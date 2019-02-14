Michelle Obama’s mom after the Grammys: ‘did you meet any of the real stars’?

Embed from Getty Images

My gawd, were the Grammys really just last Sunday? Doesn’t it feel like they were last year already? I was as affected by Michelle Obama’s appearance at the Grammys as the rest of you. I got a little teary at the ovation they gave her. It freaked my son out because he thought Michelle was sick, since he’s only really seen me cry was when our dog died. Fortunately, Michelle is very healthy and was reminded, once again, how beloved she is in this country. However much we want to shower Michelle with praise, Michelle’s mother, Marian Robinson, is less inclined to play along. Michelle posted some screenshots of her mom’s texts about Michelle’s Grammys appearance. Not only did her mom almost miss it, she wanted to know if Michelle had met any of the “real stars” while there:

Remove the “Grammys” from this and I’d swear this was from my own mother. Actually, that’s not true, my mother owns all the latest technology but has no clue how to use it. She’d end up calling me to tell me what she was trying to text me. But the rest sounds exactly like my mother, accusing me of not telling her something instead of her perhaps *forgetting* I had. And the “real stars” bit would be worded just so to remind me not to get too far ahead of myself. I’m not saying that was Mrs. Robinson’s intent, but it does sound like something a mom would say.

When the Obamas first took office, Michelle gave an interview in which she mentioned she made her daughters make their beds at the White House every day. She’d made the point that she wanted her girls to remember they weren’t more than anyone else in that house. I have to assume that was how Michelle was raised (and why she asked her mother to live with them on Pennsylvania Avenue). But these texts are funny, and I love that Michelle shared this with us. Especially since we all know that Michelle’s mom would have some serious words for anyone else who dared to implied her daughter wasn’t a real star.

