Jussie Smollett’s family releases statement: ‘His story has never changed’

As we discussed yesterday, there are already people out there, saying that Jussie Smollett was lying or not telling the whole truth about being the victim of a violent hate crime in the early morning hours in Chicago. Even though it’s being widely reported that Chicago police have mostly tracked Jussie’s movements via street cameras and private security surveillance, and even though they released a grainy photo of the assailants, people are still questioning Jussie’s story. Two of the most popular searches on Twitter? “Jussie Smollett lie” and “Jussie Smollett hoax.” Well,Thursday afternoon, Jussie’s family released a statement:
“In the early hours of Tuesday morning, our beloved son and brother, Jussie, was the victim of a violent and unprovoked attack. We want to be clear, this was a racial and homophobic hate crime. Jussie has told the police everything from the very beginning. His story has never changed, and we are hopeful they will find these men and bring them to justice.”
“Our family thanks everyone for their prayers and the huge amount of love he has received. We are thankful to our village for your immense support during this trying time. We are so grateful that God saw him through this cowardly attack alive.
“Jussie is a warrior whose light cannot be dimmed. We want people to understand these targeted hate crimes are happening to our sisters, brothers and our gender non-conforming siblings, many who reside within the intersection of multiple identities, on a monthly, weekly, and sometimes even daily basis all across our country,” the family says. “Oftentimes ending fatally, these are inhumane acts of domestic terrorism and they should be treated as such. They will continue to occur until we hold each other accountable.”
“Hateful words lead to hateful actions. Radical love is the only solution, but passivity will be our downfall. We, as a family, will continue to work for love, equity and justice until it reigns supreme in our nation and all over the world.”
I believe the family. I believe Jussie. That’s one thing that this job has given me, and as I’ve had to sit here and write about #MeToo stories – I believe victims. That has become my necessary default position, always. Believe victims. Victims get the benefit of the doubt. Jussie says he was assaulted. I believe him. Jussie’s family says he told the cops everything and his story never changed. I believe him.
Jussie’s manager was on the phone with Jussie when he was attacked, and the manager, Brandon Z. Moore, has already given his statement to police. Moore says that he overheard the assailants say “MAGA country” and a racist slur. But… Jussie still refuses to turn over his phone, and Moore and Jussie have both refused to turn over their phone records to police. Which is weird. I believe Jussie, but it’s weird.
Confirmed with two Chicago PD sources that Jussie Smollett and his manager refused a request to turn over phone records to show Smollett's manager was on the phone with Jussie when the attack took place. Its not clear if Chicago PD will move to obtain records independently
I don’t understand why they think he’d lie about this? What he went through sounds horrific. What on earth would he have to gain by lying about it? (The phone thing is weird though. I don’t really get that part of it. But I’m not going to not believe him just based on that. The poor man already had enough Maga fans ready to declare him a liar before any detail like that was even released.)
There may be other phone calls, completely unrelated to the attack, that they don’t want the police to see. I have no idea what but it’s all I can imagine.
The cops will get the phone records. I practice in cook county and get phone records that cops have subpoenaed all the time. I believe Jussie no question.
I feel like his credibility is being questioned because he won’t turn over his phone. Why make this public? What’s the motive here? To get him to turn over his phone? I’m sure there are other ways they can get records. If I was a celebrity I wouldn’t trust the police with my phone either. All it takes is for someone to “leak” pictures or text messages to TMZ trying to discredit him in any way.
exactly this. He knows the stakes. he knows what they will do with his phone, and it won’t be anything to help him. Best they just get the records
There was lots of talk of him faking this before it came out that he wouldn’t turn over his phone. The police can get the records from the phone company without his actual phone. I wouldn’t give my phone up either, lots of people put their whole lives in their phones, he’s not a criminal. Maybe there are things he would rather the cops didn’t dig through, personal things. I wouldn’t trust the cops with it because guaranteed all the info from his phone would be online like a day after if he gave it up.
All of this. He’s a celebrity who is probably extremely protective of his privacy. I completely get it. I’d be the same way and hell no I wouldn’t turn my phone over to police.
His credibility is definitely being questioned because of the phone thing. I feel like even purportedly objective news stories have made this implication and it’s pretty scary. My heart goes out to him.
TMZ have their tentacles everywhere. You just know they have someone in the Chicago Police Dept ready to leak information. They have no shame
I wouldn’t give the cops my phone either, even if I was completely innocent. I’d be mad, because it would feel like they weren’t focusing their efforts on finding who committed the crime.
I was thinking that maybe the police were trying to put together a timeline. For example, if those men on the security footage were there at midnight, and Jussie’s phone shows he was talking on it 90 minutes earlier / later and for X amount of time, then it might help establish who was where and when.
I personally don’t see why he HAS to turn over his phone, I wouldn’t either…especially not with buzzards like TMZ hovering around. The police can just subpoena for the records, if they really need them.
What do they even need the phone records for? It’s not like that will help the police find out who did it any faster?
And why do Jussie OR the manager need to prove they were on the phone in the first place? This isn’t weird on their parts but super sketchy by the police. Though I’m not even sure it’s on the police. It’s on the people thinking this is a detail worth reporting over and over again. This is how you construct a storyline.
Let’s not fall for it and keep asking the real questions.
If they are going to use the manager as a witness for the prosecution, they need to prove that they were, in fact, on the phone or it will be challenged by the defendants.
But can’t they just use the manager’s phone to prove that? Can’t they look at Jussie’s phone records?
I think the phone is to provide hard evidence immediately, which is something they don’t really have and are trying to get. Smart not to turn it over. The line of questioning would go something like:
“So you were on the phone with Jussie at the time of the attack?”
“Yes”
“And you heard portions of the attack?”
“Yes”
“Then why didn’t you… (call the police, call him back, call someone who was staying in the vicinity, etc… )
Basically there’s no right answer here for either of them. And the manager obviously can’t prove the attacker was the same person who shouted racist shit, because the manager didn’t see. It would be a victim blaming mess.
I believe Jussie was attack and I don’t blame Him for not wanting to give his phone to the police How many times has tmz paid people to get information on celebrities. Look how those pictures of Rihanna were released by tmz they pay someone at the police station for the pictures. Jussie has a right to privacy and there no reason for the cops to have to take his phone for him they could just get the call logs for the phone company they don’t need to have his physical phone . To me seems like some people in Chicago pd don’t believe him and want to discredited Him
Total agree. I think if he gave up his phone, every bit of info from it would be on tmz the next day. I’m still mad they shared that picture of Rihanna was posted, that is something that should have remained private unless she wanted it released.
What I don’t understand is why are there people who think Jussie made this up? I have seen comments about how it was a hookup gone bad. If it was ( Just for the record I believe Jussie) why would he make up a elaborate story like this, which would attract so much attention ?
It is like people are hoping he is caught in a lie. It is so sad
Some people seem desperate not to believe him, which is so telling about how people view LGBTQ victims and particularly victims of colour. You lose nothing by believing him. If he’s lying? HE loses everything. His career would be over and he’d likely be charged with filing a false report. Even if people have doubts,it costs them nothing to show compassion. Let the investigators do their job.
Actually, now they are saying that police asked for his phone, he declined to hand it over, but is in the process of getting them phone records.
The people leading the accusations that he made this up are the likes of Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity; they will do anything to defend MAGAts.
Having worked extensively with police officers through my jobs in social work, I would NEVER NEVER give them my phone. I would also be hesitant to for them to have access to all my phone records. So I get Jussie.
I have nothing to hide as a private citizen, but I’ve seen their attitudes and the ways they operate first hand. I know they say there are some upstanding cops, but I didn’t meet a lot of them, honestly. Most of them were shady AF.
Well they need a warrant to get phone records due to supreme court ruling to protect a person’s privacy. Persons phone is private. I am glad he has stood his ground. Cops in Chicago have such a rep for racism and corruption.
If I were him. I wouldn’t give them my phone either. His pictures would be sold and put online in a heartbeat
You guys,
I am going to get skewered for this, but from the first second I heard this story, I thought it was a hoax. To provide some background, I have a degree in Women’s Studies, so I am an ally, and I almost always believe survivors, but I am also familiar with a number of hoaxes, and this one seemed like that to me from the get go.
Why? What’s the motivation? Why would a successful actor on a hit tv show risk getting caught in a lie that could destroy his career?
So your theory is that he broke his own rib? You also think that he somehow convinced his manager to go along with this “hoax”? Did George Soros to put him up to it or..?
Sorry but that makes ZERO sense to me.
I know, it doesn’t make sense to me either, but I think he made it up. If he didn’t, I will be the first to apologize.
Okay, let me explain my thought process a little more.
When I first read the story, it struck me as very similar to a hoax that happened at my college, while I was there. In this particular hoax, a woman that I knew, said that she was assaulted by two male students while she was walking home from class. She said that the two boys, who were wearing anti-feminist shirts, pushed her, called her a feminazi , grabbed the screen play that she was writing (feminist screen play) and taunted her over it.
It turned into a pretty big news story, and then it came out a couple of weeks later that she had completely made it up, never happened. I remember so many of my friends were devastated, because they were friends with her and emotionally invested. No one ever figured out why she did it, it didn’t make sense.
When I heard Jussie’s story, it struck me in the same way, it seemed too cliche to be true, the threw chemicals on him and beat him up and put a noose around his neck? It just struck me as fishy, like he was writing a bad story for English 101.
Then I heard that he KEPT THE NOOSE AROUND HIS NECK until the police arrived, almost an house later. Huh? Then he wouldn’t give over his phone? Then the police were unable to definitively capture video of the assailants, even though it was in a major city with cameras EVERYWHERE?
Again, if it turns out that they are able to find any corroborating evidence, I will apologize, but my gut keeps telling me that something is off.
To make my position clear, I would like to say that I completely believe Christine Blasey Ford, all the Cosby accusers, Weinstein’s accusers, Kobe Bryant’s accuser, etc.
I am a progressive liberal, and I am socially and politically active, I also have learned to trust my gut.
I really hope that he didn’t fabricate the story, and I hope that I am wrong, but for now, I really doubt his account.
The only thing is he told the police he was speaking with his manager at the time of the attack. If (Big if) Jussie made up this story and risk his career and reputation, why would his manager go along with a hoax? The manager would also risk losing everything(clients, reputation)
I’m not saying this Jussie’s story is true or not true. For the people saying “why would he do this” people do things for lots of reasons. Some people having a nervous breakdown makes up stories, just saying. IMO the story has holes in it, eg why walk in the dead of night when a threat was made on you recently? Why not call 911 right away, why wait for 40 minutes, i know I’ll get killed for saying this. I still am hoping he’s truthful and the people who did this is caught and punished.
Hi, BnA fan-
“For the people saying ‘why would he do this’ people do things for lots of reasons.”
“Why not call 911 right away, why wait for 40 minutes”
********************************************
Ok…so from your perspective, “people do things for a lot of reasons” is a suitable and believable explanation as to why a famous actor would make up a huge hoax.
Yet you question why he wouldn’t call the police right away. So why isn’t “people do things for a lot of reasons” a suitable answer to your question?
Maybe he didn’t call because he was scared they would come back.
Maybe he was in shock.
Maybe he didn’t know what to do.
I mean, come ON.
When I was punched in the face by a crazy guy, guess what my first reaction was?
NOTHING.
I was stunned. Then when I saw the blood, I started crying. It was my FRIEND who called for police and ambulance because I was too out-of-it to think straight.
I think maybe people watch too much TV. Real-life trauma doesn’t play out like an episode of CSI, guys.
but, but…Why would anyone do this to themselves??????? what a world we live in – a gay black man get beaten up, almost lynched, and because he doesnt want the police to take his phone and sell the contents to TMZ, people think he is lying….. what a f**king world…
I have seen someone light her night gown on fire to get a nurse fired. She was angry with the nurse and believe if she injured herself the nurse would be fired. People do strange things for revenge ect.
Weirdly enough i was 100% on board until yesterday, now I’m like 90/10 but due to TMZ’s video description. We all know TMZ isn’t the best with reporting, but can we talk about the video?? They stated yesterday that the video shows Jussie, then he leaves the camera for about 60 seconds, when he comes back there’s “street salt” on his shirt and a rope around his neck. Do we have more clarification on it and i just haven’t seen? To be brutally beaten and up walking back in 60 seconds is weird to me. But I’m guessing there must be a time hop somewhere? I believe him, but the video is throwing me off.
Lonnie, thank you.
I questioned the veracity of his account because much of it doesn’t make sense. He had already allegedly received racist and homophobic death threats. Despite this, he goes out ALONE, with no security, at 2 a.m., in bone-chilling cold, supposedly to get a sandwich. Why not call room service? Why go out alone at that time of night if he had already been threatened?
I think he was attacked on the street for some reason. But I don’t think it went down the way he claims it did.
I don’t understand how or why this is even a conversation.
Are they intimating that he put a noose around his own neck? Three bleach on himself? Beat the shit out of himself – to the point of needing to stay overnight in a hospital? What?
Also – so fing what if he didn’t want to give the police his phone. A few years ago I was sexually assaulted in the park while walking my dog – and frankly the most traumatic part wasn’t the encounter with the assailant, but dealing with the police afterwards.
So sorry you experienced that- the attack and the lack of support from the authorities who should have helped you. You deserve better. I hope you’re healing as well as possible.
Look I’m not famous and I’m not giving the cops my phone either. All my pictures, banking apps, work contacts, personal texts and emails? No way no how. Is that even a common thing to ask for if a victim of assault?
They want his phone/phone records for dirt to make his attack look like a “both sides” thing. Don’t blame Jussie for forcing them to get a warrant/subpoena.
His refusal doesn’t mean he’s lying. Or that his manager is.
Cops like to see if you have any kind of pics, texts, or links on the net that they can use against you. Especially if you are a minority or a woman. And you have the audacity to make a claim against a white perp or a cop even.
Never give them a thing. Always have witnesses or legal rep. Been there.
I would not in a million years turn over my phone, and even more if I was a black man living in America. Not weird at all.
Why do people, especially those who are not otherwise involved, shame and doubt the victims?
It reminds me of the crazy HOAXERs that believe school shootings don’t really happen and then harass the families.
I can’t imagine going through so much suffering and pain AND then having people doubt you and call you a liar on top of it. Just terrible.
They seem to be leaning toward the theory that this was a hookup gone bad. I think they want the phone to see if there was any Grinder activity- and so what if there was? It doesn’t lessen the attack itself. But i can see why he wouldn’t surrender the phone cause you know the next day the headline would be Jussie’s Grinder date gone bad or some such shit.