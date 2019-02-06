Duchess Meghan & Harry are in a ‘race against time’ to complete the Frogmore reno

Last week, we heard from Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are having a good time nesting and overseeing the renovations on their new home, Frogmore Cottage. The Queen didn’t give them Frogmore until late last fall, which I kind of hated – the Queen should have given them a property as soon as they were married, so they could undertake renovations and the move and everything months before the baby comes. As it stands now, Meghan and Harry will be lucky to move into Frogmore a few weeks before the baby arrives. Which brings me to Us Weekly’s cover story, all about the “race against time” to complete the reno.

The countdown begins! Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry, who are due to welcome their first child in late April, are hoping to be moved into their new home as soon as possible, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. There’s a “race against time,” says the royals source, to get Meghan and Harry’s new permanent home — Frogmore Cottage, on Queen Elizabeth II’s 35-acre Windsor estate in the country — renovated and ready for the birth of Baby Sussex. Contractors are “cutting it close,” but they’re are still on schedule for an Easter completion. “They’re working around the clock to make sure interior work on Frogmore Cottage,” including the nursery, can begin “the second contractors leave,” explains the source. While this may sound chaotic and stressful, Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, are “calm” and “happy to go with the flow,” adds the source.

[From Us Weekly]

I mean… it’s a matter of convenience, not a matter of life and death. They still have Nottingham Cottage, their little two-bedroom place within the Kensington Palace grounds. They also still have their rested country home in Cotswold, although they’re reportedly ending the lease on that early (no one knows exactly when). My guess is that there is some stress about the reno, but they also want to get it right rather than quickly. When will it be done? My guess is “before Easter” actually. But we’ll see.