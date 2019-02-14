Lenny Kravitz feels he’s ‘really ready’ for a forever-love at the age of 54

Whenever I see Lenny Kravitz in a TV interview, I’m always reminded of the fact that he actually IS very charming. It’s not just good looks and mysterious rocker vibes. He’s very charming, sweet, intelligent and game for shenanigans, like when he flashed his abs at Emma Thompson when she was teasing him about his body. Anyway, if a hot, interesting, charming, funny, game, intelligent man like Lenny can’t find true love, what hope is there for the rest of us? Lenny chatted with People Magazine as a way to highlight his charitable foundation’s work, and of course he also talked a bit about his love life. His non-existent love life. The poor man just tours as a rock star constantly and then sits alone in his Bahamas home or his Paris apartment, sad because he cannot find THE ONE.
His love woes: Sitting just outside his home recording studio on the rural Bahamian island of Eleuthera, Lenny Kravitz—with his chiseled features, towering locks and timeless cool—reveals a shocker: he’s having a tough time in the love department. “I would really like [to find love]. But it’s difficult for me, being so dedicated to my art, which is not an excuse, it’s just difficult”. When the “Fly Away” singer is touring the world, “I’m nowhere or I’m everywhere,” he says.
His Let Love Rule Foundation. This past January, Kravitz’s Let Love Rule foundation and his dentist Jonathan Levine’s GLO Good Foundation brought free dental care to over 400 Eleuthera locals as part of their annual dental clinic. Kravitz and Levine’s sons Julian and Cody recently partnered up to launched Twice Toothpaste, with flavors for morning and night to promote better dental hygiene and raise funds to expand the clinic to include medical services for the poverty-stricken island. “It’s the best feeling in the world,” Kravitz says of the work they’re doing.
His relationship with his ex-wife Lisa Bonet: “We’re like brother and sister. After Lisa and I separated, we learned to find a new relationship. Then I met Jason [Momoa] when they got together and I love him, he loves my kid and I love their kids and we’re all one big family. It’s beautiful.”
He’s ready for a forever-love: “I’m at a place now where I’ve been through so many relationships, and I haven’t been good at it all the time, at all. I’ve had a lot to learn, but I feel like I’m at a place where I’m really ready for that.” Sounding hopeful, he adds “things come to you when you’re ready, I believe.”
Someone do a remake of Bridget Jones’ Diary in 2019 and cast Lenny. Come on, I would watch that. I mean… it’s a little bit funny to hear a 54-year-old man talk this way, about only just now realizing that he’s ready for a forever love. Only now, after decades of bedding beautiful models, actresses, singers, and everybody else. I’m actually sort of convinced that this is Lenny’s “line” – this is how he still picks up women around the world. Soulful eyes, quiet voice, an admission about how lonely it gets on tour, how he’s finally ready for a forever love… I would fall for that sh-t, I’ll admit.
