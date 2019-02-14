Donald Trump thinks it would be ‘phony’ to get a dog while he’s in the White House

Donald Trump is a terrible person for so many reasons. Literally, all the reasons. He’s a racist and white supremacist. He’s a homophobe. He’s an anti-Semite. He’s a bigot. He’s ignorant and stupid. He refuses to read. He’s a nativist. He’s a promoter of the worst jingoistic stereotypes. He’s a warmonger. He’s a traitor. He’s a misogynist. He’s a serial sexual assailant. He’s a serial liar. He’s a child abuser. But something that doesn’t get enough coverage is that he absolutely loathes pets. He hates animals, like a true psychopath. He even hates people who own and love animals. He thinks Mother’s Husband is “low-class” for owning cats, dogs and bunnies. So, obviously, no one can convince him to get a dog:

While the Trumps might not be getting a dog anytime soon in the White House — the first family in years not to have a furry friend — it’s not for lack of lobbying in their ranks, according to an ABC News report this week. Lara Trump, the wife of President’s Donald Trump‘s son Eric Trump, has “in recent weeks … pitched the president on adopting a dog while at the White House,” the network reports, citing a source. As ABC News notes, it’s possible the president had dogs on the brain at a rally on Monday in El Paso, Texas, when he joked that he wasn’t sure he was comfortable with the optics of owning a pet. As with other of the president’s riffs during his speeches, it seems he expanded on the tangent in response to the crowd. “How would I look walking a dog on the White House lawn?” he said after noting, “I wouldn’t mind having one, honestly, but I don’t have any time.” “I don’t feel good. Feels a little phony to me,” the president continued at his rally. “Lot of people say, ‘Oh you should get a dog.’ Why? ‘It’s good politically.’ I said, ‘Look, that’s not the relationship I have with my people.’ “ When someone in the crowd then brought up Obama, Trump laughed at the apparent mockery of his predecessor for having a pet. “Yeah, Obama had a dog, you’re right,” he said.

[From People]

A few things… the people around Trump should stop trying to convince him to get a dog, for real. Think of the fate of that poor dog. Even if Barron and Melania look after the dog, it will still be a bad situation. As for “I wouldn’t mind having one, honestly, but I don’t have any time”… this bitch has spent half of his presidency doing “executive time,” which is “eating cheeseburgers and watching Fox News on his lazy fat ass.” He absolutely would have time to walk a dog, he’s just too f–king lazy for that. (Also, while in the White House, most of the time assistants and lawn people are walking the dogs.) As for “feels a little phony” – yes, that’s because when you’re a psychopath, the expression of love people have for animals seems foreign and phony.