Yolanda Hadid: Bella & Gigi ‘have never done fillers or Botox… they know better’

As I’ve said before, one of the reasons why I don’t get *really* mad about the nepotism-careers of Bella and Gigi Hadid is because I actually, genuinely like both of their looks. We could argue that Gigi sucks as a runway model (it’s true tho), but she’s a great print model, and Bella is good at runway and print modeling. Bella has a darker, witchy vibe and Gigi is sunny and “wholesome” looking. But, as I’ve also said, parts of their looks are somewhat manufactured, especially in Bella’s case. I honestly don’t know if Gigi has had work done, or if she’s Botoxing or whatever. But Bella has definitely had some work done, in my opinion. A nose job, likely some lip enhancements, and possibly some fillers and such. According to their mom Yolanda Hadid though, both of her daughters are completely natural. O RLY?
Bella and Gigi Hadid’s mom, Yolanda, is addressing speculation that her model children have used Botox and fillers. The Hadid matriarch posted a photo of herself in sheer lingerie to Instagram earlier this month, writing, “Living in a body free of breast implants, fillers, botox, extensions, and all the bulls–t I thought I needed in order to keep up with what society conditioned me to believe what a sexy woman should look like until the toxicity of it all almost killed me.”
The post racked up hundreds of thousands of likes, but others questioned her certitude. One commenter in particular wrote, “I agree with you but what about your daughter? Especially Bella? She is beautiful but must use fillers?!” the fan wrote. “And she is in the [modeling] business so how do you rationalize that?”
Hadid, who has documented her long battle with Lyme disease in a book and on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, came back to the platform to clear the air on her children.
“None of my children have never done fillers or Botox or put anything foreign in their bodies,” she wrote back. “They know better after seeing what I went through.”
To be fair, a nose job for Bella wouldn’t have “put anything foreign” into her body. So that speculation can run rampant. I still believe Bella is getting lip plumpers too, but other than that… I don’t know. Am I wrong for buying the idea that Gigi isn’t getting ‘toxed? I think she is pretty natural. I even believe that both young women have natural racks too. Ah, to be in one’s early 20s again and have naturally perky boobs.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and WENN.
I can’t see how either of them are models. Neither of them are beautiful and you would walk past both of them in the street.
Louise
Agreed. I too find them ordinary. Not knocking their looks, but they only whelm me (not overwhelm).
I do think they’re quite beautiful, Gigi in particular is a very pretty girl. But I realised when I saw a picture of her standing with another model- it was Irina Shayk, I’m 99% sure- that there wasn’t that… it factor. Like, obviously Irina is seriously stunning, but it wasn’t just that. Gigi just seemed to sort of… fade into the background next to her. Fade probably isn’t the exact word I want, but it’s the closest I can get, sorry, and hopefully you know what I mean! There was something so striking about Irina, and as pretty as Gigi was and is, there was nothing striking or arresting about her, nothing that compelled the eye to her.
Not being mean, honestly. You can find loads of much more beautiful women in major cities on the streets.
@Louise I get your sentiment but that’s just not true. These are beautiful girls. This level of nitpicking is insane.
@SK I agree with you. Regardless if their good looks came after a bank transfer to a surgeon rather than naturally, they’re good looking. No doubt there are equally cute and cuter women elsewhere, but these two are not plain at all.
Um, does she know the “before” pictures of Bella are online to see? She did NOT just grow into that face, she had work done. (It was pretty great work, in my opinion, MUCH better than 90% of the surgery you see celebs get. But I’d bet my arm that that isn’t her natural face.)
Absolutely. It’s very good work that fits the proportions of her face, but it’s work nonetheless. Give your surgeon a little credit, Bella.
Gigi I’m on the fence about; I wouldn’t be surprised if she had some minor tweaks like Botox to lift the brows, but she’s always been very pretty. Nothing structural has changed there.
Yeah, I agree with you about both. (I’d actually LOVE to know the name of Bella’s surgeon, ha! Not that I’m about to run off and get my face changed, and nor would I have the bucket of money I’m sure it cost to do it even if it was on the agenda. But it’s nice to know there’s at least one surgeon out there that can actually do great work rather than the horror shows you so often see people left with, so it’d be nice to know who it was!)
As for Gigi… agreed, nothing too major has changed about her face. I’m actually more on the fence about her… er, rack area, to quote Kaiser Usually when you lose as dramatic amount of weight as she did that one area doesn’t get to stay the same. But hey, maybe she got lucky! She certainly seems to have been pretty genetically blessed otherwise!
I don’t think Bella’s nose job is very good at all. It’s distracting and looks (to my eyes) like the bridge is collapsing. She’s still very beautiful, but the surgery just seems a but extreme.
Apparently it’s Raj Kanodia – if you look at examples of his work online he seems to have a signature “look”. He also did the used-to-be socialite fashionistas and now socialite DJ twins SimiHaze’s surgery too (although I loved how they looked before).
I think most of her work is great, but Bella’s nose was, at one point, over shortened and the bridge had pretty much disappeared/been over thinned. I think she had a repair to it since because it looks very slightly less thin/pinched now. Unless it’s repaired with filler, but we all know what Yolanda would say about that…
bella hadid, julia roberts and halle berry have the best plastic surgery in the biz. i’d bet my ass it is the same guy.
Why would Gigi get fillers, her face is sort of bloated as it is. And aren’t fillers for older people anyway??!
Lol Bella changed her face completely but I guess cutting of the nose is the reason, not Botox. And her new face is really beautiful and “modelly” , hands down .
Fillers can rectify facial assymetry, they’re also used for semi permanent contouring – in the right place they can give the illusion of cheekbones and bone structure.
It’s not just for replumping aging faces.
Uh-huh. 🙄
knowing better doesn’t stop you from doing stupid sh(t. Some of these models could have been made in a factory. Remember the glory days when models were super? Kate, Naomi, Cindy, Christie, Elle, Claudia… ah.
Bella Hadid’s entirw face was designed by surgeons. The Before and After photos don’t lie. Yolanda is doing her daughter dirty by saying such nonsense.
I don’t find Bella beautiful due to her surgeries, her face looks plastic and unnatural looking. Gigi, on the other hand, I find beautiful but not enough to be deemed a supermodel.
Yeah, right…
To be fair, Bella had very full lips as a child – there are loads of photos. When she smiles now her lips go thinner like the pics from her teenage years. I think she gets a bit of filler in her upper lip occasionally, but not much and not nearly as much as a lot of other models (Em Rata, Elsa Hosk, etc etc etc). She obviously had a significant nose job; but I honestly have no idea if she’s had other work because her face matured and she lost a lot of weight so it’s hard to say for certain. She and Gigi both lost a lot of weight and improved their styling astronomically (brows, hair, makeup, etc.) and that can make a huge difference. I don’t blame Bella for getting a nose job – I think she was unfavourably compared to her sister all of her life. And we as a society have a gross racialised obsession with small Caucasian noses. When I lived in Jordan all of the wealthy women had nose jobs and razor sharp noses – I find it sad. I think bigger, stronger noses are beautiful and interesting too. So I actually really dislike this tearing down of Bella over her nose job. I think that nose job was a result of a cultural preference for small noses which is racially exclusionary and quite ridiculous.
No one is tearing down Bella over her (multiple) nose jobs. People are making a big deal about her and her mom saying they’ve never done anything to her face when we clearly see the before and after pictures. Why lie about it? If you don’t want to talk about it, then don’t, but don’t lie. She has millions of young fans who believe her and will have a slanted, distorted view of what beauty look like, when both her and her sister have gotten help.
Well, Yolanda knows how to generate press.
I literally have zero time for whatever Yolanda is peddling now. This is a woman who told her teenage daughter not to eat cake in order to mind her weight. This is a woman who on the one hand is telling us your body is beautiful as it is, while show casing it in skimpy lingerie. I don’t have a problem with women wearing whatever the f they want – but her words and actions don’t (and have never) added up.
Now she wants us to believe her daughters (esp Bella) came by their looks naturally? Ok.
I don’t understand why Yolanda even wrote this – we all have eyes. Bella’s face is totally different and not in a “lost puppy fat” kind of way. I don’t know why celebrities don’t just cop to plastics and injectables. We know they use them!
Naw, they didn’t use botox or fillers-they just did plastic surgery.
Did Yolanda have the implants removed due to “breast implant illness”? I’m hearing a lot about that lately and it’s pretty scary.
The thing people don’t often know about nose jobs like the one Bella received is that it can change your upper lip when you have fuller lips to begin with. That’s what happened to Bella. She doesn’t fill them she overlines a lot with makeup but the distinct slightly bigger than lower upper lip isometimes comes from surgery on nose.
I say this bc I had the same thing happen when I had a septorhinoplasty. And I actually get mistaken for Bella all the time weirdly.
She also has subtle filler, too.