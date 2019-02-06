Alex Rodriguez on Jennifer Lopez: ‘Where this road will take us next is unknown’

Alex Rodriquez and Jennifer Lopez just celebrated their second anniversary as a couple. We know this because they blasted their heartfelt messages to each other across social media. Jennifer posted hers, along with several photos, to Instagram on Monday. Not to be outdone, A-Rod posted his own photoset along with a very sweet message to Jennifer to his Instagram:
Macha 13, I can’t believe it’s been two years. Only 730 days, which have flown by, but it feels like we have been together forever. We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words. . From baseball games, to traveling across the world to shows in Vegas. We have done it all together and every moment with you is cherished. Where this road will take us next is unknown but there is no one else I would rather have by my side. The journey is just beginning and I am excited for what’s ahead. . Macha, your hard work is unmatched. Your relentless drive and determination push me to be a better man each and every day. . Like you there is none other. Words will never do justice to what the last two years have meant to me. Thank you for always being you, for your unwavering support and unconditional love.❤️ . Te amo mucho, Lola. . – Macho 13 @jlo
Do we know why A-Rod calls Jennifer Macha 13? I know his Yankees number was 13 but the most I can get on Macha is that it is the feminine form of Macho, according to Urban Dictionary. It’s cute, I like the name and I love when people have nicknames for each other, I just wanted to know the story behind it.
I love J-Rod. I hope to heaven they don’t do each other dirty because I want them together forever. As you could probably tell in my intro, I am neither romantic nor particularly vocal about my feelings. So, I live vicariously through those that are. I’m not being sarcastic, either. I truly think they are good together. Neither one of them lives life subtly and it’s glorious to watch how well matched they are.
A lot of people thought A-Rod would propose for their anniversary, but he made it clear in his caption that’s not happening, at least for now. Personally, I don’t hold an opinion on whether they should get married or not. They are busy in their respective careers and have families, who, fortunately, seem to get along well. Being married may not be conducive to their lives. Or maybe they’re gun shy and feel more secure without the marriage license. Whatever their deal is, it’s working. If they do decide to marry, though, I’ll bet we are in for a Nick Jonas/Priyanka Chopra situation. I’m guessing 13 weddings with each one bigger than the last. And I already know the fantasy themed wedding will be my favorite… because of the centaurs.
BTW, I saw Jennifer’s Second Act last month. It was just okay but many of the performances were enjoyable. But the clothing in the film – OMG. Talk about wardrobe pr0n!
Photo credit: Instagram and WENN Photos
