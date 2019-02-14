Shannen Doherty on surviving cancer: ‘Advocate for yourself’



Shannen Doherty is covering Health Magazine. She talks about her breast cancer battle, what she went through and how it changed her perspective. Shannen, 47, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. It spread to her lymph nodes and she needed chemotherapy to treat it. She lost her hair and it was touch and go for her, but she pulled through and is in remission. In Health, she’s careful to say she’s not done with it and that every five years is another milestone. (Update: in an earlier version of this story I wrote that she has to “be checked every five years.” This was a glaring error on my part, which LightPurple caught.) I really enjoyed this interview.

What made you decide to be so candid about everything on social media?

It was just about being as honest as possible. And then it became very important to me that I was there for people who were going through it. I would never give medical advice because I’m not a doctor, but I would always say, “Advocate for yourself.” And also, I get a little less trolls and haters on social media now, so that’s good. I think because cancer stripped me of my defense mechanisms, it allowed people to see all sides of me. How are you learning to love your body again?

I love that my body is strong and that it has the ability to fight something like cancer. I’m trying to show it more appreciation by going to a nutritionist, Dr. Philip Goglia, and doing strength training and boxing at Box ’N Burn almost every day. Importantly, my perception of sexy has changed. For me now, sexy is strength. Sexy is vulnerability. Sexy is compassion. Sexy is grace. Why should I care so much about the physical shell? Do you feel different now that you’re in your 40s?

I didn’t even know myself when I was in my 20s. I was a passionate kid, but I was also a scared kid. I hid behind so many things; I hid behind attitude. I want to give that person a hug. In my 30s, I kind of got smart. Now I’m in my 40s, but I’ve had so much to deal with, I’m not sure what my 40s are like. It’s a learning experience, for sure. In terms of work, what does the future hold for you?

I love working, and I can’t wait to be back at it full-time. For the first time in my career, I’m looking at it in a very different way. I went through cancer and was methodical in putting a team together and in the decisions I made. That’s how I’m looking at my career now. I’ve always been like, “I just need to work and make money.” I didn’t ever choose with strategy, and now I’m a little more strategic. It’s not a race for me anymore.

Read that last bit. She’s totally not going to do the 90210 reboot! Tori Spelling was trying to entice her to do it, but Shannen is not here for that. I doubt she’ll address it directly either, she’s just going to talk around it. At least I hope she keeps doing that.

I wouldn’t say I didn’t know myself in my 20s. I knew myself at every age although sometimes I wasn’t happy with who I was. I wasn’t as fearless in my 20s as I am now and it took time for me to get here. It’s sounds cheesy as hell but I’m evolving every day. I’m sure I’ll say the same when I’m in my 60s or 70s, that I keep getting better or different, but that’s life. I’m still me. At least that’s my plan, to keep giving less of a sh-t as I age.

How cute are Shannen and her husband Kurt with Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze?! Do a show together!

