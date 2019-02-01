Sen. Cory Booker announces his presidential campaign with a great launch video

I’ve been watching the news a lot this week, or should I say, I’ve been watching most members of the news media try to act like Starbucks founder Howard Schultz is America’s new white savior. I can’t with the Schultz conversation – wacky billionaires just deciding to launch a third-party candidacy for no f–king reason? They don’t deserve all of this airspace and brainspace. Unfortunately, it just shows that the media really didn’t learn anything from 2016, nor have they learned anything from two years of Trumplandia fascism. I honestly sat there yesterday and watched a segment on MSNBC about whether Trump has a better understanding (than Democrats) of the working class. FOR REAL. IN 2019.
Anyway, today is the first day of Black History Month. On this day in 2017, Beyonce announced her pregnancy with twins. So of course Senator Cory Booker chose to properly mark that (Beyonce-related) occasion by announcing his presidential candidacy. He did so with an incredibly well-made and effective campaign launch ad.
I already said that I was for Kamala Harris – after which the already-active anti-Kamala peeps found me – but I’d just like to say… I wouldn’t be mad if I got to vote for Cory Booker in the primary or in the general. I like Cory Booker a lot, and he seems like a smart, pragmatic, progressive dude. Obviously I don’t know every single thing about him – that’s why candidates campaign, that’s why the media vets people. But mostly I want to skip all of that and just vote for Not A Nutjob/Not A Fascist 2020. I’ll also vote for Not A Russian Asset/Not A Creepy Homophobe 2020. I really don’t care – any of these candidates would make a better president than what we have now.
now that is a GREAT launch video!! I may or may not be tearing up
I’m not crying!! You’re crying!!!
I like Cory Booker glad to see him announce his candidacy for President. Maybe, this will give the 24 hour news cycle shows something new to talk about beside Howard Schultz. For me, the Democrat who makes it to the finish line I will be voting for them for President.
If Kermit the Frog is the Dem nominee, he’s got my vote. Vote D all the way. But seriously, any Democratic nominee would be better than any R running. The Republican Party is totally FUBAR. Time to clean out the Senate, also.
My husband and I get to apply for citizenship this spring, and I am *very* excited to vote in my first election since moving here in 2011!
oh wonderful! Congratulations!! Make it count
Congratulations! Voting on Election Day always moves me. The lines, the volunteers, the ‘I voted’ stickers. It fills me with hope. (Of course, my hope may be dashed later that evening.)
That’s wonderful, Nichole! Welcome!
wicked news!!!!!!!!!!
I’m glad there will be a plethora of Dem candidates to look at during the primaries. However, Booker is keen on (and gets support from) pharma.
Kamala is running with no PAC support and is great at making privileged white men uncomfortable (Sessions/Kavanaugh).
Booker has recently stated that he is not accepting any PAC or Super-PAC support either !
I thought Pete Buttigeig had a great announcement video. This one puts that one to shame. Wow.
My grandson turns 18 on 11/3/20. You can bet he’ll be registered and voting. And voting Dem.
I am still holding out for my man Beto! But yes, any D running who wins the nom gets my and my husbands votes! We need to heal this country and stop living in constant terror.
Not American, but did I shed a tear? You betcha.
The Democrats have a strong field of good people from which to choose. Let’s all approach it by building up our preferences and why we support them instead of tearing others down.
My only worry is that a white man will end up as the Dem nominee. I am going to be so excited to vote for a woman, also excited to vote for a POC, but if it’s another white dude I’m going to have to drag myself to the polls. Yes, anyone but Trump, but nominating a white man is going to feel like a major step back to me. I’m for Kamala so far- but oh lord let’s keep Beto and Biden out of the mix.
I just…lol. Sure, why not? We’re already in hell.