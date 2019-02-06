Melissa McCarthy’s advice for her daughters: ‘If you love it, keep doing it’

Melissa McCarthy is nominated for her second Academy Award with her role as Lee Isreal in Can You Ever Forgive Me? Since she’s not the front runner in her category, she’s not campaigning as much as just enjoying the ride. Adorably, her mom has been tagging along to many of the Pre-Oscar festivities. Melissa is very close to her parents. When she subbed for Jimmy Kimmel, she brought both them out on Barcaloungers for the show. She’s always credited them with her joie de vivre. Melissa also credits them with her success, but not in the way we usually hear. During her interview on ET Live!, Keltie Knight asked Melissa about why her folks are surprised by Melissa’s fame. Melissa clarified that they’ve always been supportive, but they reinforced working for what you love and not just expecting it because you are somehow special (:58 mark)

Keltie Knight: I’ve read that both your parents, your mom included, find your success still a little of a shock. Like, ‘we’re not really sure how she did that.’ Can you speak to that? Because most parents are like, ‘my kid is the best, the prettiest, the most talented!’ Melissa McCarthy: They were never not supportive. I mean, they were incredibly supportive, but never ‘Everything you do is amazing. You’re built for magic and spun sugar.’ It’s like, ‘if you work hard enough and you put everything into it, why not you? And it may not be instant and it may not ever happen, but if you love it, keep doing it.’ And I think that’s the best thing, and I hope to pass on to my girls. I don’t think it helps to just tell someone, like, ‘You’re just better.’ You have to work at it and you need to hear, ‘Work really hard and then you’ve got as good of a chance as anybody else.’

This is how I was raised. They also taught me how to be introspective when I fell short and not search for outside forces to blame. Melissa has a few advantages but I don’t doubt she works hard. I think people tried to pigeon-hole her into certain roles and categories and she’s plugged along until she could make the films she wanted. I may not love everything she does, but I appreciate that she did it on her own terms. This is a great lesson to pass on to her daughters. I hope I do the same.

Melissa also said in the interview that she already has her dress for the Oscars, “It’s fun and different for me, and it’s also different from what most people wear.” I’ve been loving her styling lately so I’m looking forward to it. Keltie also reminded Melissa that fellow nominee, Rami Malek, got his SAG card with his role on Gilmore Girls. Melissa added that he pretended to be his own agent to get the part. He wasn’t in a scene with Melissa but it’s still nice awards season symmetry.