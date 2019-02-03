Duchess Meghan might give birth to the Polo Baby at the Lindo Wing after all

We’re seeing the final months of the Duchess of Sussex’s pregnancy, and of course people are still obsessed with talking about real or alleged birthing plans and hospitals and possible names. For months now, we’ve heard that Meghan would probably not give birth at the posh Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s. The argument was that Meghan and Harry would probably already be at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, and so Frimley Park Hospital would be a much closer and more convenient choice. Plus, the argument was that Meghan didn’t want to “copy” Kate, or that this was some kind of “snub” of Kate. Except now it’s looking a bit more likely that Meghan is considering the Lindo Wing after all?
Staff at the Lindo Wing have been advised not to take holiday in the spring, sparking speculation the Duchess of Sussex plans to have their baby there. Contrary to reports the former American actress plans to give birth on the NHS, she may instead follow in the footsteps of the Duchess of Cambridge, who had her three children at the private maternity unit at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington.
A source told the Telegraph: “Staff at the Lindo Wing have been asked not to take holiday in April. Everyone thinks it’s got something to do with the royal baby but no one is confirming anything.”
Although Kensington Palace has only said the royal baby is due in the spring, six-month pregnant Meghan let slip during an engagement in Birkenhead that the baby is due at the end of April or early May. The £6,000-a-night Lindo wing offers a “five-star” birthing experience with expectant mothers accommodated in spacious private rooms with en-suite bathrooms.
I have a theory! My theory is that Meghan and Harry don’t know if the renovation on Frogmore will be done in time to have moved in ahead of the birth. So they’re making secondary plans to give birth in London, at the Lindo Wing, as a just-in-case plan. If they’ve moved to Windsor by the due date, no harm no foul. Also… how in the world does Meghan’s due date keep getting pushed back? I still say they’re fudging the due date publicly. Chica is due in late March or early April.
Last thing: Us Weekly claims that a doula has been making regular visits to Meghan, and that Meghan would like the doula there to assist with the birth.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
Due dates aren’t 100%.
I was two weeks overdue.
I also went to 42 weeks. So who knows!
I think it was always the Lindo Wing but the press have been obbessed with labelling her as a rebel, that’s why all these other stories of a home birth, a water birth arose. You should have seen Camilla Tominey on Good Morning Britain “they do things differently in America”…..lol they have hospitals in the States. Lindo Wing makes sense, security won’t be an issue because they already know the place inside and out.
I agree that it was probably always Lindo. The press is also trying to make her sound demanding, why would the entire stuff be asked not to take vacations.
But would they need extra staff to deliver one baby?
The unsexy solution is Brexit. A lot of turmoil is expected in April and all are preparing for something they don’t know yet. No one knows what happens to NHS hospitals in case of a no-deal Brexit. People expect a serious shortcoming of drugs. Non-UK staff (many doctors and nurses are from the EU) might be pushed out on the 29th and then they need any person at hand. My guess is that the “no-holiday”-rule is in relation to this.
Ohgawd this is a cold splash of reality. I forget the RF lives in the same reality that Brexit is happening in.
I understand that doctors and nurses have an exemption if Brexit happens.
Well, only if the government manages to actually agree on something with each other and with the EU. Nothing is fixed yet at all. Everything that happens in a no-deal scenario is “as you do to our people, we do to your people”. The EU will very well say that this is against non-discrimination rules and make it impossible. Either everyone is allowed to stay or none.
And will a nurse or doctor stay if their family is supposed to leave?
May is totally ignoring all the shit that will go down.
Super-cute dress. She always looks so nice and fresh.
Yes, i really like it
With the date of the birth and location seeming to change everyday, I would not be surprised if Meghan has the baby and the world does not find out until she has already gone home with the child.
Just glancing at some of the nasty and frankly racist comments on some sites, there might be a security threat( include her crazy relatives) . It makes sense to be rather vague on when and where she will give birth.
What exactly is the appeal of the Lindo Wing? Is it just some status thing?
The suites look very dated and plain to me, with the same uncomfortable hospital beds you get everywhere. In my country most public hospital’s have matching or better private rooms, and private hospitals have suites that could almost double as a 5 star hotel room. Actual comfort and luxury, not just afternoon tea and mid-range champagne in an ugly suite.