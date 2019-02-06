Priyanka Chopra Jonas changed her name because ‘I’m a little traditional’

What’s more boring than Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ twenty million weddings, ceremonies and wedding receptions? Hearing Priyanka talk about those millions of weddings and receptions in her publicity tour for… nothing. She’s on a Newlywed Tour, basically. She’s just going on talk shows to talk about being married and all of the weddings and sh-t. Like we weren’t there for all of it because she sold every f–king detail to sponsors and magazines. So are we learning anything new? Well, there is this one thing: she’s changing her name. Well, she’s just adding Jonas to Chopra, so it’s not like we’re going to have to start calling her Priyanka Jonas (although that does not sound bad at all).

For Priyanka Chopra, adding husband Nick Jonas‘ last name to her own was never a question. “I always wanted to add his name to mine because I feel like we’re becoming family, and I’m a little traditional and old school like that,” the Quantico actress, 36, said on Tuesday, during a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “But I don’t take away my identity. He gets added to who I am.” Chopra — who wed Jonas, 26, in an extravagant series of events in December — is wasting no time settling into married life, changing her name to “Priyanka Chopra Jonas” on Instagram days after saying her “I dos.” “The gravity of it, it’s like a big deal!” she told Fallon, of the name switch. “I didn’t realize it was that much of a big deal until I did it.”

The whole “should a wife change her name” thing is always such a big debate, among celebrities and normal people. I’ve shared my thoughts before – I love my Indian name and I would hate to ever give up my maiden surname. It’s wrapped up in my own sense of my identity. But I also get that other women aren’t like that, and some women really do want to take their husband’s name for various reasons. I like that Priyanka isn’t hyphenating, she’s just tacking Jonas on to the end, and I feel like she won’t be mad if people call her by her maiden.