Duchess Meghan wore a vintage William coat for a snowy trip to Bristol

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Bristol, England for a day full of activities on Friday. It was snowing in Bristol hours before they even arrived, but they didn’t cancel anything, not even their “walkabout” upon their arrival. Judging from what the royal reporters said on Twitter, it sounds like they were only a little bit late because of the snow, but they still greeted people and did some kind of snowy, truncated walkabout and Meghan is on camera telling people to go inside and get warm and have a cup of tea.
For this day of events, Meghan dressed warmly for a change! I like to think that Prince Harry wouldn’t let her out of the house without her boots and a good coat. Meghan wore an Oscar de la Renta dress – which you really can’t see that well, but involves a horse print – and a vintage William coat. She looks warm, and I’m a little bit surprised that she decided to wear her hair down! She knew it was snowing! I wonder if a royal woman has ever done a pre-scheduled event in snowy, wintery conditions while wearing a warm wool hat, ear muffs and ten scarves. Anyway, from what I can see of the vintage coat, it’s cute? I like that she’s phasing in some vintage, but this looks like a lot of her stuff – a dark color, a simple silhouette, not covered in buttons.
Also: Meg’s skin is crazy!! In wintery, snowy conditions, my skin is dry AF and itchy, but look at her – she’s glowing. (She’s probably too warm because Harry made her wear a coat, lol.)
Meg and Harry talking to the little ski-gear-clad babies is maybe the cutest thing I’ve ever seen.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I think she’s someone who wears makeup okay, but she genuinely looks best when it’s minimal. She’s so pretty here.
Totally agree. She is so stunning and looks best when she is more natural, less make-up. Love her look here.
How dare Meghan tell people to go and have tea!!!!
Lovely pictures as always.
I’m looking at those kids and thinking they’re probably warm as it is; online forecast says it’s a wee bit above freezing in Bristol. As a kid here in Canada I’d wear a suit like that when it was 10 below or we had 2 feet of snow on the ground. No tea required for those adorable munchkins, hahaha.
Meghan herself looks great, though I hope those suede boots didn’t get ruined in the wet snow.
This is England they shut the airport with 1/2 inch of snow lol. They were saying on the news last night get home by 9p it did snow in some parts and it stuck but nothing like Canada/NY/Chicago snow or cold.
I live in Bristol and fair play to them for still going ahead. We have 9 inches of snow on the road which is unheard of here. Nearly all schools are closed, the airport is shut and buses have been disrupted. We are just not used to it in this country and as someone else mentioned half an inch will easily close us down lol
The first thing I saw were her boots and his shoes, both are wearing suede! When I moved to England from southern spain I ruined a pair of boots doing this…Never again … She surely knows better than me, having liced un Canadá.
They both look amazing.
@Sarahf 9 inches? Wow, that is a lot for Bristol (I think that’s over 20cm)…I’ve been there a few times and I remember once hearing that they were going to grit the streets because 2-3cm was expected, and I chuckled about it. But 20cm is definitely nothing to sneeze at when you’re not used to it.
As usual she looks lovely. The dress under the coat is quite pretty too.
This is her best dress since the wedding imo. I do not see any little detail wrong with the outfits, hair, make up. She does looks pregnant face wise its finally starting to show, v.cute
The dress is beautiful and looks like it could be altered to not be maternity quite easily.
I like the dress. It’s cute and fun.
She looks fantastic. I love those boots.
All the different videos on twitter from the event are adorable too.
Nice outing. Nice to see the crowds for Harry and Meghan, after the smear campaigns. The turnout proves a swath of the public doesn’t buy the garbage.
I like the outfit but I don’t like it for this occasion. I feel like she over dresses! I still think she needs a professional seasoned stylist.
She looks beautiful, happy, healthy and engaged which is what matters.
Is she supposed to wear jeans? She’s not over dressed at all.
No, not jeans. I stand by what I said. Thanks.
Apart from the heels this is what i wear most of the time. Flowy dress and a coat. My hair is always done and i wear little makeup. Like mascara and concealer. I am not overdressed it is my style and i love it. It is feminine yet my parts are covered up.
“Meghan wore an Oscar de la Renta dress – which you really can’t see that well”. I have to ask why she is wearing an expensive dress which is covered by a coat. I’m sure she’ll remove the coat at some point and someone will get to see the expensive designer dress but why couldn’t she have gone high street again? Its such a waste. The way things are in this country at the moment I think she could re-wear a dress which is hidden under a coat anyway.
Her skin looks amazing, she seems engaging and bright and her hair looks great. I’m just annoyed she spent a fortune on a dress we can’t even see.
The picture of the dress is all over Twitter.
She took the coat off inside. Pictures are of it everywhere
Listen – I lived in the UK for a year, and my skin was CRAZY – I was glowing because of the humidity. Now I’m back on the North American continent, and everything is itchy, cracking, and not even Vaseline helps
Try almond oil. And avoid heavy foundation, always go for light texture. You can mix oil in it. My sis is in Chicago and i saved her money and skin.
Thanks for the tip! Just read all about it and can’t wait to try it!
I was in UK for a couple of weeks a few December’s ago and my skin is usually dry and itchy here in Canada, even more so because if eczema, but over there is was super soft and moist.. I attributed it to a difference in the way the tap water is treated.
strange fashion sense
Gorgeous skin, gorgeous hair – lucky woman. Great coat and nice boots. That is all.
I LOVE LOVE LOVE that she parted her hair on the side!!! I think it is SO much more flattering!
Plus I think a side part is much prettier with her trademark messy bun (which I ALSO love and proudly sport more often than not!) I know it’s not fair, but everytime I see straight hair parted in the middle, I think of Gwyneth Paltrow’s God awful middle-parted, flat-ironed straw. I mean hair.
I love it too, wish she would stick with it.
I don’t think anyone that can pull off a middle part. Except Cher in the 70s.
She looks wonderful, happy and warm. I love those boots!
LOVE the boots. OMG. That is all
God that first picture looks straight out of a magazine, how does she do that??? I do think she overdresses for certain events though.
Nice to see them together! And BOOTS,
I want the boots.
And agree her hair looks amazing.
I live the grey coat and scarf on the woman in the background!
That’s Amy, I believe she Meghan PA.
The dress while beautiful was a little light for snowy weather. Pics on DailyFail
There’s video of Harry interacting with the nursery school kids that is adorable. He and Megan are going to be great parents.
Like the coat and boots-it looks toasty warm. And the dress inside is great to. She’s glowing and looks great
She looks beautiful.
Meghan is so pretty but she really needs a stylist, she is not succeeding in matching her clothes to the occasions and ends up over-dressed most of the time.
A heavy winter coat over a sheer, flouncy skirt looks a bit weird to me. She did the same thing on the day where she wore her hair in a top bun.
The coat is nice but the dress hanging below it ruins the look. I’m not keen on the dress at all. I just don’t like it and I would never have paid such a lot for it but everyone’s taste is different.