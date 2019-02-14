Donald Trump thinks it would be ‘phony’ to get a dog while he’s in the White House

Donald Trump is a terrible person for so many reasons. Literally, all the reasons. He’s a racist and white supremacist. He’s a homophobe. He’s an anti-Semite. He’s a bigot. He’s ignorant and stupid. He refuses to read. He’s a nativist. He’s a promoter of the worst jingoistic stereotypes. He’s a warmonger. He’s a traitor. He’s a misogynist. He’s a serial sexual assailant. He’s a serial liar. He’s a child abuser. But something that doesn’t get enough coverage is that he absolutely loathes pets. He hates animals, like a true psychopath. He even hates people who own and love animals. He thinks Mother’s Husband is “low-class” for owning cats, dogs and bunnies. So, obviously, no one can convince him to get a dog:
While the Trumps might not be getting a dog anytime soon in the White House — the first family in years not to have a furry friend — it’s not for lack of lobbying in their ranks, according to an ABC News report this week. Lara Trump, the wife of President’s Donald Trump‘s son Eric Trump, has “in recent weeks … pitched the president on adopting a dog while at the White House,” the network reports, citing a source.
As ABC News notes, it’s possible the president had dogs on the brain at a rally on Monday in El Paso, Texas, when he joked that he wasn’t sure he was comfortable with the optics of owning a pet. As with other of the president’s riffs during his speeches, it seems he expanded on the tangent in response to the crowd.
“How would I look walking a dog on the White House lawn?” he said after noting, “I wouldn’t mind having one, honestly, but I don’t have any time.”
“I don’t feel good. Feels a little phony to me,” the president continued at his rally. “Lot of people say, ‘Oh you should get a dog.’ Why? ‘It’s good politically.’ I said, ‘Look, that’s not the relationship I have with my people.’ “
When someone in the crowd then brought up Obama, Trump laughed at the apparent mockery of his predecessor for having a pet.
“Yeah, Obama had a dog, you’re right,” he said.
A few things… the people around Trump should stop trying to convince him to get a dog, for real. Think of the fate of that poor dog. Even if Barron and Melania look after the dog, it will still be a bad situation. As for “I wouldn’t mind having one, honestly, but I don’t have any time”… this bitch has spent half of his presidency doing “executive time,” which is “eating cheeseburgers and watching Fox News on his lazy fat ass.” He absolutely would have time to walk a dog, he’s just too f–king lazy for that. (Also, while in the White House, most of the time assistants and lawn people are walking the dogs.) As for “feels a little phony” – yes, that’s because when you’re a psychopath, the expression of love people have for animals seems foreign and phony.
He is NOT WORTHY of the love of dog.
I don’t believe any dog would go near him without growling. In my experience they are pretty good character judges.
7 years ago our dog knew our home was being broken into before we did and provided enough time for my pregnant ass and my 10 month old to get out a window on the other side of the house.
When your dog says something is up, listen. The people breaking in wanted me, and waited until my husband left to get to me because someone from the contractors working on our remodel noticed a safe and thought I could open it.
Purely decorative vintage safe that is rusted shut.
Trust your dogs, i was only out of bed and in the babies room because he was acting weird.
Geezus, that’s terrifying. I’m glad you got out all right.
Our dog has gotten increasingly territorial with age. It’s gotten bad enough that we have to keep him well-leashed in public and mostly stick to the house, but god forbid any adult man tries to enter without permission. He hates men other than my brother with a passion*, which is how we know nobody’s breaking in without our knowing.
*We think he was abused as a puppy. We adopted him from the pound when he was about a year old.
See Tomato, I see it as him falling into self awareness under the layer of racism and hatred his has for President and First Lady Obama.
It is another in a long line of fail up moment for him.
