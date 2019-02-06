Liam Neeson’s ‘Cold Pursuit’ red carpet premiere was canceled for racism

I know this is the wrong thing to focus on, but I’m always obsessed with the process around a celebrity who just f–ked up in a big way. We see it time and time again, and there are always teams of publicists and crisis managers just waiting for the phone call that Brosef Von Racist just showed up somewhere in blackface or Grabby McPredator has been sued for sexual harassment. What kills me about this Liam Neeson catastrophe is that there were so many ways in which it could have been ended prematurely, or he could have been convinced to give some kind of substantive clarification and apology. None of that happened.
Think about what would have happened if a publicist had taken Liam aside after his comments to The Independent and said “look, you need to get in front of this and clarify and apologize thoroughly.” Imagine if a crisis manager had sat down with Liam before his Good Morning America interview and said “whatever you do, don’t tell the exact same story, make a declarative statement about not being racist and then say you overcame racism, violent bigotry and revenge-lust through power-walking.” Just imagine. Instead, all of that sh-t really happened and the studio promoting Liam’s latest film had to cancel the red carpet premiere.
Lionsgate has scrubbed Tuesday night’s red carpet for the New York City premiere of Liam Neeson’s “Cold Pursuit” in the wake of the actor’s racially charged comments. The studio had no comment but sources said that Lionsgate decided to pull the plug on the carpet due to his revelation in an interview earlier this week with the Independent that was hoping to kill some “black bastard” upon learning his close friend was brutally raped over 40 years ago.
Reps for Neeson were not immediately available to comment. The actor apologized on Tuesday morning during an appearance on “Good Morning America” for the comments and contended that his comments were taken out of context. “I’m not racist,” he insisted.
Do you enjoy how even the trade papers are half-way whitewashing Liam’s bulls–t? It sucks, but it’s fascinating to watch. His GMA interview was nearly word-for-word what he said to the Independent. He explained it in the exact same way, and you know why? Because he didn’t know – and perhaps still doesn’t know – that it’s a story about racism rather than revenge. His GMA interview wasn’t so much apologetic – it really wasn’t – as much as it was a dude just repeating the same story and adding a detail about power-walking.
Anyway, Lionsgate is probably going to lose money on Cold Pursuit, don’t ya think??
Well they cancelled the red carpet, not the premiere. The movie went ahead but they didn’t want him having to talk to the media (oh NOW they figure that out!). Let’s not give them too much credit.
It won’t really be possible to judge if this hit the box office as the movie was never tracking to do more than $7-10 million. If it goes over that we need to have a whole different conversation. Oof. But have fun at the promotional tour for Men in Black International this summer everyone! 😬 Yikes.
He can be sidelined for MIB.
Well, the MAGAts may come out in force because white men martyrdom dontcha know?
I didn’t realize one of Liam Neesons very particular set of skills was destroying his career in one interview.
I think he was trying to make a point on how wrong he was and I think he really screwed up all around.
I don’t think his comments will affect the box office performance of the movie at all. That said, it wasn’t going to be a very profitable movie, I think a lot of people are tired of seeing him in the same roles.
ITA. Also movie looked incredibly silly from the trailers, like if someone decided to do a parody of a Liam Neesen revenge film.
No, it is not going to bomb. You know why because people are garbage. A product put out an ad to end a social issue, burn them at the stakes.
A white man bragging about killing a random black person, I am gonna throw all my money at this garbage to ‘own those sensitive snowflakes’.
That is how capitalism works.
“racially charged comments”?? why are they white-washing the fact that he is a racist and violent person??
Racially charged is bull. It’s plain and straight up RACIST. Liam go enjoy your millions and retire. Try not to kill anyone black in the meantime when you get angry.
The original film was pretty entertaining, and I was gonna rent Widows but now I’m on the fence. I remember this guy in Krull, what a shite movie. He was a thug then and turns out he still is.
Watch Widows for the performance of Viola Davis. Liam is not the star really. She is. And there’s the cutest little dog.
I don’t think people understand, ‘Taken out of context.’
His team should be fired.
What idiots would let him tell a story like that.
Idiots. Complete idiots.
I actually prefer that racists reveal themselves so I can avoid them.
I had no idea he was a jackass.
I still don’t get why he ever told this story in the first place. Was his goal to stop his career? There are other ways to do that.
Gotta be because he is not too smart. But I’m also glad to know so I can skip his movies.