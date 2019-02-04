Jussie Smollett: I ‘have been 100% factual and consistent on every level’

On Friday, Jussie Smollett canceled a meet-and-greet session ahead of his appearance at the Troubadour. The reason for the cancellation? Security issues. Which I understand – the more we find out about the attack on Jussie Smollett last week, the more convinced I am that he was absolutely targeted by two men (at least two men) who were basically stalking him and keeping tabs on his movements. Even beyond the heinous attack, it must be profoundly unsettling for Jussie to realize how they found him. Anyway, on Friday, Jussie also released his own personal statement about the attack. This came a day after his family released their statement.

“Let me start by saying that I’m OK,” Smollett began in his statement to ESSENCE. “My body is strong but my soul is stronger. More importantly I want to say thank you. The outpouring of love and support from my village has meant more than I will ever be able to truly put into words.” “I am working with authorities and have been 100% factual and consistent on every level. Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served. ” “As my family stated, these types of cowardly attacks are happening to my sisters, brothers and non-gender conforming siblings daily. I am not and should not be looked upon as an isolated incident. We will talk soon and I will address all details of this horrific incident, but I need a moment to process,” he concluded. “Most importantly, during times of trauma, grief and pain, there is still a responsibility to lead with love. It’s all I know. And that can’t be kicked out of me.” “With Love, respect & honor…Jussie.”

[Statement via Essence]

I like that Jussie and his family aren’t being quiet about how his actions or words are being misrepresented. As I said last week, the MAGA people were always going to try to muddy the waters and come up with some convoluted explanation for why he could be lying about this or that. Speaking of, TMZ did an update on some of the shady reporting they’ve done on this case, and they now say that Jussie simply didn’t want to turn over his phone (not his phone records) to the police when they “informally asked” him for it. He says he was never asked to turn over his phone records, and sources close to him say that Jussie will for-sure turn over the records to verify that he was on the phone with his manager at the time of the attack. TMZ’s sources also wanted to clarify that the assailants were NOT wearing MAGA hats, they just said something about it being “MAGA country.” As for the issue of the noose – Jussie left it on his neck to preserve the evidence.