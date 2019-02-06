Alec & Hilaria Baldwin are already talking about having a fifth & sixth kid

Last May, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their fourth child together, a boy they named Romeo Alejandro. Romeo is Alec’s fifth child overall, including Ireland Baldwin. But Alec and Hilaria just can’t stop having babies – Romeo was their fourth kid in FIVE years. Hilaria just won’t give her lady bits a break. And what’s worse is that Hilaria still wants more kids. I’m sorry, but I can’t. Alec is 60 damn years old. It’s irresponsible to have all these kids with a man that age.

He’s a doting dad to four young children with his second wife Hilaria. But Alec Baldwin isn’t done adding to his family just yet. The actor, 60, who also has an adult daughter from his first marriage to Kim Basinger, told Ellen DeGeneres that Hilaria wants another girl.

The 30 Rock star and the yoga instructor share one daughter Carmen, five, and three boys – Rafael, three, Leonardo, two, and eight-month-old Romeo. He joked with the comedienne that at one time, the couple had 11 strollers at home.

Hilaria joined her famous husband on the daytime chat show for a game of Heart to Heart, Cheek to Cheek and confirmed that she’s keen to get pregnant again. Hilaria explained: ‘When I told Carmen I was pregnant with another boy, she came to me and said, ‘Mommy, how about you have another girl then you can have another boy?’ And I told her it doesn’t work that way.’

When Ellen asked what would happen if the next baby isn’t a girl, Hilaria replied: ‘I would keep on trying… I’m serious.’