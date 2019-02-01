“Jeff Lewis & Gage broke up, Jeff Lewis is now a single father” links

Jeff Lewis & his partner Gage split up, probably because Jeff Lewis is an appalling and terrible human being. [Reality Tea]
Talking about needing a break from dating his baby-daddy over a radio show right after a break-up? What is Jeff thinking? That was so not woke enough on his part. The internet is forever, and he has a CHILD with this man. What about Gage and his mental health? Surely Jeff will be called a selfish, phony, irresponsible opportunist for this move? Surely Jeff is to blame for whatever? What an idiot.
Jeff is a brilliant real estate developer/interior designer. As a human being, he’s a wasteman. He has more issues than Vogue and would give Freud a run for his money in therapy. I’ve watched the show because the interior design is lovely, but the way he treats people is horrendous. I’m glad Gage left-I just hope Gage is prepared for how difficult co-parenting is going to be with a man like Jeff Lewis.
Does anyone know who Jeff Lewis is?
Ellen Page’s speech got me so emotional. She’s such a great person.
Jeff Lewis is one of those toxic Bravolebrities
Re; Pro-Choice Extremism
So, first of all… I don’t need to commit any crimes to protect my right to an abortion. Because abortion is LEGAL and it is my body. If I have to defend my body from someone choosing to commit a crime by assaulting or attempting to murder me for exercising my ENTIRELY LEGAL RIGHT TO AN ABORTION… that is STILL not a crime. That is self-defense.
Second of all, I don’t think I’m an “extremist”, but yeah I DO feel like I have a moral obligation to speak up and defend a woman’s right to choose. It disturbs me that law enforcement and the FBI do not feel a moral obligation to defend a woman’s right to seek an abortion… since, you know, once again, IT IS COMPLETELY LEGAL AND THEIR WHOLE JOB IS TO PROTECT PEOPLE AND UPHOLD THE LAW. Like, what are they even trying to say in that stupid briefing?
Swear to god… I’ve really just had as much as I can take of people pulling out “both sides” about every. single. issue. I don’t care about Neo-Nazi’s feelings on race. Hate is not a valid side, ever. Violence against women is not a valid side, ever. Homophobia and hate crimes are not a valid side, ever. Just STOP.
You guys, I’m Canadian and I’m f*cking terrified. I can’t even imagine being an American woman these days, let alone a WOC or LGBTQI+. Honestly… what is even happening in this world.
I gave up on Jeff years ago. Celine on the other hand… Celine I’m in your corner and that orange tan and stonewashed mc hammer mom jeans is not correct, my girl.
Jeff Lewis looks like a long lost Kardashian sibling.
Hmmm…..Jeff lost Zoila, Jenny and now Gage.
What’s the common denominator here? JEFF, wake up!
Don’t kid yourself. The FBI classifying the pro-choice movement as having “extremists” is part of the encroaching attacks on women’s rights. It’s just part of an ongoing effort to criminalize women’s control over their own bodies. It will honestly not shock me if I live to see Roe v Wade overturned in my lifetime, and a lot of very foolish conservative women will have to face the reality of the world they helped create.
LOVE Ellen Page ~ bravo!