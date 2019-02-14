Mandy Moore: Speaking your truth can be triggering but it is ‘always worth it’

As we discussed earlier, the New York Times did a lengthy exposé on Ryan Adams, where seven women and a dozen associates detail his pattern of abusive, manipulative, controlling and domineering behavior towards women and at least one girl, who was 14 years old when Ryan began communicating with her inappropriately. When I covered the story, I edited out some of Ryan’s denials because I didn’t really give a sh-t. But in case you’re interested, here’s the statement Ryan made on Twitter:

I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly. But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period. As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly. I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding and healing.

[From Ryan’s Twitter]

I don’t care. After all of the #MeToo stories which I’ve read and covered, I just stopped giving a sh-t about what awful men have to say about being awful. They always claim to be misrepresented – if anything, I tend to believe that they’re a lot worse than their accusers even know.

One positive thing is that Mandy Moore is finally out there, telling her truth and talking about the damage that was done to her in her 20s during her first marriage. Mandy told the NYT that “Music was a point of control for him” and she detailed how he manipulated her into firing her manager, and then he began to exert control over her career. He would diminish her and her talent, and “He would always tell me, ‘You’re not a real musician, because you don’t play an instrument.’” He discouraged her from working with producers, managers and songwriters. She would co-write songs with Ryan and then he would “replace her with other female artists” to record the songs. She also said: “His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s.”

Mandy posted this message on Instagram: