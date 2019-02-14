Pete Davidson covered one of his tattoos for Ariana Grande with the word ‘cursed’

Embed from Getty Images
In our Gossip with Celebitchy podcast #5, I dished about dating a younger guy in the not-so-distant past. He passed the half your age plus seven rule, unlike Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale, but he was immature. I didn’t mention that he also had a lot of stupid tattoos. That came to mind when I saw this story about Pete Davidson covering up his neck tattoo for Ariana Grande with the word “cursed.” How dumb is it to 1. Get multiple tattoos for someone you’ve been dating a few weeks, 2. Get engaged to them and 3. Get the word “cursed” tattooed on you? I’m not superstitious, but it seems like tempting fate to get the word “cursed,” like even to think that about yourself. We know this because Pete’s tattoo artist shared a photo of Pete’s back after giving him a Tootsie Roll Pop Owl tattoo. The tattoo on his neck used to say “mille tendresse,” which means “a thousand tendernesses” in French and is from Breakfast at Tiffanys. [via Mashable] It was a copy of a tattoo Ariana Grande got in 2014 in the same place. But they’re not tattoo twinsies anymore. He had the word “cursed” inked over it along with a coverup. Pete got around six tattoos for Ariana and has covered up a few others as well.
I do like the Tootsie Roll Pop owl. It looks just like the owl from the commercial and is making me want a Tootsie Roll Pop, although that doesn’t take much. Also, is that a muppet smoking above it? That’s disturbing. This makes me wonder when he got the “cursed” tattoo and if it was after Kate Beckinsale. Like did she dump him after those photos of her looking embarrassed to be with him came out? I would. I would claim I’m not stupid enough to get with him in the first place but that’s probably not true given my history. I would at least keep it secret!
3-2-1 till Aruana stans evicerate him for this. She’s continuously overshared and even exploited their relationship for attention and $ so if he wants to rid himself of any last trace of her from his body, that’s up to him.
She covered up a tattoo of his dead father’s badge number with her dog’s name, for f’s sake.
Yeah it’s a stupid tattoo to get, but frankly, with these two it’s like the stupidity olympics.
He is too rich to have such cheap looking tattoos. But I do appreciate him, he and Ariana are the Gift that keeps on giving. I just love messy celebrity couples and their break ups.
I say again, I will never get his appeal.
Also, his back is a mess. It looks like he got drunk with his buddies and he dared them to draw stuff on his back with a sharpie.
I wanted to ask this question! What is his appeal? I’m at a complete loss.
He’s the weakest link on SNL – always bursting out laughing, and can barely read his cue cards. Why is he even on the show?
Jimmy Fallon ruined every sketch he was in and look how famous he got…not sure if there’s a rhyme or reason for it
yep – he’s the new jimmy fallon. he’ll get a talk show in a few years.
I’ve seen some of his stuff outside of SNL, and he was really funny. I remember he was in a Roast (I don’t remember whose) and he was the best part of it.
I agree he’s pretty weak in SNL, but tbh, SNL has been terrible for a long time.
I think it was the roast for Rob Lowe. It was whatever roast had Ann Coulter on the panel, because I remember Pete not holding back any of his disgust for her.
His tattoos are awful. Who gets them all lined up on their back like that? It looks so weird. At least integrate it into some kind of design.