Wait, Queen Elizabeth will need to be evacuated in case of a ‘hard Brexit’?

I saw some of these headlines over the weekend, when I was sick as a dog with a really rough 48-hour stomach bug. I thought I was hallucinating the headlines, or that they were parody headlines. But no, it’s true: there’s an honest-to-God plan to evacuate Queen Elizabeth II from London in the case of a “hard Brexit.” The reason I’m still feeling like “is this really a thing?” is because here in America, the Russians installed a fascist, white supremacist puppet of Vladimir Putin and half of us just had a good cry and went back to work. Like, we weren’t looting sh-t. There weren’t emergency evacuations. The stock market still opened the next day. But sure, the Queen is going to need to be evacuated from London if and when a hard Brexit happens??
It remains to be seen, of course, whether or not a deal will come together, with 53 days remaining until Britain is set to withdraw from the European Union. But The New York Times notes in a new report that while “the country has been flooded with news of emergency preparations,” in case of a no-deal Brexit, it now seems likely at least one individual is going to be getting out of dodge, so to speak.
A Sunday Times report, cited by the Times, has claimed that the Queen would be evacuated from London if there is no deal. The outlet said the game plan was put in place long ago, for any situation that could potentially put the 92-year-old monarch in danger. “These emergency evacuation plans have been in existence since the Cold War, but have now been repurposed in the event of civil disorder following a no-deal Brexit,” an unidentified Cabinet Office official told the Sunday Times. (A Buckingham Palace spokesman told the Times, “We’re not commenting on that at all.”)
Various corporations have already announced they will be moving their European headquarters out of the U.K., in anticipation of the unrest, and there are also “reports of Britons stockpiling groceries, medicines and other supplies,” in increasing numbers. The Times points out that the evacuation plan may be somewhat drastic or overblown, as several commentators doubted whether or not there would be actual riots on the street if there is no deal. (One Conservative lawmaker told the Mail on Sunday that the idea of evacuating the Queen is a “wartime fantasy.”)
The initial design of an evacuation plan for the Queen was drawn up after the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, per the Sunday Times, when there were fears of a nuclear attack by the Soviet Union.
Yeah, the evacuation plans sound like a Cold War remnant, much like our American continuity-of-government plans about bunkers, first-strike launch codes, etc. Maybe I’m completely missing why there would be utter chaos if a no-deal Brexit happened? It would be a difficult time, I’m sure, but wouldn’t the trains still run? Wouldn’t people still get up and go to work? Wouldn’t the flags still fly? *shrug*
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Perhaps I don’t understand, the queen doesn’t even live in London does she? I thought she lived in Windsor Castle which is outside of London? And in any case, why does there need to be in an evacuation plan – – she could just take another long vacation to Scotland over that time so she’s out of town when Brexit happens. Couldn’t she?
She lives at Buckingham Palace most of the week, Windsor for 2-3 days for the weekend. Once the renovation of Buckingham Palace gets closer to her private rooms, the plan is for her to move to Windsor full-time.
Scotland could be angrier – and rightfully so. They voted to Remain in huge numbers and the situation there after a no deal Brexit would be seriously grim and much deadlier (yes, actually, that’s not hyperbole) than in England.
I suspect there are contingency plans to evacuate the Queen for every major event that could result in chaos. Security forces aren’t doing their job if they aren’t constantly preparing what to do in case of riots and attempted coups
Agreed. So I’m sure there is an evacuation plan in place for “civil unrest” after Brexit, but I’m sure there is always a general evacuation plan in place for her and more specific ones for major events.
Maybe Britons expect more reason, common sense and preparation from their government? Who knows 🤷♀️
Kaiser, please.
Come on.
First of all, you’re still mixing up the terms like hard Brexit and no Deal Brexit.
There is every possibility that a no Deal Brexit would mean food could not get into the country. Medicine, like insulin, would not be able to get it. You don’t think people would riot rather quickly if the store shelves were bare?
Wow. Thanks. I had no idea. I am amazed how much I learn here at a gossip site.
This is really horrifying. My gawd.
This puts into perspective how unreasonable politicians are. They want to put May in her place at the cost of a whole country? That’s borderline treason.
Yeah, to me this sounds like one of those worst-case scenario / doomsday plans. Unless the UK really does decend into chaos (which I doubt) and the Queen herself is actually in danger, then this will probably never happen. I mean heck, she didn’t even leave England during WW2.
Dramatic article is dramatic, lol.
The Queen’s family stayed in London during WWII. When other wealthy families were sending their children to Canada, her parents refused refused to separate the family. If this actually happened what about the other Royals?
Things would go on but there is the possibility of riots. The Queen has remained in the UK before though, even when riots have taken place.
it’s called contingency planning…