Rami Malek: ‘My heart goes out to’ Bryan Singer’s alleged victims, ‘it’s awful’

I really have been through a JOURNEY of emotions with Rami Malek during this awards season. My feelings have gone from “yay, he’s the only person who should be saved from the garbage dump of a Bryan Singer film” to “stop yelling at Rami, he was attacked by Bryan Singer too” to “Wow, Rami really said the wrong thing about not being aware of the allegations against Bryan Singer” to “please don’t let Rami be the Oscar favorite.”
It’s not that I dislike Rami or want him to be canceled. There’s enough evidence out there to suggest that he didn’t have a say in Singer’s hiring to direct Bohemian Rhapsody, and Rami was a big part of why Singer was fired. But not having to take a public hit on Bryan Singer is not the same as wanting Rami to win the Best Actor Oscar. I’ve really changed my mind on that – a month ago, I was fine with it. But now? Lord, I do not want Rami to win. He’s still campaigning though, which explains his comments about Singer at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival:
On Singer’s alleged victims: “My heart goes out to anyone who has to live through anything like what I’ve heard and what is out there. It’s awful, it’s remarkable that this happens, I can appreciate so much what they’ve been through and how difficult this must be for them. In the light of the #MeToo era that this somehow seems to exist after that, it’s a horrible thing.”
He doesn’t want to talk too much about Singer: Pivoting to his own experience with the director, the star said he found it difficult to talk about because he didn’t want to take away from the focus on Mercury and Queen, but said he doesn’t “want anyone to not feel like they can share their story…I’ve sat here and talked about how everyone deserves a voice and anyone who wants to talk about what happened with Bryan deserves to have their voice heard. In my situation with Bryan, it was not pleasant, not at all. And that’s about what I can say about it at this point.”
He reminds people that Singer was fired: “For anyone who is seeking any solace in all of this, Bryan Singer was fired. Bryan Singer was fired, I don’t think that was something anyone saw coming but I think that had to happen and it did.”
“Being fired for causes unrelated to alleged criminal behavior” and having to face legal, criminal and long-standing career consequences for allegedly raping and molesting multiple men and boys are very different things. I understand what Rami is saying, that Singer was fired and that’s a good thing. But… that’s not all that we should expect or hope for, you know? That’s not justice. That’s not what justice looks like. As for “In the light of the #MeToo era that this somehow seems to exist after that”... dudes really think “Me Too” was a magic wand that got waved over Hollywood and now no one gets abused or raped or victimized or harassed, huh? *sigh* I miss the simplicity of just canceling Casey Affleck outright and not having all of this bloody nuance.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I still want Rami to win. He was amazing. (Plus I love him so much on Mr Robot) That being said I will never pay another dime to see a Bryan Singer movie.
What is the point of a actor having all these ‘people’ on their payroll to look into these things before hand.
So that tells me someone did tell him about Singer and he did not care and now has to change his tune because he being called on it, which, he thinks that he is entitled to not have done.
Remi can win, lose, it doesn’t matter. He can just go away.
I honestly believe there are so many abusers in Hollywood (perhaps just rumours floating around, but most people can’t be sure if they’re true or not) that it’s often impossible for actors to avoid them.
If it’s not the director, it’s the producer. Or perhaps one of the executives. Or the acting star of the film has shady reputation from their past. Etc.
I DON’T want him to win, simply because he’s so thirsty for it. Too little too late. Go, Christian Bale!
This is the hazard of Oscar campaigns. I ranged from indifferent to kind of liking this guy…now I’d be overjoyed to never see his face again.
Interesting that they’re clearing now feeling he has to comment. Hmmmm. Boy it would have been meaningful if he had said something before his Oscar was at risk. Now I just rolled my eyes.
Oh and Singer got fired for work problems. If that hadn’t happened Malek and the others would have happily finished their film with an accused child rapist. End of story. And gross.
Something tells me Mia, he will go away.
I don’t see a ounce of growth in his career if he does win. A well deserved Oscar curse.
Well… at least he’s not pulling a Cate Blanchett.
I saw all the movies up for best actor and I must say that Christian Bale was outstanding. His range is amazing.
I dont get the hate towards Rami. People criticize him more because hes in a public forum, but sometimes I wonder if the same people who judge people here would do the same in their every day lives. And just because you know about certain allegations about someone doesn’t mean everyone knows. Sometimes you go through life minding your own business, not because you dont care but because you have other things to worry about.
He REALLY wants that Oscar.
Can we really blame actors for wanting to win the Oscars, the most respected award in their field?
I’ve seen an interview with Ian McKellen and he spoke about Oscar campaigning: How all actors have to do it, but they all feel embarrassed. I believe him.
Part of me feels like he can’t really say anything because of legal reasons. Maybe i’m stupid but I would assume that Bryan probably still has multiple law suits that are still on going and that there could be some sort of gag order put on the cast and crew by the studio…but who knows.I still want him to win since he is one few actors of color and one of middle eastern descent that has had/having success not falling into archetypal characters.
There are no current lawsuits, no gag orders. He’s tap dancing around because he literally could not be more THIRSTY for an Oscar, even at the expense of further legitimizing an accused child rapist. It’s gross, no other word for it.