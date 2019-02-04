Jennifer Lopez posted a sweet tribute to Alex Rodriguez on their 2nd anniversary



A reader question we answered this week on our Gossip With Celebitchy podcast was which celebrity celebrities couples we hope stay together and which celebrity couples we miss. Kaiser hopes Pink and Carey Hart stick it out, and I don’t want Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard to break up. I also waxed nostalgic for Kate Hudson’s relationships 10 years ago, when she dated Lance Armstrong during the summer of 2008 and then went on to date Alex Rodriguez – after A. Rod dated Madonna. Remember that? I also remember a celebrity madame revealing that A. Rod was one of her best customers. (I didn’t mention that, but we did talk about the painting of himself as a centaur that A. Rod has over his bed.) I’m not saying that people don’t change or that Alex isn’t devoted to Jennifer Lopez, just that I remember his history and it’s sketchy. For now he’s with Jennifer Lopez, they’re glorious together, but I’m cynical about them. They’ve been together two years so far though, which is longer than many of us thought they would last. We know they’re at the two year mark because J.Lo posted to Instagram about it. The post below is a slideshow with lots of photos of him and a really sweet caption about what he means to her.

I know I wrote all that about A. Rod’s history and I could write something similar but not as incriminating about Jennifer, but I like them! This is sweet and she describes the new-in-love feeling so well. I don’t want them to get married as I think that would be foolish, but I want them to stay together for a decade at least. I know that’s unrealistic, but they’re just so infatuated with each other, and they’re so cute together. I still wouldn’t name them one of my favorite couples and I wouldn’t be too broken up about it if they split. Their enthusiasm is contagious though.

Although maybe J.Lo really isn’t in her right mind, you know?