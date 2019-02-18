The Cambridges & Sussexes are fast-tracking the separation of their offices

November and December of last year was when everything shifted with the royal family and how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were being covered. Meghan and Harry returned from their wildly successful South Pacific tour, and soon it was announced that they would be moving out of Nottingham Cottage (within the Kensington Palace grounds) and moving into Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Castle grounds. They also announced around that same time that they would be separating their office from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s office. From there, royal reporters created a narrative that Meghan and Kate were at each other’s throats, that Meghan was difficult and a diva, that she ran around making white people cry white tears constantly, and on and on.
I bring this up because I thought the timeline was always going to be a separation of offices and residences around the same time, basically right now, February/March. Well, now the Times (and E!) are making a big deal about how the Sussexes and Cambridges hate each other so much that the separation of their offices is being fast-tracked:
The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex are set to split their household within weeks, The Sunday Times can reveal. Princes William and Harry, who have long been the closest of brothers, are expected to part ways formally to create separate courts before the birth of Harry’s first child, due in April or May.
The division of their shared household after 10 years reflects their increasingly different responsibilities. It is thought courtiers hope a formal separation of their staff may help ease the reported tensions between the brothers and their wives. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will shortly move from Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage, on the Windsor estate. Their new office is expected to remain at Kensington Palace.
E! News got confirmation of The Times’ report, and their sources said that the first major division of the KP offices will be with the media teams. Which, frankly, has been desperately needed for years, even before Meghan came around. William and Harry are reportedly “working together” on the separation, which I assume means dividing up existing staffers and probably hiring a few new people on both sides. Who gets custody of Poor Jason? William and Kate, I would assume. A source also told the Times: “When William becomes the Prince of Wales, he will take on a lot of extra responsibility, including the Duchy of Cornwall. Harry and Meghan have none of that, and seem ambitious about forging their own paths.” Eyeroll. Yes, when the Queen dies, William will get his hands on all of the Duchy of Cornwall money and he can’t wait. But they’re acting like Harry and Meghan will be out in the cold when the Queen dies. And no, that’s not happening.
I will say this again and again. This is not the women. This is the men. I highly doubt Meg and Kate hate each other, are at each other’s throats or any of that nonsense – that’s just tabloid fodder. However these two boys have proven they can be divas.
I agree to some extent but also feel like Meghan and Kate probably don’t feel they have much in common. They led very different lives up to marrying into the BRF and have their own set of friends etc.
As for Harry and William, the narrative that they are BFFs and never would have separated if not for the evil, interfering, mean Meghan is weird to me. They are both adults now, with their own families so why would they continue to share offices or staff? I love my brother (and his wife and their children) immensely and we are super close…but I also have my own life to lead with my own spouse and my own interests and our own interests as a couple. The idea that the “boys” should continue to live in each other’s pockets is just weird to me.
This. Somehow the boys getting married and having children, leading separate lives somehow means they’re in conflict. The only reason why the press are upset is because the sussexes already cut off access and them moving to Windsor, where there won’t be any information is what’s angering them.
Finally!! And I’m glad they are starting with the social media/PR. Has there been official palace confirmation though? This still all just seems like speculation.
If their offices are staying at KP then I think that they are still going to share the KP twitter page but get another social media person for the Sussex’s. It has been quite obvious for a while that there is only one social media person for 4 people and that becomes difficult when more than one person is working at the same time. We saw it last week with the Cambridge’s when they were out of separate events, KP were posting real-time updates of William but not of Kate if you want to know what Kate was doing you had to follow RR’s feeds. Both couples needs 1 if not 2 social media people on their team’s.
The E article says they’ll be separating though. I can’t imagine why they’d leave that part of the office together and separate the rest. And just because they are keeping the office location at KP doesn’t mean they will in future so it might make sense to just rename everything Sussex Something instead of naming it location based. This is my hope anyway.
This should have been done when Will and Kate got married
I think it should have been done when Harry got engaged. But maybe after W&K got married they could have started making plans for this or separating some aspects, like SM/PR.
I also think they should have separated the royal foundation at that point. I do think that is coming as well because it’s too unwieldy at this point (even just the name!). I’d actually love for Harry and Meghan to take over the Prince’s Trust from Charles but that probably won’t happen.
The Times report said Charles demanded the split be cost-neutral, so I don’t think they’re hiring any additional staff, beyond the open positions they already have.
That was an interesting detail to me. Sounds like Charles was like “do what you want, but you’re not getting any more money.”
Isn’t it sort of inevitable that the offices would be separated? I’m not seeing what the big deal is here.
But drama ?!?
I find it strange that Harry & Meghan don’t want to move their office under Clarence House since they’re supposed to be extremely close with Charles & Camilla. All the Queens children except Charles have their offices at Buckingham Palace, not sure why Harry & Meghan need their own separate office & media department. This just seems like a waste of taxpayers money.
They can’t move under Clarence House; that’s the Prince of Wales private office. (For now; it used to be the Queen Mother’s residence so in theory Harry’s family could move in, but considering the Frogmore renovation they probably won’t).
Harry and William where both under Clarence House before setting their courts in Kensington, if I remember correctly.
Kensington Palace is very incompetent so this is a good move.
This was inevitable.