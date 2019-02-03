Chrissy Teigen: ‘I think, in a way, we’ve forgotten what a regular body looks like’

Chrissy Teigen covers the latest issue of Good Housekeeping, basically to promote her personal brand – being Mrs. John Legend, being a “personality” and a cookbook author, etc. I know a lot of people are always going to support Chrissy no matter what, but as I’ve said before, she’s one of those people I can only take in small doses. I find her unbearably extra. Weirdly(or not), her extra-ness makes her a very good interview, because she spills her guts about everything and it’s interesting. You can read the full Good Housekeeping cover story here. Some highlights:

On being an introvert and a homebody: “It sounds weird to say, but I really am an introvert. Luna’s just two and a half now and bringing out so much of my personality that I was too anxious to share in the outside world before, so I get to be goofy; I get to be silly. We are all very much homebodies. I’m not the type to meet a friend for lunch; I’m only comfortable in my home.”

On fueling her body through food and fitness: “I think now I understand that food is so emotional for me, so I need to realize that if I put good things in my body, I’m probably going to have a better day the next day. Working out, to me, has never been about losing weight, it’s always been a mood thing, and it always, always helps my mood, so to be able to get back in that routine would be great.”

On learning body acceptance: “Every morning when I look at myself in the mirror, I’m like, “Oh my gosh, how did it get here? My baby was, like, four pounds and I gained, like, sixty pounds, and that seems off!”…But, you know, I think everyone’s body is just really different. That’s why, my posts of real mom sh-t, and wearing the diaper, and having that mesh thing, and real postpartum business? I think as important as it is for people to see me do that, it’s also really important for me.”

On accepting her body’s new normal: “I think, in a way, we’ve forgotten what a regular body looks like. There are people out there who are struggling and I’m struggling, and it’s okay to come to terms with that being okay, to realize that it’s gonna be a bit of a journey…It’s all about trying to be happy with myself. Because I’m not blind: I see my body, I see the difference in shape, I see that I gained weight. But I also see with those same eyes that I have a beautiful baby boy, and this little girl that’s relentless and amazing, and I am very happy…This is a new thing that I can change within my mind, that I don’t have to be swimsuit model anymore. I get to be a mommy, and I get to cook, and I get to meet incredible people, and I’m happy to be going through this transition.”