Anna Kendrick hospitalized in Atlanta for kidney stones: ‘I was terrified’

Anna Kendrick had a rough end to her January. She tweeted last week that she had just been hospitalized for kidney stones. Kidney stones are bits of minerals and salt that form into hard ‘stones’ inside the kidneys and work their way out in what I’ve been told is a pain on par with childbirth. What was noteworthy about Anna’s medical condition was not that she got kidney stones, 1 in 10 people will in their lifetime, but that she took the time to thank the doctors and nurses who treated her. And Anna articulated a very common problem, especially among women, that we ignore pain.
On Friday, Anna tweeted the following thread:
So, I need to give a shout out to the Atlanta doctors and nurses who helped me through my first experience with kidney stones when I was at my most vulnerable and terrified. Especially the truly wonderful ladies: Renee, Sandra, Muriel, Beverly, Ashley, Nina, Callie, and…
…the young woman whose name started with “L”?? I can’t remember… in fairness, you were one of the people giving me the heavy shit right before I went under… but you laughed at my tired ass “If I die, clear my search history” joke and I appreciate that.
I was worried that my pain would turn out to be “nothing serious” or something that I should have been able to fight through. I’m so grateful to these women. Even if we only interacted for a moment, know that the attention and kindness you give your patients is so appreciated.🧡
This was very sweet of Anna. My pediatrician said after Jimmy Kimmel publicly thanked his son’s medical team it was appreciated because nurses and other medical staff deserve the same amount of credit as doctors. Anna wants to acknowledge how they made her feel comfortable and heard. And that’s what got to me the most about her tweets. I can’t count the times I’ve denied myself medical attention because I was so worried I would upset the medical personal if it wasn’t something serious. Like, I don’t deserve to be there unless I’m holding a severed limb in my hand. If we should err on the side of caution for anything, it should be our health.
Anna is set to star opposite Toni Collette in a Sci Fi thriller called Stowaway. The story is not entirely unique – a mission to Mars experiences life threatening problems – but it pits Toni and Anna against each other and that intrigues me. I’ll bet they play off each other really well. Then again, I thought Anna and Blake Lively played beautifully off each other in A Simple Favor but it wasn’t enough to save the film.
I really think Anna is great (and hilarious). Its nice she thanked everyone in this way and brought attention to how people think a medical professionals time and attention is somehow more important than our own. I also thought the same about ‘not bothering’ GPs, nurses etc until I had a disabled son, now they earn their money!
Kidney stones ARE terrifying. You pretty much just jump to “oh god, am I dying” if they’re bad enough.
I had a big one a week after giving birth—it was more painful. And to Hecate’s point, when I went to the ER, the smug dude doing the ultrasound told me it was probably gas (and then screwed up and missed it on the ultrasound). Came back to the ER a few days later again in searing pain, only then did they find it and take me straight to the OR for a stent.
So, I have never had a kidney stone but have a close friend with chronic kidney stones and I hate it for her. It’s extremely painful. I hope I never have one!
So, I know what she means about how women are urged to swallow pain. How many times have women heard “oh you shouldn’t be in pain”, when you clearly ARE in pain?! For example my ovulation is debilitatingly painful every other month. I was told that I “shouldn’t” be in that much pain that often. Well guess what, doc? I AM in that much pain!
Poor Anna. I’ve had them twice. One of those times the stone was so big I needed surgery to remove it. The pain was so bad that if I’d had a knife in my hand, I’d have done away with myself. After the second incident, they did a 24-hour urinalysis (you collect a day’s pee in a special container and it’s sent for testing) and determined that it happened because I wasn’t drinking enough water!! So yeah, I repeat, poor Anna!
Kidney stones are no parade down Main Street. I thought I might be having appendicitis, which is the only reason I went to the doctor. But I worried it was going to be nothing and that I’d be wasting their time. Last December, I let what I thought was just a bad sinus infection go until I literally couldn’t get out of bed one morning. Turns out I had pneumonia. I tend to wait until I can’t stand it anymore, because I’m “the mom” and feel like my household would fall apart if I wasn’t here to orchestrate everything.
I’ve had three. My last one I had two rounds of pain from the peristalsis while driving between two courthouses I had to be at. Not fun.