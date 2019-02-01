The search warrant served on Roger Stone got a ‘voluminous’ amount of evidence

It’s Mueller Friday! TGIMF!! Remember where you were one week ago, when the FBI executed a pre-dawn raid at Roger Stone’s house in Florida? Remember the SWAT tactical gear and the feeling of elation? Good times. As I’m writing this in the wee hours of Friday, I’m hoping that this Mueller Friday brings us more indictments, but all we have right now are rumors of upcoming moves, possibly against Jerome Corsi (a Stone associate), possibly against Don Trump Jr. While there’s been a lot of talk about the pre-dawn full-SWAT tactical raid of Roger Stone’s home and whether it was necessary (it was necessary!), it’s worth noting that there was a purpose to the whole thing: the FBI and Robert Mueller were executing a search warrant, and it paid off. BIGLY. Voluminously!!

Federal investigators probing Roger Stone, the former Trump campaign official indicted last week in the Russia probe, have seized multiple hard drives containing years of communication records from cellphones and email accounts, the special counsel’s office said Thursday. Robert Mueller’s prosecutors, in a new court filing, described the evidence as “voluminous and complex” in asking a judge to delay his trial to give them more time to sift through the seized devices. The court papers said investigators grabbed hard drives containing several terabytes of information, including “FBI case reports, search warrant applications and results (e.g., Apple iCloud accounts and email accounts), bank and financial records, and the contents of numerous physical devices (e.g., cellular phones, computers, and hard drives).” The FBI is doing what it calls a “filter review” of the devices, setting aside any evidence that cannot be admissible in court because it is considered privileged. During a press conference Thursday, Stone agreed that evidence is voluminous and complex, and said both parties had agreed to the language in the government’s filing.

[From NBC News]

Again, it feels like a matter of WHEN not IF Roger Stone will turn to save his own skin. That was the thing about so many of the Watergate douchebags – they were sniveling little frat boys who would sell out their own mother for a lighter sentence.

Meanwhile, there’s been so much chatter about Don Trump Jr. in the past week. I believe that when all is said and done, Don will be indicted on many charges. It probably won’t happen today, on this holy TGIMF. But remember those mysterious calls Don Jr. made ahead of the Trump Tower meeting with Russian operatives in 2016? People assumed Don was calling his father to let him know what was happening, but now Senate investigators believe Don was actually calling “business associates” outside of the family.