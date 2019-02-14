Happy Valentine’s Day, here’s Richard Madden in a turtleneck & bad trousers

I’ll be honest, I totally forgot that Valentine’s Day was happening this week. Someone wished me a happy V-Day yesterday and I stopped and asked them, “Is it Valentine’s Day?!?!” I’m an idiot. But hey, I’m making up for it now by providing some Hot Guy V-Day posts, okay?

So here are some photos of Richard Madden, out and about in New York on Wednesday. Madden is, I find, typical of a lot of attractive, white British actors: they’re constantly working on projects big and small, and they have every opportunity to avoid being typecast. Madden’s career could have been mostly over when he was (spoiler?) killed off of Game of Thrones several years ago. He wasn’t the most beloved character, and GoT wasn’t a showcase for his acting skills or anything. But he just kept working and now he’s part of a second “hit” show, Bodyguard. He’s picking up awards and getting invited to all of the biggest events and shows. And good for him, honestly. He’s not problematic, and he has a gorgeous Scottish accent. I also enjoy the fact that he’s only 32 years old and he’s just letting his grey hair come out. He’s not dyeing that sh-t in his regular life (although he dyes it sometimes for a role).

Madden is also getting invited to fashion weeks now. That’s where he was headed in these photos, to the New York Fashion Week BOSS show. I’m assuming BOSS dressed him in this ensemble. This is a conversation we haven’t had, and we must: men in turtlenecks, love it or hate it? I understand the male t-neck as a weather choice – obviously, when it’s cold, go ahead and t-neck your balls off. But as a fashion choice, I always think turtlenecks make men look so prissy. Also: these trousers are SO unflattering on poor Richard.

Embed from Getty Images