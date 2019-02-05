Anna Kendrick hospitalized in Atlanta for kidney stones: ‘I was terrified’

Anna Kendrick had a rough end to her January. She tweeted last week that she had just been hospitalized for kidney stones. Kidney stones are bits of minerals and salt that form into hard ‘stones’ inside the kidneys and work their way out in what I’ve been told is a pain on par with childbirth. What was noteworthy about Anna’s medical condition was not that she got kidney stones, 1 in 10 people will in their lifetime, but that she took the time to thank the doctors and nurses who treated her. And Anna articulated a very common problem, especially among women, that we ignore pain.

On Friday, Anna tweeted the following thread:

So, I need to give a shout out to the Atlanta doctors and nurses who helped me through my first experience with kidney stones when I was at my most vulnerable and terrified. Especially the truly wonderful ladies: Renee, Sandra, Muriel, Beverly, Ashley, Nina, Callie, and… — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) February 1, 2019

…the young woman whose name started with “L”?? I can’t remember… in fairness, you were one of the people giving me the heavy shit right before I went under… but you laughed at my tired ass “If I die, clear my search history” joke and I appreciate that. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) February 1, 2019

I was worried that my pain would turn out to be “nothing serious” or something that I should have been able to fight through. I’m so grateful to these women. Even if we only interacted for a moment, know that the attention and kindness you give your patients is so appreciated.🧡 — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) February 1, 2019

This was very sweet of Anna. My pediatrician said after Jimmy Kimmel publicly thanked his son’s medical team it was appreciated because nurses and other medical staff deserve the same amount of credit as doctors. Anna wants to acknowledge how they made her feel comfortable and heard. And that’s what got to me the most about her tweets. I can’t count the times I’ve denied myself medical attention because I was so worried I would upset the medical personal if it wasn’t something serious. Like, I don’t deserve to be there unless I’m holding a severed limb in my hand. If we should err on the side of caution for anything, it should be our health.

Anna is set to star opposite Toni Collette in a Sci Fi thriller called Stowaway. The story is not entirely unique – a mission to Mars experiences life threatening problems – but it pits Toni and Anna against each other and that intrigues me. I’ll bet they play off each other really well. Then again, I thought Anna and Blake Lively played beautifully off each other in A Simple Favor but it wasn’t enough to save the film.