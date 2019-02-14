Luke Bryan adopted an 18-year-old senior rescue dog named Poochie

Luke Bryan is a successful country singer and hosted American Idol with Katy Perry. Luke did something wonderful this week. Luke and his wife, Caroline, saw a post from a dog rescue group called Proverbs 12:10 Rescue about Poochie, an 18-year-old pup who had been surrendered to the pound. Proverbs rescued Poochie and placed him with a hospice foster when they got an adoption application for him, from none other than Luke and Caroline. Last Monday, Caroline picked up her newest family member and now Poochie is running through fields and relaxing in his warm, cozy bed in the Bryan’s Nashville farm:

I don’t know of a soul who doesn’t love a happy ending. Well, get ready for your Monday smile because this is as good as it gets! Poochie, the 18 year old who was surrendered to the pound when his family became allergic and whom we pulled was expected to be a forever hospice foster with Proverbs (like many others in our care), but God had different plans. After reading about Poochie on our social media, Luke Bryan and his beautiful wife, Caroline, applied and adopted Poochie this past Saturday! He is pictured here with his new mom, Caroline and his previous foster, Lacy Marie! He is loving life on the Bryan farm and soaking up all their love. Who knows, maybe Poochie will inspire a country song! Thanks, Bryans!#CherishTheOldForTheyAreTreasure www.proverbs1210rescue.org _____________________________________________________________ #AdoptDontShop #Adopt #Adoption #NashvilleRescue #RescuedDogs #RescuedCats #RescuedDogsOfNashville #RescuedCatsOfInstagram #FelineLove #RescueSavesLives #MusicCityCats #AvailableCatsForAdoption #RescuedDogsOfInstagram #Nashville #MusicCityDogs #AvailableDogsForAdoption #DogsOfNashville #NashvilleRescue #RagsToRiches #SpayAndNeuter #FixYourPets #MuttsOfInstagram #BeALifesaver

This is a lovely, selfless act. It’s hard taking care of an elderly pet. I’ve been through it a few times, but they were pets I’d had since they were young. I love that Luke and Caroline wanted Poochie to know he had a forever home regardless of how long he was there and to have the best last days he could. And looking through those pics of Poochie in the field, it looks like he is. The Bryans also have dogs, chickens, geese and a variety of other animals on their farm so Poochie is in good company. In addition to the animals, Luke and Caroline have three boys at home: their sons, Bo and Tate and their nephew, Til. Luke’s sister, Cassie, died in 2007 and her widower died in 2014. Not only did Luke lose his sister, but his brother died in a car accident when Luke was just 19. So instead of packing all that heartbreak up and closing himself off, he opens himself further to bringing comfort to ol’ Poochie. I’m sure the Bryans have many stories like this that they’ve just never mentioned. But I’m really glad Proverbs 12:10 Rescue posted this one because I could use all the good guy news I can get this week.

11 Responses to “Luke Bryan adopted an 18-year-old senior rescue dog named Poochie”

    Ok I love him. No idea who he is but a big fan now!

      I don’t like his music but he sure seems like a stand up guy! I like to see these heartwarming stories

      I was going to post the exact same thing. I have never heard of him before but him adopting an 18-year old dog makes me love him.

      Right? I’ve never heard of him but after reading about him in this article I’m now a fan. He’s one of the BEST of humanity – where pain leads to him opening up and sharing love instead of the opposite. What a lovely person!

    Oh my goodness. Anyone who cares for a pup (and they are always pups!!!) get soooooo many points from me.

    Also personally I found caring for my senior dog (16 when he left us) far less work than the puppy and 2 year old. He was just chill, and we knew each other’s routine…I dunno, I guess he barked a bit more when he lost his eyesight, but I mean, I didn’t mind getting out of bed a couple of times in the night to reassure him. Senior pets rule!!!

    Senior pets are the best. Anyone who can take on one wins a place in my heart.

    Really? They “became allergic” after 18 years? How fucking cruel.

    I watched his season on Idol, he seems like a genuine, nice person. So happy for Poochie!

    It’s great to wake up to a happy and touching story! Love Luke. ♥️ I have such a soft spot in my heart for pets. If the truth be told, I love animals more than humans.

    He really seems like a standup guy. I know he’s technically Bro Country, but I’ve always heard good things – he loves his family, treats employees on tour we’ll, doesn’t cheat…. and now this as the cherry on top!
    Other bros can learn from him.

