Luke Bryan adopted an 18-year-old senior rescue dog named Poochie

Luke Bryan is a successful country singer and hosted American Idol with Katy Perry. Luke did something wonderful this week. Luke and his wife, Caroline, saw a post from a dog rescue group called Proverbs 12:10 Rescue about Poochie, an 18-year-old pup who had been surrendered to the pound. Proverbs rescued Poochie and placed him with a hospice foster when they got an adoption application for him, from none other than Luke and Caroline. Last Monday, Caroline picked up her newest family member and now Poochie is running through fields and relaxing in his warm, cozy bed in the Bryan’s Nashville farm:

This is a lovely, selfless act. It’s hard taking care of an elderly pet. I’ve been through it a few times, but they were pets I’d had since they were young. I love that Luke and Caroline wanted Poochie to know he had a forever home regardless of how long he was there and to have the best last days he could. And looking through those pics of Poochie in the field, it looks like he is. The Bryans also have dogs, chickens, geese and a variety of other animals on their farm so Poochie is in good company. In addition to the animals, Luke and Caroline have three boys at home: their sons, Bo and Tate and their nephew, Til. Luke’s sister, Cassie, died in 2007 and her widower died in 2014. Not only did Luke lose his sister, but his brother died in a car accident when Luke was just 19. So instead of packing all that heartbreak up and closing himself off, he opens himself further to bringing comfort to ol’ Poochie. I’m sure the Bryans have many stories like this that they’ve just never mentioned. But I’m really glad Proverbs 12:10 Rescue posted this one because I could use all the good guy news I can get this week.