Rami Malek: ‘My heart goes out to’ Bryan Singer’s alleged victims, ‘it’s awful’

I really have been through a JOURNEY of emotions with Rami Malek during this awards season. My feelings have gone from “yay, he’s the only person who should be saved from the garbage dump of a Bryan Singer film” to “stop yelling at Rami, he was attacked by Bryan Singer too” to “Wow, Rami really said the wrong thing about not being aware of the allegations against Bryan Singer” to “please don’t let Rami be the Oscar favorite.”

It’s not that I dislike Rami or want him to be canceled. There’s enough evidence out there to suggest that he didn’t have a say in Singer’s hiring to direct Bohemian Rhapsody, and Rami was a big part of why Singer was fired. But not having to take a public hit on Bryan Singer is not the same as wanting Rami to win the Best Actor Oscar. I’ve really changed my mind on that – a month ago, I was fine with it. But now? Lord, I do not want Rami to win. He’s still campaigning though, which explains his comments about Singer at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival:

On Singer’s alleged victims: “My heart goes out to anyone who has to live through anything like what I’ve heard and what is out there. It’s awful, it’s remarkable that this happens, I can appreciate so much what they’ve been through and how difficult this must be for them. In the light of the #MeToo era that this somehow seems to exist after that, it’s a horrible thing.” He doesn’t want to talk too much about Singer: Pivoting to his own experience with the director, the star said he found it difficult to talk about because he didn’t want to take away from the focus on Mercury and Queen, but said he doesn’t “want anyone to not feel like they can share their story…I’ve sat here and talked about how everyone deserves a voice and anyone who wants to talk about what happened with Bryan deserves to have their voice heard. In my situation with Bryan, it was not pleasant, not at all. And that’s about what I can say about it at this point.” He reminds people that Singer was fired: “For anyone who is seeking any solace in all of this, Bryan Singer was fired. Bryan Singer was fired, I don’t think that was something anyone saw coming but I think that had to happen and it did.”

[From The Hollywood Reporter]

“Being fired for causes unrelated to alleged criminal behavior” and having to face legal, criminal and long-standing career consequences for allegedly raping and molesting multiple men and boys are very different things. I understand what Rami is saying, that Singer was fired and that’s a good thing. But… that’s not all that we should expect or hope for, you know? That’s not justice. That’s not what justice looks like. As for “In the light of the #MeToo era that this somehow seems to exist after that”... dudes really think “Me Too” was a magic wand that got waved over Hollywood and now no one gets abused or raped or victimized or harassed, huh? *sigh* I miss the simplicity of just canceling Casey Affleck outright and not having all of this bloody nuance.