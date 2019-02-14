Happy Valentine’s Day, here’s Prince Harry in uniform, in the Arctic Circle

Prince Harry visits Bardufoss Air Force Base

I was thinking about covering this story about how Donald Trump’s presidency has wrecked millions of people’s sex lives, but instead I’m aiming for some positivity on Valentine’s Day. And what’s a better V-Day gift than Prince Harry looking slim and gingery in a uniform? Harry flew to northern Norway – within the Arctic Circle, that’s how far north he is – to mark the 50th anniversary of Operation Clockwork. While Harry is no longer a soldier, he still retains several honorary positions in various military branches. He’s the Captain General of the Royal Marines, which is the uniform he’s wearing here.

Operation Clockwork is a training exercise in the Arctic Circle which British servicemen undergo. The 50th anniversary is something to do with the founding of this remote Arctic Circle base for British servicemen to undergo this training. Harry didn’t spend the whole day there – I remember doing the math when this event was announced, and figuring out that Harry will be back home in London by the late evening. So he’ll get to celebrate Valentine’s Day with his pregnant wife in some way. This is Harry’s first V-Day as a married man. I hope he did something special for Meghan – flowers, a gift of jewelry, perhaps.

Also, I know there’s probably some rule or regulation about beards and the military, and that might be why Harry trimmed his beard so severely, but I hope he grows it in a bit more. He can grow a full beard, and this junk looks scraggly.

Prince Harry visits Bardufoss Air Force Base

Prince Harry visits Bardufoss Air Force Base

Prince Harry visits Bardufoss Air Force Base

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

12 Responses to “Happy Valentine’s Day, here’s Prince Harry in uniform, in the Arctic Circle”

  1. Erinn says:
    February 14, 2019 at 9:25 am

    Oh I don’t find it scraggly. I think it looks pretty good on him, tbh.

    Reply
    • Abby says:
      February 14, 2019 at 9:41 am

      I agree, I love this trim! And he looks amaaazing in that uniform. If we weren’t waiting on a Polo baby, I think we’d be learning about a Royal Marines baby.

      Reply
  2. Coz' says:
    February 14, 2019 at 9:28 am

    He does look especially hot in greens and kakis!
    On another (bitter) note I despise Valentine Day.

    Reply
  3. cora says:
    February 14, 2019 at 9:29 am

    yummy prince, and great man.

    Reply
  4. TheOriginalMia says:
    February 14, 2019 at 9:30 am

    He has slimmed down so much. Married yoga is working for him.

    Reply
  5. L84Tea says:
    February 14, 2019 at 9:33 am

    He is so much more appealing than his brother…

    Reply
  6. Tanguerita says:
    February 14, 2019 at 9:36 am

    scraggly or not – for the sake of their kids I hope they take after their mother.

    Reply
  7. Zut alors says:
    February 14, 2019 at 9:41 am

    Meghan’s husband looks good.

    Reply
    • truthSF says:
      February 14, 2019 at 9:50 am

      I love this take!😂😂🤣

      Reply
      • Jess says:
        February 14, 2019 at 9:54 am

        Amen. Love this take and the hubby does look very good here. Yum. Ironically, I was coming here to say that I agree with the take that the Orange One is a major boner killer. He’s impacted my interest in sex and Broad City had a great take on what he did to ladies’ sex drives.

  8. Jessica says:
    February 14, 2019 at 9:54 am

    He always looks best in uniform.

    Reply
  9. Abby says:
    February 14, 2019 at 9:55 am

    Hot!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment