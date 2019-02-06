Alec & Hilaria Baldwin are already talking about having a fifth & sixth kid

Last May, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their fourth child together, a boy they named Romeo Alejandro. Romeo is Alec’s fifth child overall, including Ireland Baldwin. But Alec and Hilaria just can’t stop having babies – Romeo was their fourth kid in FIVE years. Hilaria just won’t give her lady bits a break. And what’s worse is that Hilaria still wants more kids. I’m sorry, but I can’t. Alec is 60 damn years old. It’s irresponsible to have all these kids with a man that age.
He’s a doting dad to four young children with his second wife Hilaria. But Alec Baldwin isn’t done adding to his family just yet. The actor, 60, who also has an adult daughter from his first marriage to Kim Basinger, told Ellen DeGeneres that Hilaria wants another girl.
The 30 Rock star and the yoga instructor share one daughter Carmen, five, and three boys – Rafael, three, Leonardo, two, and eight-month-old Romeo. He joked with the comedienne that at one time, the couple had 11 strollers at home.
Hilaria joined her famous husband on the daytime chat show for a game of Heart to Heart, Cheek to Cheek and confirmed that she’s keen to get pregnant again. Hilaria explained: ‘When I told Carmen I was pregnant with another boy, she came to me and said, ‘Mommy, how about you have another girl then you can have another boy?’ And I told her it doesn’t work that way.’
When Ellen asked what would happen if the next baby isn’t a girl, Hilaria replied: ‘I would keep on trying… I’m serious.’
Ugh. It’s been eight months since she gave birth – I’m absolutely shocked that Hilaria isn’t already pregnant. Maybe she is and she and Alec are just “teasing” the fifth pregnancy. And now we know – if they get yet another boy, Hilaria will get pregnant for a sixth time, all to get another daughter. The Baldwin-Duggars, I swear to God.
So my day is going GREAT…how’s yours??? 😬 The nanny and I just walked the kids to the park. Took us like 40 min as they were all fighting about who was gonna hold my hands. I usually can be silly enough to change their moods, but today when we arrived, I just sat down as they all continued to scream….while our nanny laughed and documented this gem of a moment for me (love her 😂❤️😂). Thank goodness I have a sense of humor, I mean…it was so extreme that you just have to laugh. By the way, they are all playing “mommy and baby and cousin” now…Leo is the cousin 🤔😂. PARENTHOOD!!!!
I saw her on Ellen, she is very charismatic and gorgeous!!
When people keep having one kid after another – and especially when they keep trying to have one of a certain gender – I wonder if they think the children they already have are not good enough. As if some kind of void needs to be filled. Don’t they realize that kids sometimes also want to have the focus of the parents on them alone? How do you do that with a whole group of children at home?
I came from a large family and never felt like I got one-on-one attention. I’ve felt happy that I’ve been able to give that to my two kids.
I have five, the last birth being twins. I don’t think the number matters if you have the means to provide for the children. I think Alec is a tad old to keep adding on. Not that many shopping days to Xmas. Hopefully, he will be around for a long time to nurture his kids. I agree about the gender. Drives me crazy someone just keeps getting pregnant to get that girl/boy….a Kate Hudson thing. Whatever, their kids are adorable.
Those kids in the last pic all look so much like their dad.
I heard an interview with him a few years ago talking about what was missing from his life, and that he wanted to meet someone with whom he could raise a family. I think he’s into this as much as she is, especially since he comes from a large family.
“Irresponsible” was my thought as well, Kaiser.
I agree that it’s irresponsible for a man to be having this many young children at 60. He can take care of them financially for the rest of their lives, sure, but he likely won’t live to be in their lives as long as they deserve.
Yeah, that was the point I was trying to make above. I knew a lawyer who started his family after 50. It took its toll on he and his sons. Later on, he seemed more like a grandpa. I agree with you @Case, that it isn’t really fair to the kids. Not trying to be negative, hope he lives a long time and is there for the family.
I mean, the header pic kinda says it all, doesn’t it.