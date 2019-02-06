Duchess Meghan & Harry are in a ‘race against time’ to complete the Frogmore reno

Last week, we heard from Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are having a good time nesting and overseeing the renovations on their new home, Frogmore Cottage. The Queen didn’t give them Frogmore until late last fall, which I kind of hated – the Queen should have given them a property as soon as they were married, so they could undertake renovations and the move and everything months before the baby comes. As it stands now, Meghan and Harry will be lucky to move into Frogmore a few weeks before the baby arrives. Which brings me to Us Weekly’s cover story, all about the “race against time” to complete the reno.
The countdown begins! Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry, who are due to welcome their first child in late April, are hoping to be moved into their new home as soon as possible, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. There’s a “race against time,” says the royals source, to get Meghan and Harry’s new permanent home — Frogmore Cottage, on Queen Elizabeth II’s 35-acre Windsor estate in the country — renovated and ready for the birth of Baby Sussex.
Contractors are “cutting it close,” but they’re are still on schedule for an Easter completion. “They’re working around the clock to make sure interior work on Frogmore Cottage,” including the nursery, can begin “the second contractors leave,” explains the source. While this may sound chaotic and stressful, Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, are “calm” and “happy to go with the flow,” adds the source.
I mean… it’s a matter of convenience, not a matter of life and death. They still have Nottingham Cottage, their little two-bedroom place within the Kensington Palace grounds. They also still have their rested country home in Cotswold, although they’re reportedly ending the lease on that early (no one knows exactly when). My guess is that there is some stress about the reno, but they also want to get it right rather than quickly. When will it be done? My guess is “before Easter” actually. But we’ll see.
I can’t blame them for wanting it to be completely done – just because that’s a big weight off of their shoulders. But they’ll be fine even if it isn’t, and I think they know that. I’d be feeling pretty antsy about it, so I get it.
I have just read that Meghan’s friends will talk with GMA about the smear campaign. Finally, I must say.
I don’t think that would be wise on Meghan friend part everyone who doesn’t have a irrational hatred of Meghan can see what the British press are doing . I think defending Meghan will make it worse for her everyone know that society doesn’t see black woman and girls as people who should be protected the moment anyone defends Meghan on here you have people flipping out I can only imagine the outrageous people will have if one Meghan friend sticks up for her . i know the narrative for some people is that Meghan has no friends and she a user it pretty obviously that she has life long friendships who willing step up for her .
Rich people problems, honestly lol. Which of our properties shall we raise our newborn in?
haha right? I’m definitely not going to feel for them about this – there are so many people in the UK, and the world, who are struggling to find ONE home to raise their family in, so miss me with the “boohoo our third mansion is still being renovated” lol
I do agree, But it is the media rather than them whining!
It seems like the Queen’s mo with Charles children. William and Kate weren’t given the green light on Kensington until after George’s pregnancy announcement. They had to take him home to Nottingham Cottage as well. It kind of seems usage gifts might be attached to the pregnancy.
Do you mean their place in Sandringham? Will and Kate were pushing for Apt 1A by fall 2011.
-Edit: I just checked -They were still in the cottage but were already renovating Apt 1A and there were strong rumors they were being given their place at Sandringham.
I get the stress – especially if they want to fully decorate the nursery before having the baby. they could set up a nursery at Nottingham cottage or the cotswolds house, but if they know they will end up moving a month later, that would be annoying. It’s not the end of the world, and obviously they have staff doing most (all?) of the heavy lifting (literally and figuratively) but I still get it.
I don’t think its a “race against time” LOL but I can see there being some anxiety. My guess though is that Frogmore will be ready in time.
Question – when Will and Kate had George, were they still in NottCott or were they in Apt 1A by that point? I know she went to her parents a day or two after leaving the hospital but did they go back to 1A or Nott cott?
They could have the nursery done before the rest of the house is finished (like work on inside first, then do roof last). So nesting is complete.
They got a permit for their work after they started because there was no risk of denial.
Also they won’t be assembling anything and they’re hiring soho house decorator to create the rooms. I’m sure they involved but it’s not the same to do list as most.
I’m sure they’re anxious to get it done and move in but compared to most who renovate a home they have it easier due to wealth and status.
It’s kind of heartening to know that even if you are royalty, renovations run over budget and/or never finish on time. Story of my life. 🙄
I think it’s pretty rare for something to NOT run over to be honest lol. I’d rather things go a little longer than expected than have a rush job cutting corners, I guess. My husband is a plumber, and he’s had to wait on carpenters so often before he could start doing something that could be done pretty quickly. But if one stage of the project gets backed up, pretty much everything else nose dives. He knows how anxious I get about timelines and getting things done, so I at least know that he makes an effort to be really empathetic about things when they do go off schedule. He’s also someone willing to put in the extra time to finish something up instead of dragging it out.
That does not look like Carrie Underwood on the cover.
Easter is practically in May this year it falls so late. If they really are trying to get in before Baby Polo makes their debut, does this lend credence to the late April, early May due date?
These are problems that arent problems. These are serious rich people problems. Most people are just trying to assemble a crib and get enough diapers and maternity time off before they give birth, not deciding which of their palaces to raise their children.
They have plenty of money to hire additional workers to get the work done on time, and plenty of staff to iron out the final details of any setting up.
Lets be honest, the two of them will not be packing and emptying boxes.
We found out we were pregnant soon after we bought a fixer upper. We also reno’d racing to baby. Made it just in time. These guys at least have a backup house to live in; i am sure meghan won’t go 2 months without hot water while pregnant (fun times boys and girls).
So are they saying the baby is due around Easter?