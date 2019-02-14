Dresses for date night, the office or running errands



A versatile dress goes well with almost any occasion. Add some accessories and you can feel polished and put together but not like you tried too hard. These are dresses I found that look easy, comfortable and are affordable. They’re all hand or machine wash too. (This is an affiliate post! No one contacted or encouraged us to pick these items.)

A flattering bodycon turtleneck sweater dress



I own a couple of turtleneck sweater dresses and they’re so cute and nice for cold days. This knee length sweater dress comes in three different colors and sizes from small to x-large. It accentuates curves, is said to be soft, and “hugs your body without showing off every hill or indent.” There’s also a cute double stripe along the bottom. Here’s a cowl neck sweater dress in more colors and here’s a plus-sized turtleneck dress around the same price point, but it’s not a sweater.

A striking wrap dress that will get noticed



This Lark & Ro longsleeve v-neck wrap dress is under $40 and comes in five different prints and sizes from x-small to x-large. Women say they “received so many compliments” and that it’s “flattering” and “skimming” but not tight. Here’s a link to a 3/4 sleeve print plus-sized dress that comes in sizes up to xxx-large.

A comfortable t-shirt dress you can wear anywhere



I would wear this cute t-shirt dress to bed and practically all day. It’s such a bargain at less than $20 and comes in five different colors and sizes from x-small to xx-large. Reviewers write that it’s “so simple & comfortable,” that “you can dress it up or down” and that it’s “ my favorite piece of clothing that I have ever purchased from Amazon.” ‘

A hoodie dress with over 1,000 positive reviews



This may not be as dressy as the others, but it’s so cute and comes in over 20 different colors and stripe options and sizes up to 3x. This would look great with sneakers or heels and women write that “the material is very nice and the price was reasonable” and that it has “the perfect amount of spandex to breathe in the summer.” Some women say it runs small though it’s said to be flattering.

A sexy pencil dress with asymmetric stripes



This slinky pencil dress is under $26 and comes in both sleeveless and 3/4 sleeves and so many pretty colors with contrasting bright stripes. A lot of women love it, but some say the material is cheap and that you’ll need to wear a slip underneath.

A sleeveless jersey v-neck dress



This dress comes in gray and black and sizes x-small to xx-large. It’s just $20 and has a 4.3 star rating. It’s said to be “really soft,” “not too clingy” and “looks more expensive” than it is. A couple of reviews say it’s not flattering for everyone and is best suited for medium to small-sized women. There are plenty more comfortable dress options from this brand including a short sleeve bateau neck and a 3/4 sleeve v-neck.

I’m still looking for a good button down shirt dress with a wrap belt! I couldn’t find a well reviewed one on Amazon that wasn’t over $100. This one is really cute (not the dress below, people love that one!) but it only has one review.