Ariana Grande is skipping the Grammys because they won’t let her perform ’7 Rings’

I’m not looking forward to The Grammys this Sunday, but we’re going to watch, tweet and cover the fashion of course. It always seems like the Grammys are shoehorned into the crowded awards season and that they should be in the fall, like the AMAs. Last year Lorde was the sole female artist nominated for Album of The Year, which went to Bruno Mars. She decided not to perform when producers told her that she couldn’t perform solo and that she’d have to join the Tom Petty tribute. She was nominated for AOTY and was told not to perform! So the Grammys have a history of this kind of shenanigans, and they just did it again to Ariana Grande. Ariana wanted to perform her new single, 7 Rings, which is number one on the charts and has broken records on Spotify. She was told she’d only get to do a medley and that they would choose the next song she would do. Ariana then decided not to even go to the Grammys, which is absolutely her right. It’s a major blow to them because they used her image on billboards for the Grammys.
Due to a disagreement with Grammy producers over which songs she would perform, Ariana Grande, who has been featured on billboards promoting the show all over Los Angeles, not only won’t be performing at the Feb. 10 show, she will not even be attending it, according to sources close to the situation.
An insider tells Variety that Grande felt “insulted” after producers initially refused to allow her to perform “7 Rings,” the latest single from her forthcoming album “Thank U, Next” (which arrives Friday, two days before the Grammys). A compromise was reached whereby “7 Rings” would be part of a medley, but Grande pulled out after producers insisted that the second song be of their choosing. The source added that such stipulations were not imposed on other performers at the show. Reps for the Grammys did not immediately respond to Variety‘s requests for comment.
With this development, the Grammys find themselves not only without a twice-nominated artist whom they have been using to promote the show, but also without one of the most vital artists of the moment.
We’ve seen that Ariana is smart about her career and that she knows how to negotiate. She shouldn’t even have to do that in this case, because it’s doubtful producers would make these demands of a male artist. This was a baller more by Ariana and maybe it will make producers think twice about how they deal with women artists.
As an aside, The Cut has an interview with Ariana’s Japanese tutor, Ayumi Furiya. Apparently Ariana has been studying Japanese for four years. Ayumi praised Ariana for how down-to-earth and great she is to work with. She explained how Ariana’s mistaken tabletop barbecue tattoo happened. It’s what we thought, Ariana left a character off because it wouldn’t fit. Then she tried to fix it by putting the symbol for finger around it, and it was still wrong. Ayumi doesn’t shade Ariana for that at all and she said it was touching that Ariana wanted to learn Japanese for her fans. She did have one hilarious line though. She said that when she first started the job she thought “Oh my gosh, I’m going to meet someone very famous and what if they’re very stupid?” That made me laugh so hard!
Ariana also just released a behind the scenes video from the making of 7 Rings. You can see that here.
photos credit: Getty, Backgrid and via Instagram
The fact that the Grammys didn’t refute the comment about this stipulations weren’t being made of other artists speaks volumes. They were singling her out because they thought she needed them more than they needed her. Well look who has egg on their face. And because women are being more outspoken we can see a pattern.
Why would they place these constraints on her? How obnoxious and disrespectful.
Meh. The show will go on without her then. I think it’s pretty cool she’s been learning Japanese for 4 years now. It’s not an easy language to learn.
I hope Ariana wins the categories she’s nominated in, although I wouldn’t be surprised if the Grammys swerved and awarded the pop trophy to someone completely random like Beck.
Random? Beck is a great artist and Has been round for years. His new album was really good, he has so much musical talent. Every album he does is completely different from the last and they are pretty much all great
Fair enough, but I would argue that his AOTY win a few years back was completely random and I think it would be pretty random to award him again this year. I didn’t even know he had released a new album until the nominations were announced.
And the man plays 12-14 instruments. He’s insanelyyyy talented. You don’t have to like his music, but my god. You can’t deny he’s got more ability than most.
Yeah beck is not in your face, releasing trailers for music videos, if you aren’t a fan you might not know he has a new album. He deserves any award he gets, the man is a musical genius
I don’t think it was random that morning phase won for album of the year, it was the best out of the other choices, probably not the most popular but definitely more talent gone into it
I agree with Bryn; Beck deserves any awards he gets. He plays all the instruments on his albums, he writes his own songs, he produces his albums, and even after being in the music business for more than 25 years he’s always trying new things. Compared to all the formulaic, unauthentic, auto-tuned, written-by-10-different-people-in-a-boardroom GARBAGE passing for music these days, I’ll take Beck ANY day.
It’s crazy that they’d dictate what the artists perform. Why can’t she sing her new single and let it stand on its own? Crazy.
Her face looking jacked…
Dry cakey foundation and badly overlined lips
So much makeup in the last pic that you can see lines where it’s cracking.
Yes, so much makeup, I am amazed by how much she uses, she is a pretty girl but her neck and face always have different shades of color, I always giggle because of the meme “donitas bimbo” as a makeup joke.
She is very talented as a singer, not a fan of her last album but right now she is massive (huge streaming numbers, incredible popular with young demography) and they should have let her sing 7 rings (is a short song anyways). The Grammys telling the artist what they should sing is awful, I am glad she is standing up for herself as Lorde did last year.
Will she win a Grammy? maybe best pop vocal performance, I wouldn´t mind if Beck win it to be honest. Best pop vocal album I have no idea, I like Pink but her album is not that great, maybe Kelly Clarkson will get it.
At this point, I have been done with the Grammys since last year and years before that. I don’t care for it not do I care for mediocre, generic music today. I have said that Music today sucks and it still sucks now.
Power move. I like it. Good for her.
Okay, I’m impressed. Good for her. I watched the Kid’s Bakeoff show on the Food Channel last night. I thought this young girl was going to get steamrolled by her partner who took over from the first word and refused to listen to the first two things she said. Turns out I was wrong, that young girl had no problem sticking up for herself and getting what she wanted from him. (mostly) I was quite proud of her, girls like her make me hopeful for their future.
Once again, I have troubles believing the story about the tatoo. If she has been studying Japanese for FOUR years, she should know better than to leave out characters.
That occurred to me as well. Also, why not just make the characters smaller to make them fit? IMO they seemed oversized even if it HAD been done correctly originally.
I enjoy many of her songs and wish her well, but I’m not a big fan of 7 rings.
I wish she would scale back on her spray tan and heavy foundation. It’s almost like she wants to be a different person with all that tanning