Rita Moreno visited Trump’s tacky penthouse: ‘He mentioned the price of everything’



I love Rita Moreno and so enjoy her interviews. She is a living legend at 87 and is definite goals. Rita was on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote One Day At a Time on Netflix. Jimmy fangirled over her and told her that the West Side Story album played on a loop at his house when he was growing up. Rita talked about that, about a cover shoot she did for Time in 1954 (Jimmy had a copy of the magazine!) and about The Electric Company. That was a staple of my childhood! She even did the “Hey You Guys” line and said that teachers were annoyed by that back in the 70s. My favorite story was the one she told about visiting Trump’s penthouse with her husband for a political event for Mario Cuomo. Mario Cuomo was the governor of New York from 1983 to 1994 (I’ve seen him speak!) so I’m assuming this story takes place in the late 80s/early 90s. Sadly Rita’s husband, Dr. Leonard Gordon, passed in 2010 at the age of 90. Rita described how tacky Trump’s penthouse was, and said that he also insisted on telling them the price of everything.

Her conditions for her One Day At a Time character

I said that there is one condition. I said ‘I know she’s an older woman, I know she’s a grandma, but she has to be sexual’ and they loved it. I mean, what is this, chopped liver? Did you ever meet Donald Trump?

We were invited for a cocktail party that was honoring Governor Cuomo at the time. My husband and I. We went up to his penthouse. What a shocking experience. First of all everything was gold. Like new rich people. But the thing that really amazed me was the friezes on the ceiling like Michelangelo. They had those in his apartment! Was it him with his finger almost touching God’s?

Well, here’s my finger [raises middle finger] He told us the price of everything. He took us around. He mentioned the price of everything. I thought ‘Gee that’s so lowbrow.’ It was astonishing. He hasn’t changed.

If you haven’t seen photos from inside Trump’s penthouse here’s a link. It’s so tacky it would embarrass Liberace. Just looking at the photos makes me sick to my stomach. Let’s focus on Rita Moreno though and how awesome she is. I said on our podcast that Lady Gaga should homage Rita Moreno at the Oscars, but Kaiser thinks she’s going to do Marilyn Monroe. (Kaiser is right I’m sure.) Remember last year at the Oscars when Rita wore the exact same dress that she wore in 1962 when she won the supporting actress Oscar for West Side Story? This is why I’m hesitant to Marie Kondo my clothing, on the ridiculous off chance that I could still fit into something and want to wear it to an event 50 years later.

