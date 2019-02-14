Happy Valentine’s Day, here’s Richard Madden in a turtleneck & bad trousers

Richard Madden looks sharp coming out from the Greenwich Hotel

I’ll be honest, I totally forgot that Valentine’s Day was happening this week. Someone wished me a happy V-Day yesterday and I stopped and asked them, “Is it Valentine’s Day?!?!” I’m an idiot. But hey, I’m making up for it now by providing some Hot Guy V-Day posts, okay?

So here are some photos of Richard Madden, out and about in New York on Wednesday. Madden is, I find, typical of a lot of attractive, white British actors: they’re constantly working on projects big and small, and they have every opportunity to avoid being typecast. Madden’s career could have been mostly over when he was (spoiler?) killed off of Game of Thrones several years ago. He wasn’t the most beloved character, and GoT wasn’t a showcase for his acting skills or anything. But he just kept working and now he’s part of a second “hit” show, Bodyguard. He’s picking up awards and getting invited to all of the biggest events and shows. And good for him, honestly. He’s not problematic, and he has a gorgeous Scottish accent. I also enjoy the fact that he’s only 32 years old and he’s just letting his grey hair come out. He’s not dyeing that sh-t in his regular life (although he dyes it sometimes for a role).

Madden is also getting invited to fashion weeks now. That’s where he was headed in these photos, to the New York Fashion Week BOSS show. I’m assuming BOSS dressed him in this ensemble. This is a conversation we haven’t had, and we must: men in turtlenecks, love it or hate it? I understand the male t-neck as a weather choice – obviously, when it’s cold, go ahead and t-neck your balls off. But as a fashion choice, I always think turtlenecks make men look so prissy. Also: these trousers are SO unflattering on poor Richard.

Embed from Getty Images

Richard Madden looks sharp coming out from the Greenwich Hotel

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to “Happy Valentine’s Day, here’s Richard Madden in a turtleneck & bad trousers”

  1. Pringer says:
    February 14, 2019 at 9:46 am

    HOLY SHIT I WILL TOTALLY HIT THIS! DAMN HE IS HOT AND HIS SCOTTISH ACCENT MAKES ME DROOL
    I will let him spread me like rumors and hit me like a jackpot f*ck yeah

    Reply
  2. Josephine says:
    February 14, 2019 at 9:46 am

    The double-breasted suit exacerbates the too-tight pants and the turtleneck. The top coat is yummy though, and he looks lovely in motion!

    I’m also super distracted by how short he looks in that group pic.

    Reply
  3. Lizzie says:
    February 14, 2019 at 9:48 am

    his hair makes me weak in the knees.

    i’m not ashamed to say i’ve watched ibiza more than once on netflix. you should too. just fast forward to his scenes.

    Reply
  4. Kris says:
    February 14, 2019 at 9:50 am

    I’m typically a no on turtlenecks for men, but Richard is WORKING this one. The coat is really good and I agree that the trousers are not great. But he can absolutely get it. Thanks for the hot guy posts!

    Reply
  5. MellyMel says:
    February 14, 2019 at 9:51 am

    Love turtlenecks on men!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment