Duchess Meghan might give birth to the Polo Baby at the Lindo Wing after all

We’re seeing the final months of the Duchess of Sussex’s pregnancy, and of course people are still obsessed with talking about real or alleged birthing plans and hospitals and possible names. For months now, we’ve heard that Meghan would probably not give birth at the posh Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s. The argument was that Meghan and Harry would probably already be at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, and so Frimley Park Hospital would be a much closer and more convenient choice. Plus, the argument was that Meghan didn’t want to “copy” Kate, or that this was some kind of “snub” of Kate. Except now it’s looking a bit more likely that Meghan is considering the Lindo Wing after all?

Staff at the Lindo Wing have been advised not to take holiday in the spring, sparking speculation the Duchess of Sussex plans to have their baby there. Contrary to reports the former American actress plans to give birth on the NHS, she may instead follow in the footsteps of the Duchess of Cambridge, who had her three children at the private maternity unit at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington. A source told the Telegraph: “Staff at the Lindo Wing have been asked not to take holiday in April. Everyone thinks it’s got something to do with the royal baby but no one is confirming anything.” Although Kensington Palace has only said the royal baby is due in the spring, six-month pregnant Meghan let slip during an engagement in Birkenhead that the baby is due at the end of April or early May. The £6,000-a-night Lindo wing offers a “five-star” birthing experience with expectant mothers accommodated in spacious private rooms with en-suite bathrooms.

[From The Telegraph]

I have a theory! My theory is that Meghan and Harry don’t know if the renovation on Frogmore will be done in time to have moved in ahead of the birth. So they’re making secondary plans to give birth in London, at the Lindo Wing, as a just-in-case plan. If they’ve moved to Windsor by the due date, no harm no foul. Also… how in the world does Meghan’s due date keep getting pushed back? I still say they’re fudging the due date publicly. Chica is due in late March or early April.

Last thing: Us Weekly claims that a doula has been making regular visits to Meghan, and that Meghan would like the doula there to assist with the birth.