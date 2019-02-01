Yolanda Hadid: Bella & Gigi ‘have never done fillers or Botox… they know better’

As I’ve said before, one of the reasons why I don’t get *really* mad about the nepotism-careers of Bella and Gigi Hadid is because I actually, genuinely like both of their looks. We could argue that Gigi sucks as a runway model (it’s true tho), but she’s a great print model, and Bella is good at runway and print modeling. Bella has a darker, witchy vibe and Gigi is sunny and “wholesome” looking. But, as I’ve also said, parts of their looks are somewhat manufactured, especially in Bella’s case. I honestly don’t know if Gigi has had work done, or if she’s Botoxing or whatever. But Bella has definitely had some work done, in my opinion. A nose job, likely some lip enhancements, and possibly some fillers and such. According to their mom Yolanda Hadid though, both of her daughters are completely natural. O RLY?

Bella and Gigi Hadid’s mom, Yolanda, is addressing speculation that her model children have used Botox and fillers. The Hadid matriarch posted a photo of herself in sheer lingerie to Instagram earlier this month, writing, “Living in a body free of breast implants, fillers, botox, extensions, and all the bulls–t I thought I needed in order to keep up with what society conditioned me to believe what a sexy woman should look like until the toxicity of it all almost killed me.” The post racked up hundreds of thousands of likes, but others questioned her certitude. One commenter in particular wrote, “I agree with you but what about your daughter? Especially Bella? She is beautiful but must use fillers?!” the fan wrote. “And she is in the [modeling] business so how do you rationalize that?” Hadid, who has documented her long battle with Lyme disease in a book and on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, came back to the platform to clear the air on her children. “None of my children have never done fillers or Botox or put anything foreign in their bodies,” she wrote back. “They know better after seeing what I went through.”

To be fair, a nose job for Bella wouldn’t have “put anything foreign” into her body. So that speculation can run rampant. I still believe Bella is getting lip plumpers too, but other than that… I don’t know. Am I wrong for buying the idea that Gigi isn’t getting ‘toxed? I think she is pretty natural. I even believe that both young women have natural racks too. Ah, to be in one’s early 20s again and have naturally perky boobs.