend to wait until I can’t stand it anymore, because I’m “the mom” and feel like my household would fall apart if I wasn’t here to orchestrate everything.

    Reply
  6. Jay says:
    February 5, 2019 at 8:14 am

    I’ve had three. My last one I had two rounds of pain from the peristalsis while driving between two courthouses I had to be at. Not fun.

    Reply

