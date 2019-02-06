Wait, Queen Elizabeth will need to be evacuated in case of a ‘hard Brexit’?

I saw some of these headlines over the weekend, when I was sick as a dog with a really rough 48-hour stomach bug. I thought I was hallucinating the headlines, or that they were parody headlines. But no, it’s true: there’s an honest-to-God plan to evacuate Queen Elizabeth II from London in the case of a “hard Brexit.” The reason I’m still feeling like “is this really a thing?” is because here in America, the Russians installed a fascist, white supremacist puppet of Vladimir Putin and half of us just had a good cry and went back to work. Like, we weren’t looting sh-t. There weren’t emergency evacuations. The stock market still opened the next day. But sure, the Queen is going to need to be evacuated from London if and when a hard Brexit happens??

It remains to be seen, of course, whether or not a deal will come together, with 53 days remaining until Britain is set to withdraw from the European Union. But The New York Times notes in a new report that while “the country has been flooded with news of emergency preparations,” in case of a no-deal Brexit, it now seems likely at least one individual is going to be getting out of dodge, so to speak.

A Sunday Times report, cited by the Times, has claimed that the Queen would be evacuated from London if there is no deal. The outlet said the game plan was put in place long ago, for any situation that could potentially put the 92-year-old monarch in danger. “These emergency evacuation plans have been in existence since the Cold War, but have now been repurposed in the event of civil disorder following a no-deal Brexit,” an unidentified Cabinet Office official told the Sunday Times. (A Buckingham Palace spokesman told the Times, “We’re not commenting on that at all.”)

Various corporations have already announced they will be moving their European headquarters out of the U.K., in anticipation of the unrest, and there are also “reports of Britons stockpiling groceries, medicines and other supplies,” in increasing numbers. The Times points out that the evacuation plan may be somewhat drastic or overblown, as several commentators doubted whether or not there would be actual riots on the street if there is no deal. (One Conservative lawmaker told the Mail on Sunday that the idea of evacuating the Queen is a “wartime fantasy.”)

The initial design of an evacuation plan for the Queen was drawn up after the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, per the Sunday Times, when there were fears of a nuclear attack by the Soviet Union.