Cardi B: ‘We got an arrogant president & the racism right now has been reborn’

When Maroon 5 were announced as the Super Bowl Halftime act, the announcement landed with a thud. A whimper, not a bang. People searched for some kind of silver lining… “maybe Maroon 5 will ask some really great people to come out and collaborate,” they said. Allegedly, Maroon 5 did offer various artists a chance to do a cameo, and one of those artists was… Cardi B. At first, it seemed like Cardi might be down for it, but only if – LOL – she could her own slot of time, separate from Maroon 5. In the end, none of that happened. Now Cardi is talking about why it didn’t happen, and why she decided to do some performances around the Super Bowl but not actually take part in the Halftime show. Some highlights from her AP interview:

She turned down the Super Bowl offer right away: Cardi said that she had “mixed feelings” after she declined to take the stage at Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta. She said it was a hard decision since her husband, rapper Offset, loves to watch football, but she felt obligated to “stand behind” Colin Kaepernick because he “stood up” for minorities. “My husband, he loves football. His kids play football. It’s really hard for him. … He really wants to go to the Super Bowl, but he can’t go to the Super Bowl, because he’s got to stand for something. You have to sacrifice that. I got to sacrifice a lot of money to perform. But there’s a man who sacrificed his job for us, so we got to stand behind him.” She did perform on Saturday in Atlanta though: Last year, Cardi B said she wouldn’t take the Super Bowl stage until Kaepernick gets a job. With Kaepernick still without a team, she is standing by her words, but will perform at a downtown concert Saturday. She is hosting a party this week and will also appear in a Super Bowl commercial. “I hear people saying like ‘Oh, y’all are saying all this stuff about the Super Bowl, but you’re doing all these parties,’” she said. “And it’s like, well, if the NFL could benefit off from us, then I’m going to benefit off y’all. Y’all make the most money off our people. Why am I not going to take advantage of y’all and take money from y’all too? Because of y’all, we are getting these parties. OK, thank you.” On Trump & racism: “We got an arrogant president, and the racism right now has been reborn. They feel mighty brave nowadays. When Obama was around, I just feel like they were praying on the day when his eight years was over. A lot of jealousy. When they see (how) the choices they made due to racism has affected the country, that’s when things are going to start changing. Right now, they don’t want to accept that their decision has affected the country.”

[From Page Six]

I’ll admit it… I’m sort of down with how she explains her rationale for doing events around the Super Bowl, just not in concert with the NFL. Cardi cares about money, she cares about getting paid. She has principles, but she’s still going to find a way to make money. Would it be better if every single artist refused to participate in every single thing around the NFL and Super Bowl? Sure. But I also feel like that’s an unreasonable request or desire, and I also think that if we “demand” that of artists, what will happen is that all of the black artists will boycott and the Super Bowl will just look like a Trump rally.

Also: I love Cardi’s political analysis. “They feel mighty brave nowadays” and the promise of Deplorables learning their lesson… somebody tell Cardi that she needs to do a sit-down interview with Chris Hayes, because I think that would be magical.