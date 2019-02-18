The Cambridges & Sussexes are fast-tracking the separation of their offices

November and December of last year was when everything shifted with the royal family and how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were being covered. Meghan and Harry returned from their wildly successful South Pacific tour, and soon it was announced that they would be moving out of Nottingham Cottage (within the Kensington Palace grounds) and moving into Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Castle grounds. They also announced around that same time that they would be separating their office from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s office. From there, royal reporters created a narrative that Meghan and Kate were at each other’s throats, that Meghan was difficult and a diva, that she ran around making white people cry white tears constantly, and on and on.

I bring this up because I thought the timeline was always going to be a separation of offices and residences around the same time, basically right now, February/March. Well, now the Times (and E!) are making a big deal about how the Sussexes and Cambridges hate each other so much that the separation of their offices is being fast-tracked:

The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex are set to split their household within weeks, The Sunday Times can reveal. Princes William and Harry, who have long been the closest of brothers, are expected to part ways formally to create separate courts before the birth of Harry’s first child, due in April or May. The division of their shared household after 10 years reflects their increasingly different responsibilities. It is thought courtiers hope a formal separation of their staff may help ease the reported tensions between the brothers and their wives. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will shortly move from Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage, on the Windsor estate. Their new office is expected to remain at Kensington Palace.

[From The Times]

E! News got confirmation of The Times’ report, and their sources said that the first major division of the KP offices will be with the media teams. Which, frankly, has been desperately needed for years, even before Meghan came around. William and Harry are reportedly “working together” on the separation, which I assume means dividing up existing staffers and probably hiring a few new people on both sides. Who gets custody of Poor Jason? William and Kate, I would assume. A source also told the Times: “When William becomes the Prince of Wales, he will take on a lot of extra responsibility, including the Duchy of Cornwall. Harry and Meghan have none of that, and seem ambitious about forging their own paths.” Eyeroll. Yes, when the Queen dies, William will get his hands on all of the Duchy of Cornwall money and he can’t wait. But they’re acting like Harry and Meghan will be out in the cold when the Queen dies. And no, that’s not happening.