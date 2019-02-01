Sen. Cory Booker announces his presidential campaign with a great launch video

I’ve been watching the news a lot this week, or should I say, I’ve been watching most members of the news media try to act like Starbucks founder Howard Schultz is America’s new white savior. I can’t with the Schultz conversation – wacky billionaires just deciding to launch a third-party candidacy for no f–king reason? They don’t deserve all of this airspace and brainspace. Unfortunately, it just shows that the media really didn’t learn anything from 2016, nor have they learned anything from two years of Trumplandia fascism. I honestly sat there yesterday and watched a segment on MSNBC about whether Trump has a better understanding (than Democrats) of the working class. FOR REAL. IN 2019.

Anyway, today is the first day of Black History Month. On this day in 2017, Beyonce announced her pregnancy with twins. So of course Senator Cory Booker chose to properly mark that (Beyonce-related) occasion by announcing his presidential candidacy. He did so with an incredibly well-made and effective campaign launch ad.

I already said that I was for Kamala Harris – after which the already-active anti-Kamala peeps found me – but I’d just like to say… I wouldn’t be mad if I got to vote for Cory Booker in the primary or in the general. I like Cory Booker a lot, and he seems like a smart, pragmatic, progressive dude. Obviously I don’t know every single thing about him – that’s why candidates campaign, that’s why the media vets people. But mostly I want to skip all of that and just vote for Not A Nutjob/Not A Fascist 2020. I’ll also vote for Not A Russian Asset/Not A Creepy Homophobe 2020. I really don’t care – any of these candidates would make a better president than what we have now.